Geo Energy Resources: Cheap With Substantial Shareholder Buying But Uncertainties Remain

Geo Energy Resources is cheap at 4 times forward EV/EBITDA with a substantial shareholder adding to his position, but I will prefer industry headwinds to ease before taking a position.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed Geo Energy Resources Ltd. (OTC:GRYRF) [GERL:SP], an Indonesian coal miner, has seen its share price decline to a 2-year low, on weak financial results driven by lower coal prices, higher costs for one of its mines currently in the initial production phase, China coal import restrictions and unfavorable Indonesia regulations on production quota, domestic allocation, and royalty rates.

Putting near-term woes aside, Geo Energy Resources has set a mid-to-long term target of becoming the top 10 Indonesian coal producers in terms of production volume by more than doubling its current reserves. With $206.1 million in cash and having identified coal mine acquisition targets, Geo Energy Resources is well-positioned to achieve its growth targets.

Geo Energy Resources currently trades at 10.9 times forward FY2019 P/E and 4.1 times forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, based on its share price of S$0.162 on July 15, 2019. At current valuations, one of the company's substantial shareholder, Mr. Heah Theare Haw, has deemed the share price attractive to add to his position, with the purchase of 2 million shares at S$0.153 each on June 21, 2019.

Geo Energy Resources' valuation is attractive especially on an EV/EBITDA basis at just 4 times, but I recommend waiting for positive indicators such as the easing of Chinese coal import restrictions and local authority approval for Geo Energy Resources to increase its production quota for the second half of 2019 before taking a position. The most significant risks for Geo Energy Resources are lower-than-expected coal prices and a failure to meet its full-year 2019 production target of 8 million tonnes. The uncertainty over future coal price movements, potential changes to industry regulations, and the completion of the proposed coal mine acquisition for the company make it difficult to justify having a position now, even though valuations are undemanding.

Company Description

Established in 2008 and listed in 2012, Geo Energy Resources is a coal producer owning mining concessions and coal mines in East and South Kalimantan, Indonesia. The company claims to have over 10% market share in the 4,200 GAR coal internationally. In June 2016, it divested its mining services and coal haulage services businesses to become a pure-play coal producer. Geo Energy Resources owns the four mining concessions through its wholly-owned subsidiaries PT Bumi Enggang Khatulistiwa or BEK, PT Sungai Danau Jaya or SDJ, PT Tanah Bumbu Resources or TBR, and PT Surya Tambang Tolindo or STT in Kalimantan, Indonesia. PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama or BUMA is currently the primary coal mining services provider or sub-contractor for Geo Energy Resources for the SDJ and TBR coal mines, providing services such as coal mining, overburden removal, and coal hauling activities.

Details Of Geo Energy Resources' Mining Concessions

Source: Geo Energy Resources Annual Report 2018

Share Price Drops To 2-Year Low

Geo Energy Resources' share price sunk to a 2-year low of S$0.148 on May 23, 2019, and has since recovered slightly by approximately 10% from the low to close at S$0.162 on July 15, 2019. Nevertheless, Geo Energy Resources' share price is still down -24.7% over the past year, severely underperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index which is up by 3.6% over the same period. Both company-specific issues and general industry weakness are to blame.

On June 13, 2019, the company announced that its TBR mine's coal production and delivery were affected by floods with the Regent of Tanah Bumbu Regency in Indonesia declaring flood emergency status for two weeks between June 10, 2019, and June 23, 2019. Although Geo Energy subsequently updated on June 21, 2019, that its TBR mine has resumed normal operations, it does show the vulnerability of coal miners to adverse weather conditions.

But the most significant factor contributing to Geo Energy Resources' share price weakness was poor financial results. On May 14, 2019, Geo Energy Resources' share price declined 9.5% to S$0.153 after it reported 1Q2019 earnings on May 13, 2019, after market close. It took another week before the company's share price declined to its 2-year low of S$0.148 on May 23, 2019.

Geo Energy Resources' share price decline post-results was justified, as it recorded a gross loss of -$1.5 million for 1Q2019, as opposed to a gross profit of $21.9 million for 1Q2018. This also represented the first quarter it has registered a gross loss for the past three years since the company disposed of its mining services and coal haulage services businesses to become a pure-play coal producer starting June 2016.

The 1Q2019 gross loss was attributable to lower revenue and higher costs. Geo Energy Resources' 1Q2019 revenue declined 27% YoY to $65.7 million, as its average selling price or ASP for 4,200 GAR (Gross As Received) coal decreased from $46.49 per tonne in 1Q2018 to $32.04 per tonne in 1Q2019 tracking the decline in average ICI (Indonesian Coal Index) prices. ICI prices refer to "weekly assessments by Argus and Coalindo Energy for the main Indonesian thermal coal grades sold on a fob Indonesia basis."

On the cost side, its TBR mine in the initial production phase contributed to higher costs due to its higher strip ratio (3.6 in 1Q19 versus 1.1 in 4Q18) and pre-stripping costs. Strip ratio refers to the ratio of the volume of overburden or waste material required to be handled in order to extract the corresponding tonnage; while pre-stripping is usually done to remove additional waste in the early years of mine operation to even out the annual average amount of waste removal for the life of the mine.

I elaborate more on industry weakness in the next section.

Headwinds For Indonesian Coal Sector

Apart from company-specific issues such as floods and higher costs for the company's TBR mine in the initial production phase, Geo Energy Resources has been negatively impacted by lower Indonesia coal prices, which reflects the multiple headwinds faced by the Indonesian coal sector at large. The average ICI price for 4,200 GAR coal decreased from S$48.01 per tonne in 1Q2018 to $35.49 per tonne in 1Q2019. Coal prices continue to remain weak at levels similar to 1Q2019, with Argus Media reporting on July 10, 2019, that "Spot deals involving August-loading geared Supramax cargoes of GAR 4,200 kcal/kg coal were possibly done at around $35-35.30/t."

Firstly, China coal import restrictions, implemented via delaying or rejecting customs clearance for coal imports at ports, have depressed coal prices as indicated above, and the situation does not seem to be improving. A June 27, 2019, Bloomberg article titled "China Coal Imports Seen Cooling Once Beijing Reins in Prices" quoted estimates from six research analysts suggesting that coal imports into China could be capped at or below 2018's 281 million tonnes.

The pessimistic estimates for Chinese coal imports are backed up by recent data and news flow. The most recent data from the Qinhuangdao Seaborne Coal Market as quoted by Reuters on July 12, 2019, showed that coal stockpiles at China's six largest coastal coal-fired power plants were currently equivalent to a full month's worth of consumption or 18.32 million tonnes, as part of authorities' push for power plants to keep sufficient coal inventories. Reuters also reported that Chinese authorities have given the go-ahead for new coal mining capacity and encouraged coal miners to increase coal production recently. All of the above gives China greater leeway to restrict coal imports. Coal output in China for June 2019 was up 6.7% QoQ and 10.4% YoY at 333.35 million tonnes; 1H2019 China coal output was 1.76 billion tonnes representing a 2.6% YoY growth from 1H2018.

Last month, the Fuzhou port imposed new coal import restrictions with only imported coal meant for the sole usage of local end-users such as power plants and steel mills are being allowed to clear customs. Interviewed by S&P Global regarding this piece of news, a trader based in India was quoted as saying that "the new customs regulation could keep offers for Kalimantan (Indonesia) thermal coal in check." Argus Media also reported on July 10, 2019, that "at least some Chinese ports heard to be running low on their import quotas for the rest of the year."

Geo Energy Resources exports most of its production to China, India, and Thailand via off-take agreements. For FY2018, it generated 81% of its revenue from China, with India, Indonesia, and Thailand contributing the remaining 9%, 9%, and 2% of sales respectively. Although Chinese coal import restrictions mainly relate to Australia and there are researchers like Wood Mackenzie suggesting that Indonesia could potentially benefit from the shift in coal imports from Australia to Indonesia, the decline in coal prices has continued to hurt Geo Energy Resources.

Secondly, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has set a production target of 489 million tonnes of coal for 2019 versus the 557 million tonnes of actual coal output in 2018. Despite the lower Indonesia coal production expected this year, Indonesian coal miners are still bound by the Domestic Market Obligation or DMO which has allocated 128 million tonnes of coal production to be allocated to the domestic Indonesia market, higher than 2018's realized DMO volume of 115 million tonnes. The DMO policy requires domestic coal miners to sell a quarter (the minimum) of its coal domestically and cap the selling price for state-owned electricity firm, Perusahaan Listrik Negara.

There are two issues here plaguing Indonesian coal miners. The overall coal production target set by the Indonesian authorities force coal miners to maintain or increase production output regardless of price and profitability, which will increase overall coal supply in the Indonesian market and depress domestic coal prices. On the other hand, the DMO policy disadvantages coal miners focused on exports. Geo Energy had to almost double its Indonesia domestic market revenue from $13.8 million in 2017 to $26.6 million in 2018 to fulfill DMO requirements. In its most recent 1Q2019 results announcement, Geo Energy Resources elaborated on how it will try to fulfill the DMO requirements by increasing its overall production quota:

The Group will be focusing on increasing the sales to domestic customers to fulfill the DMO, which requires the Group to allocate a certain proportion of its production to the domestic market. We will be reviewing and applying for the Rencana Kerja Anggaran Biaya ("RKAB"), production quota set out by the local authority, in June 2019 to increase our production quota for the second half of 2019.

In June 2019, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources also proposed to raise the royalties on domestic coal sales to the central government from 13.5% to 15.0%, which will further lower the profit margins on domestic coal sales.

Thirdly, as highlighted above, adverse weather conditions could affect coal miners like Geo Energy Resources, where its TBR mine located in Tanah Bumbu, Kalimantan was impacted by floods in mid-June 2019. Floods for a prolonged period could severely depress coal production volumes.

Mid-To-Long Term Growth Driven By Both Organic And Inorganic Means

Geo Energy Resources has set a target to "expand its coal reserves by 100 million tonnes with a target return on investment in excess of 20%" from its current total reserves of over 80 million tonnes and "become one of the top ten coal producers in Indonesia through M&A and expansion of our current mining operations."

This ambitious growth target will be achieved via both organic and inorganic means.

The bright spot for Geo Energy Resources' disappointing 1Q2019 results was that the company remained on track to realize its full-year FY2019 target of 8 million tonnes of coal production and sales. It sold 1.2 million tonnes and 0.9 tonnes of coal from the SDJ and TBR coal mines respectively for 1Q2019, with the combined sales of 2.1 million tonnes for the quarter representing a significant 30% QoQ growth from 1.6 million tonnes in 4Q2018. Also, there is further upside to the 2019 target of 8 million tonnes of coal if Geo Energy Resources successfully applies to the local authority to have to its production quota increased for the year.

Macquarie Bank Limited is the primary off-taker of coal produced from the TBR coal mine starting November 2018; while Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners (Singapore) or ECTP has been the primary off-taker of coal produced from SDJ coal mine since 2016. On June 27, 2019, Geo Energy Resources announced that Trafigura Pte. Ltd. has been appointed as the new off-taker (replacing ECTP) for the remaining life of the SDJ mine starting January 1, 2020, with a minimum annual commitment of 5 million metric tonnes of coal between 2020 and 2022. More importantly, the company highlights that "The New Offtake comes with more competitive terms and better rates than the current coal purchase contract with ECTP." This could provide upside to Geo Energy Resources' ASP for FY2020 and beyond, assuming Trafigura is offering better rates than ECTP, the previous off-taker.

With respect to inorganic growth initiatives, Geo Energy Resources still has substantial cash and bank balances amounting to $206.1 million (exceeds its current market capitalization of about $166 million) as of March 31, 2019. The company's current gross cash of $206.1 million is what remains from the $300 million that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Geo Coal International Pte Ltd., raised in October 2017 from the issuance of fixed rate senior notes with an 8% coupon rate due 2022, after using part of the funds raised for repayment of existing debt and other working capital needs.

The utilization of the huge cash pile for acquisitions is the single most important catalyst that the market is anticipating. On May 13, 2019, when Geo Energy Resources reported 1Q2019 results, it also shed more light on its capital allocation plans, particularly in the area of M&A:

We are currently working on opportunities to optimize our coal assets portfolio, by acquiring additional coal mining concessions to complement the Group's portfolio of coal mining assets. As previously announced, we had indicated a potential acquisition of new coal assets in a non-binding offer that we submitted for a producing coal mine in East Kalimantan in December 2018. We will make an announcement in due course.

If Geo Energy does not acquire the coal mine in due course, it could potentially decide to use its cash for early redemption of the $300 million fixed rate senior notes.

Geo Energy Resources also disclosed in September 2018 its intentions to have a dual primary listing on The Main Board Of The Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Limited with the aim of enabling the company to "realize a higher valuation and improve the liquidity in the trading of the Company's shares in two of the leading global capital markets in Singapore and Hong Kong." It is likely that any dual listing plans would happen after a significant coal mine acquisition, where the company grows to a sufficient scale to justify the dual listing.

Substantial Shareholder Adds To Position In The Company

It was disclosed on June 25, 2019, that Mr. Heah Theare Haw, a substantial shareholder of Geo Energy Resources, raised his stake in the company from 5.96% to 6.11% with the purchase of 2 million shares at S$0.153 each on June 21, 2019. In terms of price, the average purchase price is slightly higher than Geo Energy Resources' 2-year share price low of S$0.148 recorded on May 23, 2019. With respect to timing, the shares were acquired a week after the company announced that its TBR mine had been affected by floods on June 13, 2019.

This also represented the first time that Mr. Heah Theare Haw has added to his position in Geo Energy Resources in over three years. The previous time Mr. Heah Theare Haw bought the company's shares was in February 2016 when he bought 3.5 million shares at S$0.122 each.

Valuation

Geo Energy Resources trades at 10.9 times forward FY2019 P/E (only one active sell-side broker covering the stock with a forecasted FY2019 EPS of $0.011) and 4.1 times forward EV/EBITDA (based on sell-side forecasted FY2019 EBITDA of $64 million), based on its share price of S$0.162 on July 15, 2019.

As another reference point for Geo Energy Resources' valuation, Macquarie Bank Limited, the primary off-taker of coal produced from the TBR coal mine, also subscribed to new shares and free warrants in November 2018 as part of the off-take agreements. Macquarie Bank Limited subscribed to 80 million new ordinary shares (5% of enlarged capital) in Geo Energy Resources at a subscription price of S$0.29 per share and free warrants (exercisable within two years of issue) in the company with the right to subscribe for one ordinary share at an exercise price of S$0.33 per share.

Variant View

There are downside risks relating to both Geo Energy Resources' organic and inorganic growth plans. Geo Energy Resources could see weaker profitability for FY2019 if it fails to meet its 2019 production target of 8 million tonnes of coal and ICI prices for 4,200 GAR coal end up lower than expected. In terms of inorganic growth plans, the market could be disappointed if Geo Energy Resources fails to utilize its cash to acquire coal mines this year. Also, if Geo Energy Resources does complete the acquisition of a coal mine, but either pay a high valuation premium for the target or takes on substantially more debt (at high interest costs) to finance the acquisition, it might not be viewed favorably as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.