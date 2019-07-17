Goodyear Is A 2nd Class Business

Low profitability and high financial leverage leave Goodyear very exposed to the next industry downturn. Last time the company had to issue shares and cut the dividend.

As I continue to explore the carnage in the auto sector, I feel I should warn American investors to put their "home bias" aside when considering Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) and look abroad for potential better opportunities in the industry. While Goodyear has seen their shares slide to 52-week lows near $15.07 and valuation of 6.5x TTM P/E, their profitability and performance are sub-par compared to their European competitors Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) and Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY). As the great quote from the Oracle from Omaha goes:

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett

Price Ratio Overview

All three of these businesses look inexpensive across the board with forward P/E ratios roughly at or under 10x. The larger competitors, Michelin and Continental, look relatively higher valued versus their smaller peer Goodyear based on both P/E ratios and Price-to-Book value. However, P/E-to-Growth [PEG] paints a different picture due to Goodyear's negative annual revenue growth of -4.6% over the past 5 years. This declining revenue is quite worrying to me as a long-term investor as manufacturing is an asset intensive business and economies of scale play an important part in profitability.

Source data from Morningstar

Profitability

Assessing how the market is pricing these tire manufacturers is one thing but we also need to look at how profitable each company is in order to get an understand of their competitive position in the industry. Tire manufacturing is by no means a high tech industry with little product differentiation. Pricing power probably depends on trade-offs between consumer's perspectives of safety and cost with brand recognition playing an important factor. In this competitive landscape, operational efficiencies and scale allow for more money to be allocated back into marketing to keep the brand top-of-mind for consumers. Let's take a look at how these companies are generating a return on equity (ROE) through a Du Pont analysis which breaks ROE down into three core components.

Source data from Morningstar and company financial statements

Notable adjustment: Goodyear's fiscal year 2014 results included a large $2.2B benefit from the release of substantially all of the valuation allowance on Goodyear's net U.S. deferred tax assets. Since 2002, Goodyear had maintained a full valuation allowance on its U.S. net deferred tax asset position as deferred tax assets have no value to a company that does not make enough net income to recognize the tax benefits of such tax assets. But in 2014, Goodyear finally built up the required sustained period of operating profitability needed to recognize these deferred tax assets on their financial statements. This is not real operating income and has been adjusted for in 2014's figures.

Net Income: Michelin holds the top spot in terms of net income margins with the highest figures for the 2018 year and 3-year average of 7.6% and 7.7% respectively. Continental's net income margin look to be close behind those of Michelin and is tied for the average over the 5-year period at 6.8%. Goodyear is noticeably weaker with net income margins of only 4.5% for 2018, 5.0% for the 3-year average, and 3.7% for the 5-year average.

Asset Turnover: Manufacturing is an asset-intensive business which makes asset turnover an important differentiating factor. On this metric, Continental by far outshines the competition with asset turnover averaging 1.19x over the 5-year period. Goodyear slightly outperforms Michelin on this metric achieving an asset turnover of 0.94x over the 5-year period compared to Michelin's 0.87x.

Financial Leverage: While Michelin and Continental are almost the same with financial leverage rankings around 2.3x - 2.5x, Goodyear displays notably higher use of debt in the capital structure at 3.47x in 2018 and an average of 4.01x over the 5-year period.

Overall, Continental looks like the strongest of the peer group with the highest average ROE of 20.5% over the 5 year period and outshines the others in asset-turnover and low financial leverage. While Goodyear and Michelin might have similar ROE around 14%, it becomes clear from this Du Pont analysis that Goodyear is attempting to make up for their sub-par net income margin by employing more financial leverage in the capital structure.

For those reader interested to learn more about Michelin and Continental as they explore the beaten down auto sector, you can click on articles I have written on them previously here - Michelin article, Continental article.

Share Repurchases... or Not...

At first glance, some might get excited by the fact that Goodyear has been buying back its shares as of late. Since 2014, the company's shares outstanding have fallen from 279 million to 239 million in 2018 for an average annual repurchase rate of 3.3%. On top of Goodyear's current 4.1% dividend, this might indicate a total shareholder yield of 7.4%. However, taking a broader view over the course of the last business cycle, Goodyear had to issue shares from 2008 - 2013 to shore up the business which all but negates the recent share repurchases. Also, the company's dividend was not being paid prior to 2013.

Source data from Morningstar

Goodyear's interest coverage ratio has improved along with the broader economy over the past decade. However, Goodyear's TTM interest coverage figure of only 3.61x pales in comparison to 8.72x for Michelin and 13.93x for Continental. The lower interest coverage goes hand in hand with Goodyear's higher financial leverage, as discussed earlier, which the company needs to help boost ROE towards industry peers. Being a cyclical company, Goodyear's financial leverage will likely come back to rear-end the company in the next recession leading to share dilution and dividend cuts once again.

Take Away

Goodyear's valuation certainly looks enticing at 0.7x book value and 6.5x TTM P/E, especially relative to the more expensive valuation of tire manufacturing peers. However, potential investors need to be cognizant of Goodyear's slowly declining revenue which is out of line with the industry and causes a PEG ratio based on revenue growth to fall into the negatives. From a Du Pont analysis of ROE, Goodyear also appears to be using excessive leverage in order to make up for sub-par profitability. With low profitability and interest coverage of only 3.61x, the company might be in for another fender bender when the industry cycle turns.

