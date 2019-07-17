Azul: Revisiting My Price Target After Stock Surge

Today, I revisit my original thesis and look at the company's fundamentals to assess if the stock can climb much further.

It took a while, but Azul's (AZUL) stock has finally lived up to my expectations.

Back in November 2017 (i.e., 20 months ago), I projected that shares would appreciate nearly 90% within three years, a bold claim that I believed could only be supported by the company's underappreciated assets (including a highly profitable domestic network and a valuable rewards program) and enticing valuation.

Many ups and downs but less than two years later, AZUL has climbed 65% to breach the $40/share mark for the first time ever last week - aided in part by a more stable political environment in the company's struggling home country and the bankruptcy of peer Avianca Brasil.

Although my price target of $45/ADS still suggests about 14% upside from current levels, I believe it is time to revisit this goal for a couple of reasons. First, an emerging market airline stock whose fair value is this close to the actual market price is unlikely to generate superior risk-adjusted returns - suggesting the stock could even be a sell or hold at current levels. Second, I believe the fundamentals of the company have changed a bit over the past 20 months, the consequence of which could be a different estimated fair price.

The original bull case

I originally argued that Azul was a "two for one" deal that consisted of (1) a growing air travel business operating in under-served and highly-profitable small- to medium-sized markets in Brazil and (2) a valuable, wholly-owned rewards program subsidiary, TudoAzul.

In my calculations, I believed that the first piece above would generate $1.70/ADS in EPS by 2021. A conservative valuation multiple of 17.5x suggested an air travel business fairly valued at $30/ADS. The second part of the thesis was still too small to be a meaningful generator of revenues and earnings. However, based on peer valuation, I estimated that TudoAzul could be worth $1.6 billion in the case of a spin off that had been speculated a few times up to that point.

On the sum of the parts, I derived my price target of $45/ADS.

What has changed

Today, I see Azul as a thriving airline heavily engaged in network expansion and deriving aggressive cost savings through fleet upgrades - producing substantially better results on the air travel side of the business than I originally expected, but creating less value as a rewards program manager.

To be clear, TudoAzul has been growing at a very healthy pace. As the chart below depicts, the program seems to have the most momentum among peers. Membership has been growing at a 10-year CAGR of 36%, while gross billings increased nearly 30% YOY in 2018.

Source: company's institutional investor slides

However, I see the possibility of a TudoAzul spin off that could unlock shareholder value as highly unlikely at this point. First, the industry trends seem to be heading in the opposite direction, with LATAM (LTM) having announced that it will eventually manage its own rewards program internally and independently from Multiplus. Second, the perceived market value of Brazilian rewards programs has come down sharply since November 2017, with Smiles Fidelidade having dipped 60% from peak levels. For these reasons, I prefer to believe that TudoAzul is a valuable piece of Azul's total package, but not one whose value should be a discernible component of the share price.

More encouragingly, the airline's core business (i.e., air travel) has been performing well above my expectations. My original 2021 EPS estimate of $1.70/ADS now pales in comparison with the $3.20-$3.50 that the Street currently expects to see.

Back in 2017, I did not expect Azul to drive domestic RPK growth (i.e., increase in volume of passengers carried) as high as 30% YOY, or even close to it, as the company has been able to produce in the past couple of months. Also, although I believed that margins would expand over time as the airline gained scale, the accelerated pace of the fleet upgrade (see bar chart below) has been producing cost efficiencies that I find impressive.

Source: company's institutional investor slides

If Azul is able to meet analysts' earnings expectations in the foreseeable future, I believe that the implied EPS CAGR of 27% between 2019 and 2021 would be enough to justify an earnings multiple of 15x by the end of next year, at the very least (it is currently hovering around 19x). In this case, AZUL's stock would be conservatively valued by the market at $50/ADS within the next 18-24 months - my new price target.

Final thoughts

I disposed of my AZUL shares in January at about $30 in order to focus on a different investment strategy, locking in a 21% annualized gain but effectively missing out on the share price spike of the past two months. Today, I continue to keep the stock off my portfolio for the same reasons, but believe it still has room to climb further.

Should Azul's upcoming 2Q19 earnings results prove to be as robust as the company's recent monthly traffic updates have been, I believe that the next leg up towards my revised stock price target could start to form as early as August.

