Qiwi Is A Compelling FinTech At A Discount Valuation

Core payment profitability is currently obscured by loss-making growth segments. That should change as those other businesses hit profitability in the coming years.

Qiwi Bank (QIWI) is high growth, high margin and debt-free dominant Russian payment operator growing revenues in the high teens over the coming years. Yet, it trades at 10x the core payments business earnings after deducting corporate expenses. This despite profitability expected to triple in three years (see below). Supportive secular digital payments trends are highly likely to continue for many years as Russian payments, which today are 70% cash, migrate online.

Fragmented e-Commerce Helps Qiwi

Furthermore, fragmented Russian e-Commerce, where Qiwi is well-positioned can illustratively ultimately grow at least 3x to reach current U.S. penetration levels. Yes, Russian is challenged by poor demographic trends and lacklustre aggregate growth prospects, but payments will continue to grow in the mid-teens annually for the foreseeable future.

Loss-Making Segments Obscure Profitability

Qiwi’s core payments profitability is obscured today by the launch of three loss-making but strategically sound adjacent startup businesses (see below for segment profitability). All are expected to break-even on an 18-month view making the core earnings power of the business evident further fueling a ramp in profitability.

Operating Profit By Qiwi Business Segment

Digital payments are an attractive business. They are essentially a toll-booth on digital transactions. Regulatory barriers to entry are significant, especially so for any international entrant in the Russian market, who would not want to deal with such a unique market the same economic size as Spain.

The Attractiveness Of Online Payments

The need for fraud-prevention creates certain economies of scale and favors incumbents such a Qiwi with proven track-records. Network effects matter. Qiwi have over 20 million active customer wallets (representing 22% of Russian smartphone users) and connections to over 140,000 self-service kiosks together with 13,000 merchants and 5,000 agents. This is a broad, customer-centric and multifaceted network that took Qiwi years to incrementally assemble. Qiwi is also strengthening its customer and merchant relationships and improving its acquisition costs by adding related services such as digital banking, installment payment cards and associated services. It is also one of two operators with a license to take gambling payments (TSUPIS), which has recently been a material growth market.

Asset Light Business

The attractive 50% gross-margin capital light core payments business, when backing out loss-making new ventures trades at 10x earnings. This multiple, though consistent with depressed overall Russian market valuations, appears incredibly attractive compared to Qiwi’s growth trajectory and market opportunity. Capex and working capital run at approximately 7% of net revenues for this asset-light business. At this valuation, not only is the high-margin, high-growth payment business discounted but you are essentially getting the newer currently loss-making businesses (discussed below), for free whereas they will likely create considerable value over the coming years.

Russia currently is among the fastest-growing major market for non-cash transactions globally given its weaker starting position. With a payments market growth CAGR of over 20% historically (2013-2017), against the backdrop of a country in outright recession from 2014-2015.

Payments growth is expected in the high teens over the next 5 years. See the Cap Gemini world payments report for further detail. Supporting this, the absolute number of non-cash transactions per capita in Russia is 120, compared to 450 for the USA, suggesting ample runway for further growth as the market continues to mature. Mirroring this, the share of e-Commerce transactions in Russia is relatively low at 3%. For comparison, the U.S. is at 14%. Since e-Commerce is over half of Qiwi’s volume due to its relatively high revenue yield at 3x-6x compared to other payments categories, growth here will meaningfully boost the business.

Furthermore, Russian e-Commerce is extremely fragmented. This helps Qiwi’s relative market position. For example, Ulmart, an would-be Russian Amazon captures just 4% share of online sales in the country. The top ten Russian players capture a third of online sales. For comparison, Amazon captures half of U.S. online sales today.

Russian smartphone penetration is 60% today, and 70% of retail transactions are in cash. There is a lot of room and multiple avenues for growth here, despite Qiwi’s impressive historic track record set against a major recession there is much more to come.

SOVEST

In addition to the Qiwi payments business. Qiwi recently launched the SOVEST card. Similar to a credit card, this enables purchases to be made that can then be paid off over 12 monthly installments. The card makes money on merchant commissions and customer fees for withdrawals and if payments schedules aren’t met. This business should break-even in 2020 and expands Qiwi’s relationship with merchants.

Toschka

The company’s joint venture, Toschka is a suite of financial and technological services for SMEs. This is operated with Otkritie Bank. Qiwi has a 45% equity interest in the venture and it is accounted for under the equity method. It should break-even this year. Again it is also strategic enabling Qiwi to better serve the critical e-Commerce segment and gain share in fast-growing B2B2C Uber-style businesses where Qiwi can facilitate payments across a network of contractors delivering a broader service. Again, this helps entrench Qiwi in the faster growing segments of the Russian economy.

Rocketbank

Rocketbank is an app-based digital-only banking offering targeted at younger Russians. It is currently loss-making and a strategic review of the business is pending over the coming months.

As a result, the drag profitability from the launch of these various businesses and associated acquisition costs should abate over the next 18 months as profitability is expected. Of course, given the low valuation on Qiwi’s core business, these assets can be treated as a free option at the current valuation. Furthermore, these services serve to strengthen Qiwis’ position by offering services adjacent to the lucrative payments business and deepening relationships with merchants and consumers.

Qiwi is a naturally innovative business. They offer storage lockers ‘Qiwi box’ along with their kiosk service. Their SOVEST card uses an innovative installment model, with the consumer uses the card to pay in installments rather than pay interest directly on the balance. They are experimenting with Flocktory, a factoring business. There is a general theme of looking to sell associated products to existing clients and thereby reduce product-level customer acquisition costs, improve retention and galvanize the position of the core payments product.

Valuation

There is clear relative value here too, competitors (PayPal, Wirecard) trade at 20-40x TTM EV/EBITDA whereas Qiwi trades at under 7x. Remember that Qiwi is well positioned for secular growth over the coming years as e-Commerce and digital payments ramp in Russia, whereas several competitors operate in more mature markets with less of a secular tailwind. Modelling the business on a DCF basis with a highly punitive 20% discount rate implies a $25 share price valuation, still 20% upside from current levels. Re-rating could be a source of further upside with a bull case valuation of $50 (140% upside) with a lower discount rate and a higher terminal multiple.

There are also some unique aspects to this investment and the Russian market, which should be borne in mind. Firstly, there are controls on foreign ownership of over 50% of Russian banks, and Qiwi is generally considered a bank. Hence the prospect of a foreign firm acquiring Qiwi is low (although the Japanese bank, Matsui are small investors - see chart below). Furthermore, the founder, Sergey Solonin, still controls the company given his ownership of super-voting shares though his economic ownership is lower.

Why does this opportunity exist?

I believe the reasons are threefold.

Problems with the Russian economy and currency have obscured the underlying operating performance of the business. Significant investment in startup businesses have obscured the earnings power and growth of the highly-profitable payments segment. Finally, as discussed above, there is a potential governance issue in that company as a high founder ownership and dual-share class structure both reduces the free-float and enables the CEO to effectively control the company (see below). However, his actions have been aligned with shareholders historically, and the margin of safety on the current valuation is extremely high.

Of course, doing business in Russia is not without risk, but Qiwi is a Russian firm and increasingly aligned with oligarch Oleg Tinkov through a joint-venture, Tinkov has close ties to the Kremlin reducing the risk of unexpected government actions on Qiwi. Nonetheless, several major Russian institutions are state-owned and Qiwi has no state ownership. For comparison, Qiwi still has substantial lead over certain incumbents, for example if the fintech focused bank Sberbank hits its 2020 digital wallet target, it will still have only a third of a digital wallets of Qiwi. Prompted brand awareness is 83% for Qiwi for online payments.

Tech Expertise

Qiwi is an innovative tech-centric firm. They release 50 times a day and handle 20 teams independently across their product set using a micro-service architecture. This makes them relatively agile, especially when compared to legacy architectures and systems of legacy financial service players, especially in Russia where the average bank has a net promoter score of negative 30. Qiwi perform cohort analysis, analyze Lifetime Customer Value and measure net promoter score. Their new Rocket Bank offering is digital only, appealing to the Gen Y and Z cohorts. While all of this is far more easily replicable than Qiwi’s structural position in the payments space, it does point to a favorable cultural environment at Qiwi, that incumbents will take many years to evolve to. While Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), a traditional Russian bank with a strong fintech emphasis praises customers’ ability to open an account online in 5 minutes, Qiwi can approve a customer in 87 seconds.

Qiwi offers a compelling opportunity. It is high-margin debt-free business with a secular growth runway. Positive trends are reinforced by loss-making divisions turning a profit in the coming years. This could amount to a tripling of profitability on a 3-year view. Yet, the business trades at just 10x the current earnings power of its core business. As such re-rating to levels consistent with international payments peers could provide further upside.

As Russian author Leo Tolstoy wrote, “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” Both support an investment in Qiwi.

