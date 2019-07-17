LG Display May Have Made The Wrong Bet In The Display Market

LG may not be able to stem the slide in earnings because the current approach to resolving matters is unlikely to be successful.

The market for OLED is in danger of getting hit by a one-two punch of Chinese manufacturers getting into the game and technological progress in LCDs.

LG Display (LPL) is one of the biggest manufacturers of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (“TFT-LCD”) panels. However, the market for LCDs is experiencing difficulties with not enough demand to offset the increased supply. As a result, prices for LCDs have been falling, which makes it hard for manufacturers such as LG Display to remain profitable. LCD manufacturers have been feeling the heat and it’s not clear that improvement is to be expected anytime soon.

This is a worrisome development for LG investors because displays are the company's bread and butter. However, LG has come up with a potential solution to its problems in the LCD market that it hopes will revive its fortunes and maybe calm down investors. What that solution is and how likely it is to solve LG’s woes are will be discussed next.

Why the LCD market is a problem for LG Display

Prospects of a turnaround in the LCD market are low because LCD manufacturers in China such as BOE and CSOT are ramping up LCD production. There are several 10.5G and larger fabs that have recently started production in China or are close to it. With so much capacity coming online, it’s hard to see how LCD prices can recover.

For example, according to Witsview, 32-inch LCD panels are in oversupply for the month of July and prices could even fall below cash costs. The situation is not much better with larger sized panels. Supplies of 65-inch and 75-inch panels will exceed demand due to new production from BOE and CSOT with their 10.5G and 11G fabs. Not only is excess inventory going up, but prices are also trending down.

LG is betting on OLED to revive its fortunes

LG’s response to the situation in the LCD market is to not engage in an all-out price war where it’s not certain that there will be a winner, but to redirect focus towards the LCD alternative known as organic light-emitting diode (“OLED”) displays. To be more exact, LG is focusing on large panels suitable for big-screen TVs because people are still interested in upgrading to bigger TVs that offer superior picture quality compared to older generations.

This is where OLEDs come into play. While OLEDs have a number of disadvantages compared to LCDs, most people find the picture quality of OLEDs to be superior to that of LCDs. For example, OLEDs have much better contrast because they can display the color black in a way that approaches the real thing. OLEDs are able to do this because they can turn off each pixel, which also reduces power consumption.

On the other hand, LCDs have a much harder time with the color black due to their need for backlights, which can result in light bleeding through. The black in LCD displays comes closer to the color gray for this reason. The ability to accurately display black is one of the most, if not the most, important factors in determining how good the picture quality is of a display. If you want the best picture quality in a TV, then OLED is generally regarded as the number one choice as long as you're willing to pay higher prices.

Since most people tend to highly value picture quality when watching TV, LG’s decision to focus on OLED makes sense. Unlike LCDs, there are not that many giant fabs cranking out OLEDs and the supply/demand outlook for OLEDs looks much better than the one for LCDs. Manufacturers such as LG should be able to better sustain their margins in OLEDs and hence profitability. At least, on paper. TV panels are also the biggest source of demand for LG as the table below indicates.

Panel segment 2018 Televisions 40.0% Desktop monitors 16.6% Notebook computers 11.7% Tablet computers 8.2% Mobile applications 23.6%

Source: LG Display

To take advantage of OLED TVs, LG has invested over $4 billion to increase OLED production capacity. LG is currently conducting a test operation of its new 8.5G OLED fab in China with mass production expected to start in August. An LG official has stated to the media that “the operation of the Guangzhou plant will boost the production of glass substrates from 70,000 units per month to 130,000 to 160,000 units per month.”

An additional benefit of the new plant according to the same official is that it’s not subject to the export restrictions that Japan has recently imposed because the factory procures display parts locally. These export restrictions could potentially be a problem for LG in South Korea. But assuming that there are no hiccups with the new plant, LG will be able to drastically increase its supply of OLED TV panels in the very near future.

OLED may not be the game changer once thought

LG’s strategy looked sound when they first proposed it, but recent developments have cast some doubt on its viability. For starters, Chinese display manufacturers, BOE in particular, are making much faster progress with OLED than previously anticipated. If BOE continues to progress at its current pace, it may be able to flood the market with large OLED panels much quicker than previously thought. The production capacity of OLEDs is still nowhere near LCDs, but it’s something worth watching.

A second problem is a technological one. Chinese LCD manufacturers have come up with a new type of LCD technology. Manufacturers have figured out how to stack two LCD panels on top of each other and bond them together to create a level of picture quality that was previously unobtainable with LCDs. These dual-layer LCDs threaten the very advantage that OLED was relying on to sway customers towards buying an OLED over an LCD.

By bonding two LCD panels together back to back, manufacturers are able to display “real” black in an LCD. Something that is very important for picture quality as previously stated. The drawback of course is that by using two LCD panels instead of one, the cost goes up. In addition, more circuitry and chips are needed, which also raises costs. LCD TVs that incorporate this new technology will therefore be more expensive than traditional LCD TVs.

However, despite the extra cost of producing these new LCD TVs, they’re still expected to be cheaper than OLED TVs. An extra benefit is that since they’re LCDs, they do not suffer the problem of burn-in like OLEDs do. The first TV model using “BD Cell” LCD technology from BOE will be released by HiSense in the second half of 2019. If they can match OLEDs in picture quality at a lower price, then the future of OLED TVs may not be so bright after all.

LG needs to find a solution because it’s losing money

Last year was not a good year for LG as the company ended the year with a loss. If one U.S. dollar equals 1180 South Korean won, then revenue and loss in 2018 came in at $20.6B and $152M respectively. A sharp turnaround compared to the year before when revenue and profit amounted to $23.6B and $1.6B respectively.

Unit: million won 2017 2018 Revenue 27,790,216 24,336,571 Profit (loss) 1,937,052 (179,443)

Source: LG Display

The slide has continued in the first quarter of 2019. LG reported $4.98B as revenue and a loss of $53M in Q1 2019. Considering the fact that panel prices have continued to go down in Q2, it’s almost certain that LG will report another loss for Q2. Hence the need for LG to find a new growth driver that can get the company out of the red.

Unit: million won Q1 2019 Revenue 5,878,781 Profit (loss) (62,640)

A turnaround is not to be expected soon

LG has been banking on OLED TV panels for a turnaround, but that looks more and more unlikely. Instead, LG may get hit by a double whammy. Rival manufacturers in China are making faster progress with OLED and OLED demand may be reduced because LCDs remain a competitive option due to technological innovation.

If OLED is not the answer to its problems in the display market, then there is no reason to go long LPL even though the stock is at multi-year lows. All indications are that the worse has yet to come in the display market. LG will have to find another solution to become profitable again. OLED is unlikely to be it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.