Follow The Billionaires Part 8: Neuberger Berman Growth Dividend Dogs

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Neuberger Berman select dividend dogs showed 14.07% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced select dogs ruled this pack.

68 of 1,657 Neuberger Berman equities displayed growth, upside, and dividend value potential 7/12/19. Top-ten ranged 7.48%-12.98% by yield and ranged 26.59%-57.7% by broker price price-target-upsides.

Kiplinger Author James Brumley says, "Rich people get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study stocks that billionaires and funds plow their long-term capital into."

Foreword

This series of articles has looked at (1,2, and 3) Billionaire and hedge fund holdings beginning with 50 Kiplinger stocks selected from individual holdings of high net worth notables as penned by James Brumley, the author mentioned in bullet one above.

Then (4), we surveyed Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) collection of dividend dogs, followed by (5) a survey of 61 Solid Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) dividend holdings, and then (6) looked at the dogs of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's biggest manager of fund holdings. Our search (7) looked at 80 Soros Fund holdings. Now, it's Neuberger Berman equities turn to shine.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Guesstimated 23.44% To 63.59% Net Gains For Ten Top Neuberger Berman Dividend Dogs By July 2020

Four of ten top Neuberger Berman dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Soros selected dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 12, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) was projected to net $635.86, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $509.55, based on a median of target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 56% more than the market as a whole.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) was projected to net $361.27, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 100% more than the market as a whole.

Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) was projected to net $339.62, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 28% less than the market as a whole.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) was projected to net $315.34, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 37% less than the market as a whole.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) netted $309.03 based on the median of estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility, 7% more than the market as a whole.

B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) was projected to net $284.80, based on the median of target estimates from 8 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 48% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) was projected to net $247.93, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) was projected to net $243.41 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from sixteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 110% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) was projected to net $234.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 61% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 12% more than the market as a whole.

Source: pxhere.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The Neuberger Berman Sample For July 2019

How did this collection of 64 Neuberger Berman (NB) dividend dogs come to be?

The screening of this YCharts data field started by finding how many of the NB 1,657 listed equities paid dividends, showed 10 years of dividend growth, excluded Canada issues, and had capitalization >$100M. We found 487. Then, we narrowed the field to 68 by selecting only those stocks whose yield exceeded share price/10; whose price was over $5; with yields above 3.75%.

50 Neuberger Berman Stocks Holdings By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Neuberger Berman Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Neuberger Berman Funds Stocks By Yield

Top ten Neuberger Berman stocks selected 7/12/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog was one of three real estate selections, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) [1]. The other two real estate holdings placed eighth, and tenth, Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) [8], and RPT Realty (RPT) [10].

One utility placed second, AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [2]. Then, four energy sector representatives in the top ten by yield, placed third, fourth, sixth, and ninth: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) [3]; DCP Midstream LP (DCP) [4]; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) [6]; Energy Transfer LP (ET) [9].

A lone consumer defensive representative was fifth, B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) [5] and finally, one financial services NB holding placed seventh: Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) [7], to complete the Neuberger Berman top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten July Neuberger Berman Dividend Dogs Showed 17.98%-57.71% Upsides With (31) No Downsides

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 14.07% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Neuberger Berman Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Neuberger Berman dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Neuberger Berman held dividend dogs selected 7/12/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Neuberger Berman Dogs (32) Delivering 23.25% Vs. (33) 20.38% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Neuberger Berman kennel by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 14.07% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to deliver the best net gain of 50.95%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Neuberger Berman dividend dogs as of July 12 were: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC); RPT Realty (RPT); Energy Transfer LP (ET); and Ares Capital Corp (ARCC), with prices ranging from $6.47 to $18.22.

Five higher-priced Neuberger Berman dividend dogs as of July 12 were: B&G Foods Inc (BGS); Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT); Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP); DCP Midstream LP (DCP); and AmeriGas Partners LP (APU), whose prices ranged from $20.08 to $34.87.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Kiplinger Billionaire Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: pxhere.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.