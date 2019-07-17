Brookfield Asset Management: Convoluted But Attractive

This article first appeared on Wide-Moat Investing Platform in April 2019; therefore, most data is as of that date.

The World is Flatt's. When it comes to global diversification and growth, Brookfield's collection of real assets is unrivaled. In real estate, Brookfield owns entire skylines in cities like Toronto, Sydney and Berlin, plus malls, apartments and self-storage. But infrastructure and renewable energy could become even bigger. Globally, the company already has 36 ports, 218 hydro-electric plants, thousands of kilometers of pipelines and rail networks, plus cell towers, wind farms and toll roads."

- Forbes, May 2017 cover story on Brookfield - World Builder

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), a Toronto-based alternative asset manager, has many qualities I look for in an investment. Outsider CEO Bruce Flatt has made a name for himself, who has led the company to outperformance for a long time, well above 15% per annum. Through his deal-making ability, intelligent capital allocation, and fostering company culture, he's the right person I want to run capital.

Post-acquisition of Oaktree, Brookfield manages $475 billion of assets, comprised of $196 billion of fee bearing capital. The wide array of asset types allows strategic diversity.

Exhibit 1

Source: Company Reports

Not only are they well diversified through asset type but also geographically an investor receives exposure to the emerging footprint.

Exhibit 2

Source: Company Reports

Having a scaled investment vehicle is a competitive advantage for deploying capital during a time of depleting investment edges. Brookfield's offices are in 30+ countries allowing a deeper understanding of cultural and economic dynamics, which is used strategically.

Management has a high hurdle rate of 12-15% returns on investment accomplish by using a few main investing pillars.

Competitive Advantages On Allocating Capital

Limited buyers due to purchasing size.

Limited buyers due to diversity of assets. Specialized knowledge to operate.

Global presence which allows them to source globally.

The Oaktree acquisition, one of the largest made recently, was for an $11.8 billion portfolio of office and residential properties in New York, San Francisco, Washington, and Boston. Mr. Flatt had a few words about it in his annual shareholder letter:

Given that these assets sit in the premier U.S. markets for real estate and that we acquired this portfolio with few competitors due to size and diversity of assets, we should have limited downside risk even in a market downturn. On the upside, we believe we can generate 15% to 20% leveraged gross equity returns through optimizing the asset portfolio, operating improvements, and completing the development on a few large projects.

Managing ports, railways, toll roads, and renewable energy assets globally help find the pulse on global economic health. Invaluable insights are gained through vast tentacles, which enables a higher probability of success in capturing returns above high hurdle rates.

Asset Management

Owning real assets is attractive, but getting paid to manage those assets in addition, is more alluring. By taking outside money coupled with their own capital for purchasing of real assets, Brookfield has been able to enhance their economic returns.

Assumptions for example.

Cash flows and intrinsic value rise by 4%.

Cash flows equal 10% of original investment.

BAM charges 1.5% management fee.

Carried interest equal 18% of sales price for the real estate assets at year 5.

Exhibit 3: Example

Source: Author's Work

Under these assumptions, BAM generates a return of 19% per annum excluding corporate overhead costs and taxes. BAM's scale again allows them to leverage their corporate employee base to spread cost over many investments to reduce direct costs to any one project. In addition, financing mix can be tweaked to increase returns.

Brookfield's asset management segment and invested capital are mostly done through four publicly-listed partnerships: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). BAM receives a perpetual 1.25% management fee against market valuation. The agreement allows tons of cash to flow back to Brookfield without adding additional capital to the partnerships.

Exhibit 4: BAM's Ownership

Source: Company Reports

Infrastructure Runway

Trillions of dollars are being poured into the economic fabric of cities power grids, transportation systems, telecommunications, and water distribution ports, but it is not enough. Emerging markets are growing fast, straining current infrastructure as it is integrated into the global economy. According to a McKinsey study, $3.3 trillion is needed annually until 2030 to keep up with GDP economic growth forecasts. Today, global infrastructure investments total $2.5 trillion, an $800 billion gap annually.

I see this large gap being filled by institutional investors. As investors look for predictable yield, infrastructure assets offer essential services to customers with high visibility of cash generation over a long time horizon. Price escalators hedge inflation and downside risk.

Brookfield is in a favorable position for a multi-decade tailwind in spending on infrastructure. The business has a head start on operational know-how and reputation.

Valuation Using Historical Data

One way Brookfield believes the best measurement for progress of their business is through growth of FFO (Funds From Operation). Even though Brookfield is not a REIT, they have substantial real estate investments, along with other hard assets that act structurally like real estate. It might be imperfect, just like book value measurements for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) valuation, but analytically gives a good progress report in a complex organization. Over the last twelve months, Brookfield's FFO was $4.35 per share for a multiple of 11x. An attractive multiple when back dropped against other REIT multiples and overall market valuations.

Exhibit 5: 5 Year FFO Growth

Source: Company Reports

Another valuation method is to separately value Brookfield's partnership equity stakes and asset management business. As of the February 2019, the company had $31 billion of net invested capital mixed throughout Brookfield vehicles. On the asset management side, the business generated $927 million in fee-related earnings, by applying a 15x multiple equates to $14 billion. Combining the two equals $45 billion which is comparable to the current market cap. In addition, I haven't taken into consideration the carried interest the asset management business receives. I like to leave this out of the valuation analysis for conservative purposes, but Brookfield's management includes it in their own assessment and applies a $10 billion valuation as of year-end 2018. Carried interest value has been growing quickly over the years.

Exhibit 6

Source: Company Reports

Valuation Forward-Looking Post Privatization of Oaktree

Quick Background

Brookfield announced in March they will be acquiring 62% of Oaktree Capital, a leading distress debt/bond asset manager, for $4.7 billion. The deal structure is subject to proration such that the total consideration paid by BAM consists of 50% cash and 50% BAM shares. Share dilution equals 5.1%.

Co-Chairman Howard Marks and other management will remain 38% owners of Oaktree with operating control.

Post-privatization Brookfield will have $475 billion in assets under management along with a sweetener, an additional $98 billion of fee bearing capital. Capital that would be tied to a much higher valuation multiple. In addition, I like the purchase as it will act like a hedge during difficult economic markets.

Exhibit 7

Source: Company Reports

Taking into consideration the above, management believes asset management earnings which do include carried interest, to equal $1.6 billion. Using the same 15x multiple and $30 billion in invested capital generates $54 billion against a current market cap of $46 billion.

Before this deal was announced, during investor day in September 2018, management gave 5-year projections for the business. Projections showed fee bearing capital and invested capital significantly increasing, Oaktree acquisition speeds up the process. Given all the inputs below a $118 per share price might be a little aggressive, but I still think investor will see attractive returns over such time frame.

Exhibit 8

Source: Company Reports

Conclusion

The business is complex with a lot of moving parts. The financial information does get murky. To somewhat counteract the concern, Brookfield's management owns 20% of the company, so being good stewards is in their own interest also. As something Taleb would say, having skin in the game is important.

At the moment, shares trade at a substantial discount with a medium-term investment horizon. The margin of safety is sufficiently wide while the operating environment favorable. If assets under management continues to grow close to historical rates, fee generating earnings should at-least double in 5 years.

About Wide-Moat Investing Platform We only focus on best in class companies that offer durable and superior business models. Subscribers get access to our watch-list, model portfolio, and in-depth research. Take action now and join us before we hike our membership rate! We have a few Discounted Spots left!. Start Your Two-Week Free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors' own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein. The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. The author, the author's affiliates, and clients of the author's affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.