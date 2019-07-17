Why Coherent Is At A Positive Inflection Point

After spiking to over $140 at the start of this month, Coherent (COHR) then backed off from the rally and closed at $133.30. The stock is still getting punished after its Q2/2019 earnings report posted on April 30. What will it take for the company to win back investor optimism?

Coherent reported a GAAP EPS of $0.85 as revenue slid 22.5% Y/Y to $372.86 million. Strength in all four verticals should have kept investor optimism on a high note. Utilization in the microelectronics business is stable. Materials processing demand is in line with PMI data. Aerospace and defense, along with the research market in the U.S. and China, are robust. But OLED sales are weaker than the company would like. It will depend on Apple (AAPL) rolling out a product refresh before deliveries improve.

The delays and uncertainties around devices having a foldable display are also hurting initial sales. Still, manufacturers will persist in developing this form-factor. Investors may expect a clear road map over the next two to three years. And although a 15% to 20% downward revenue guidance for the year sets lowered expectations for OLED, its prospects may change. Once Coherent sees fab constructions, especially in China, the company may revise its OLED revenue guidance higher when it reports results later this month.

Growth Opportunity

Although the API market slowed last year, Coherent expects orders for 5G starting up. Management is cautious for its prospects in the short term, but said it will take a “wait and see” approach. As the requirements become clear, Coherent may position itself to address the stronger growth trends.

The company benefited from stronger orders from the Materials segment in the low double-digit range sequentially. As expected, the business climate from the Chinese market was mixed in the second quarter. Trade issues with the U.S. led to project delays pushed into the second half of this year. And now that the U.S. will temporarily pause any new tariffs, the company may issue a stronger outlook.

Coherent reports third-quarter results on July 30, after the market closes.

The OEM components and instrumentation market continues to perform well. On its conference call, management said:

"Revenue was currently on track for strong double-digit growth which would culminate in a record year. The biggest contributor to growth is our aerospace and defence business which we believe will approximately double compared to fiscal '18."

Investors may assume that at 14 times earnings, the stock already reflects the upside in this segment. Markets forget that Coherent is one of the few domestically-based manufacturers that can provide equipment for defense applications. As such, it has a better chance of winning the business. As system deployment picks up, so too will orders.

Tailwinds from China

Coherent's stock responded favorably when the U.S. and China said they would continue trade negotiations. Chances are good that confidence from Chinese manufacturers will result in China leading in the number of new fabs. It first must invest in developing efficient Gen 6 panel sizes. Otherwise, it will look at Gen 5 or Gen 5.5 instead.

China is primarily interested in the opportunities of selling OLED in the mobile market. Since the best near-term revenue opportunities are with mobile devices, lower trade restrictions may lead to higher consumer confidence. This in turn will drive demand higher for mobile devices.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

Analysts have a $157.25 price target on Coherent, which implies the stock has an upside of 18%. Similarly, at a 1.8 times to 2.8 times terminal revenue multiple in a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model, Coherent’s fair value is around $157.

Coherent investors may benefit from this point forward after the selling pressure in the stock ended. The real test will come when Coherent reports quarterly earnings results on July 30 after the market closes. Coherent will win back investors if it issues revised guidance. A stronger guidance for the rest of the year (2H/2019) will give investors the much-needed confidence to send the stock higher once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.