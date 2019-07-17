Clinuvel: Bubbling And Ready To Burst

Clinuvel (OTCPK:CLVLY) is a small biotech company which focuses on bringing the first-in-class drug for the treatment of EPP (Erythropoietic Protoporphyria) to the US market. The drug - SCENESSE - has already got approval from the EMA, while the FDA has rescheduled the PDUFA date to October 6, 2019. The good news is that the agency has not demanded an Adcom and the clinical trial data looks reasonable. Despite all that, the company's valuation is alarmingly high. With the last year revenue of around $20M and a valuation of over $1B, the company is in a bubble stage that can burst at any moment. From an empirical standpoint, we expect the bubble to burst right after the PDUFA date.

Overview of the drug

Afamelanotide is an acetylated linear peptide comprised of the amino acids: Ser-Tyr-Ser-Nle-Glu-His-D-Phe-Arg-Trp-Gly-Lys-Pro-Val-NH 2

This synthetic peptide is a structural analog of the human hormone α-MSH. In clinical tests, it has shown higher binding affinity towards the melanocortin-1 receptor. The acetylation at the N-terminal serine helps the drug to diffuse through cell membranes and prevents it from enzymatic degradation. Despite all that, the drug only has a half-life of 30 minutes and was therefore unsuitable in daily usage. Clinuvel overcomes this problem by developing a depot formulation, which slowly releases the drug over time. This can be seen as a great solution to the problem.

Clinical trials

The company has conducted multiple phases 3 clinical trials to prove drug efficacy. The three completed phase 3 results were published in 2010, 2011 and 2013. Finishing clinical trials in late 2013 and still having no approval in 2019 is definitely a potential red flag for a biotech company. In 2013, the company announced it missed the primary endpoint in the US phase 3 trial. Readers should not be misled by the phrasing of "Primary endpoint shows a strong statistical trend". This still means that the drug missed its primary endpoint. According to the company's announcement, the p-value for the median direct sunlight exposure measured in the trial was p=0.107 and is higher than the demand threshold of p=0.05. For more information about the FDA and p-values, have a read on this paper.

Furthermore, we have found another published paper which stated that the p-value for median direct sunlight exposure is lower than 0.05. One interesting thing is that the author of this paper had served as a consultant for Clinuvel. However, this paper also revealed that the drug didn't prevent phototoxic reactions related to the disease. While the data speak in most cases for the treatment, some important clinical data are sometimes inconclusive. The company is expecting approval in October this year, investors should know that while the clinical trial data for this drug is good, it is not flawless. The most common adverse effect of afamelanotide is nausea, headache, nasopharyngitis, and back pain. Other than that, the drug seems to be all in all well tolerated.

Market opportunity

The company's survey shows that around 10000 people are affected by EPP. In the US alone, it is expected that there are around 4000 potential patients. The treatment cost for SCENESSE is pretty high. In Germany, it's over 50 000 - 80 000 Euro per patient per year. In case of approval for the US market, the company will probably price the drug at $100 000 per year.

EPP is a very rare genetic disease with prevalence between 1:75,000 and 1:200,000. Despite the company's estimation of 4000 patients, the actual number of American people with EPP is unknown. If applying the above ratios, the potential patients could be somewhere around 1635 - 4360 over 327 million habitants. If the company is able to overtake the market completely, it could generate $164M - $436M per year and justify the billion-dollar valuation.

However, it is pretty unclear whether the company can generate this amount of revenue in the future. Since 2014, the drug was approved in Europe and the company only managed to generate around $20M last year. High treatment cost might be one of the reasons why the company failed to capture the entire market. Another aspect is that the company doesn't plan to spend a big amount of money on marketing to reach the patients. I would see this point neutral. By saving marketing cost, the company has managed to generate positive cash flow and prevent further dilution. However, this could also mean that the market demand for such a high-cost therapy is relatively low and not worth to invest in.

Financial key points

Through the commercialization in Europe, the company has already gained some initial revenue and has generated a positive cash flow, which is definitely a plus point for a biotech company.

However, the gap between expectation and reality is very wide for Clinuvel. The market seems to already priced in that Clinuvel will become the standard of care for most EPP patients. Let's assume the company will be evaluated at a Price/Revenue ratio of 6 (average biotech industry) it would need to generate around $200M at some point (10x of current revenue). This means that if Clinuvel achieves a CAGR of 115.44% for the next three years, it will be fair valued. This is a very high assumption and very unlikely achievable.

Conclusion

Bubbles are usually formed by overhyping certain stocks. Investors come to the wrong conclusion that the stock price can rise forever. However, if the expectation is too high in begin, companies will not be able to execute and deliver their promises. It is clear that Clinuvel is overvalued at the moment. Therefore, biotech investors might want to stay away and wait for a better entry point.

