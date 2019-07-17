Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects

Boeing’s troubles are having an outsized effect on the manufacturing and trade sectors.

It seems to be mostly priced in at this point.

Both Wall Street’s math and my own has Boeing’s earnings down about 42% YoY for Q2 2019.

Searching for Clues

The second of the 737 MAX crashes happened about 5 months ago now, and we now have 3 months worth of factory and trade data since. Boeing (BA) reports later in the month, and if what we see in the macro data is largely from their income statement, then it will be an all-time dud.

Factory Orders

Boeing’s troubles are not only affecting their own bottom line, but the entire manufacturing sector. The second crash was on March 10, and the 737 MAXes were pulled from service soon after. First, the civilian aircraft line items (millions of USD):

Shipments New Orders Inventories* Dec-Feb $41,996 $40,415 $67,988 Mar-May $34,050 $25,032 $71,117 Change -$7,946 -$15,383 $3,129 % Change -18.92% -38.06% 4.60%

*Inventories are levels from end of February and end of May. Census Bureau

As you can see, March through May were pretty disastrous for US civilian aircraft manufacturing. The 3 months saw an $8 billion deficit in shipments, down 19% from December through February, and a whopping $15 billion deficit in new orders, down 38%. As a result, the sector’s inventories-shipments and inventories-new orders ratios are skyrocketing by 36% and 123% respectively.

If that $8 billion shortfall in shipments is all Boeing, then that represents about a quarter of their average quarterly revenue in the trailing 12 months.

My rough back-of-the-envelope math here puts their Q2 EPS at $1.89, a penny off the Wall St. consensus of $1.88. Either way, we’re looking at a roughly 42% reduction from Q2 2018, and a 59% reduction from Q4 2018, the last quarter unaffected by the grounding of the 737 MAX.

Trade

Trade adds another level of detail, since they split out parts and engines from aircraft. One thing that may be saving Boeing from an even worse disaster is that it looks like airlines are ordering a lot more parts to get older equipment back into service until this is sorted out.

The contrast is stark:

The contrast with imports is equally stark:

What seems to be happening here is that airlines are scrambling, especially now that estimates of the grounding have extended to November. Airbus can only make planes so fast, but maybe they are diverting production to US airlines, or that import number is used planes coming in. On top of that, airlines are scrambling to find older equipment that they can put back into serviceable shape.

For the airlines heavily dependent on Boeing equipment, like Southwest (LUV), they have to be discussing diversifying their fleets in the future to head off tail risk like this. I also have to imagine airlines that are heavily dependent on Airbus equipment, like JetBlue (JBLU), are having a similar discussion. Tail risk does not stop at borders.

Boeing’s Outsized Effect on the Economy

If you spend a lot of time looking at US macro data, it’s kind of amazing how much effect one company’s troubles has on the overall picture. It’s no secret that durables manufacturing and trade are terrible, but if we subtract civilian aircraft for an “ex-Boeing” line, the numbers don’t look quite as bad.

Starting with factory shipments:

Census Bureau

For March-May, Boeing shaved a half percent off the total growth, a full percent off durables growth, and a whopping 2.77% off transportation shipments growth.

Turning to new orders:

Census Bureau

The effects are even larger here. Boeing shaved a full percent off all new orders growth, 2% off durables growth, and sucked 6% out of transportation growth.

Durables wholesalers and retailers are having a terrible go of it, and their huge inventory problems are starting to become manufacturers’ problems. Boeing is not helping.

Boeing added 0.41% to the growth of manufacturers inventories, 0.65% to durables inventories growth, and 1.46% to transportation inventories growth.

Putting it all together, the inventories-shipments and inventories-new orders ratios are skyrocketing.

This is adding to the underlying weakness in the manufacturing sector, and will not go away until at least November.

And of course, Boeing has an outsized effect of US goods exports.

Boeing shaved 1% off all goods export growth and almost 3% off capital goods.

Outlook

With a -42% YoY earnings release coming, you might expect me to come out with a bearish call, but I’m going to remain neutral here. Wall Street is already expecting the quarter I described. If we are right about $1.88 or $1.89, Boeing’s P/E will jump up to the mid-20s, right where it was before the second crash.

So I think they may shave a bit off the current price, but I don’t think it will be much. But the stock will likely underperform the rest of the market in Q3, so if you are a shareholder, do with that as you will. I don’t think trying to ride this out is a terrible choice, but there will likely be opportunity costs in the short and medium term.

In the long term, I believe all airlines will look to diversify their fleets going forward, and try not to be overly dependent on a single company or airplane. These events have shown airlines that the tail risk is real, and they need to plan for it.

But all of this is up in the air until those 737 MAXes get back in the air. November? Wait and see.

I Regret Nothing

I totally stole the “ex-Boeing” framing from Hale Stewart, whom you should follow. I regret nothing.

