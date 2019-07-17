Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Possible Rate Cut Was The Reason For The Highest Level Of 2019

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The speech of Jerome Powell gave a green light for a possible interest rate cut. This was a positive impulse for the municipal bonds and we saw a new highest level.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The municipal bonds continue with their positive performance. The main factor which determines the changes in the prices is the potential rate cut. Municipal bonds have relatively longer duration compared to the corporate bonds and the high-yield bonds and the changes in the interest rates are crucial for their performance. The central bank of the United States reaffirmed that they are concerned about economic weakness and that they will act as "appropriate" to sustain the recovery. Of course, for most of the market participants, this was a signal that a rate cut is very likely.

On a weekly basis, the main index, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), increased its price by $0.38 and finished the Friday session at $113.32 per share. This is the highest level for the year and the highest price since August 2016.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) $0.0531 per share.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) $0.0475 per share.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) $0.0425 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

The first criterion that I am going to use is a statistical one. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

If I have to summarize the last week, I will say that it was positive for the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. Cumulatively, their net asset values remained flat but most of them reported an increase in their prices. All of this was a foundation to see slightly higher Z-scores compared to the last time.

Of course, there were funds like BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) whose prices remained in negative territory by more than 3.00%, but we can find a fundamental reason behind this. For PCQ, it is pretty obvious that it will be difficult to stay at such high premium, and for MYF, the main factor behind the decline was the announced dividend cut. The management team of MYF decided to decrease the distribution from $0.0620 per share to $0.0560 per share.

Apparently, we cannot talk about some statistical edge among the funds. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) is one of the funds which I am interested in. With negative Z-score and price trading around the net asset value, this fund may be a good buying opportunity. Over the past decade, the fund outperformed its peers by return on the net asset value.

Currently, OIA offers a 4.92% current yield and 4.95% yield on the net asset value. Both of the yields are attractive for this sector. The dividend of the closed-end fund is stable, and the management team manages to keep the earnings/coverage ratio around the important border of 100%.

2. Highest Z-Score

The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically overpriced at the moment. Ideally, to find a reasonable "Sell" candidate, we would like to have a statistical edge accompanied by a premium. As you see, the first criterion is met, but it is difficult to find funds trading at high premiums. Therefore, if you hold a long position in these funds which have Z-scores higher than 2.00 points, I can recommend you to re-allocate your funds to a similar investment which has a lower statistical parameter.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) is a fund which raises a red flag for me. Traded at 2.10 points Z-score and 11.00% premium, this Muni seems overpriced compared to its peers. On the chart below, you can see the unusual spread between the price of EOT and its peer group. I do not see the reason why this fund should be traded at such a premium. The current yield of 4.08% is not high enough to impress us and the past performance of the fund is not among the best ones. If we take into account the earning/coverage ratio which is below 100%, I will suggest staying away from long positions in this fund at these price levels. The potential for capital gains seems smaller than the capital losses.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.33 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.11 points.

3. Biggest Discount

The sample provides us CEFs with attractive discounts of more than 12%, and I would suggest combining the spread between the price and net asset value with a relatively low Z-score. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) is one of the interesting funds which caught my eye. Maybe a little bit surprising, but the management team decided to increase the dividend of the fund from $0.0470 to $0.0505 per share from the month of March.

Still, based on the discount, the fund seems undervalued compared to its peers. The current yield of NQP is 4.40%, and 99.0% of its assets are from issuers located in Pennsylvania.

4. Highest Premium

Although we saw a dividend cut for several PIMCO funds in April, the funds from this sponsor continue to be the ones which are traded at the highest premium. The trust in the management team and the good past results are one of the main reasons why the market participants want to have them even at a price higher than the net asset value.

My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in closed-end funds which are traded at a high premium or relatively high Z-score. EOT is a very good example of what I am talking about. No doubt, PCQ is another fund which should be аvoided.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -5.05%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -5.60%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is an interesting fund which can be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. It is true that its Z-score is 1.40 points and it is traded at a slight premium, but it has one of the highest current yields in the sector and one of the highest return on net asset value for the past decade. These positive facts are accompanied by earning/coverage ratio of 105.38% and UNII/share a balance of $0.0420 per share.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.22%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.02%.

My recommendation here is to check also the earnings coverage ratio and the UNII/share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying it because if the earnings are not enough high to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in its price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Below, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review.

Note: This article was originally published on July 14, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

