Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Is At Least A Double

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Illuminate Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Illuminate Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) received FDA approval for its treatment, Firdapse® for Lambert Eaton Myasthenia Gravis (LEMS) on November 29th 2018 with Orphan Drug Exclusivity (ODE). ODE is granted by the FDA and gives the Company seven years of market exclusivity in the United States for developing treatments for very small patient populations (<200,000 Americans). CPRX launched Firdapse in January 2019 with a list price of $375,000 per patient per year (estimated $300,000 net after health insurance and Medicare discounts), which drew criticism from the media and politicians focused on high drug pricing in the U.S.

Despite this criticism, in the realm of typical ODE drug pricing, the price for Firdapse to treat LEMS is well within the norm for high value drugs that serve very small patient populations. This in fact, is the economic reward for drug companies that choose to pursue treatments for debilitating diseases that affect very small patient populations, which is the intent of the Orphan Drug Act legislation. According to ExpressScripts, one of the leading prescription benefit managers in the U.S., 29 orphan drugs on their formulary were listed at $28,000 for a 30-day supply or more than $336,000 per year, with four drugs on their formulary priced at more than $70,000 per month, or $840,000 per year.

Some newer orphan drugs can cost as much as $1 million per year. Among the best evidence that Catalyst’s pricing was acceptable, in our view, is that health insurers, the real-world watchdogs for drug pricing have not pushed back and fully reimburse Firdapse treatment. That makes sense as LEMS is a relatively small patient population (CPRX estimates 1,500 to 3,000 patients in the U.S.), and the evidence of safety and efficacy for Firdapse demonstrated in Catalyst’s two randomized well-designed Phase 3 clinical trials offered undisputable results.

Prior to FDA approval of Firdapse, there were about 300 patients in compassionate use programs receiving either Catalyst’s Firdapse or another Company, Jacobus Pharmaceuticals’ Ruzurgi treatment, which are different formulations of the same active ingredient. Of course, drugs dispensed under compassionate use programs are generally given to patients for free, while drug companies work toward obtaining FDA approval. With FDA approval of Firdapse, Catalyst now has the ability to invest heavily in the drug and market it on a larger scale so that the rest of LEMS patients can access this effective treatment. Broad health insurance coverage and Catalyst’s own program to ensure that patents pay no more than $10.00 per monthly prescription is serving the LEMS patient population extremely well today, an exemplary scenario of the merits of the Orphan Drug Act.

However, enter the professional politician, ignoring a properly-functioning system and seeking a soundbite for the purposes of obtaining votes. Without really understanding the situation and ignoring the legal and regulatory process for drug development, Congressman Bernie (“Feel The Bern”) Sanders, came out against Catalyst based on the pricing of Firdapse. He just couldn’t understand why a drug that was previously given away for free, now has such a high price. In other words, he did not understand the purpose and benefits of ODE.

Nevertheless, his efforts levied extreme pressure on the FDA, and on May 6, 2019, the FDA took the unprecedented step to grant approval to a competitor, Jacobus, overriding Catalyst’s rights to market exclusivity in the U.S. CPRX shares were just beginning to reflect the positive impact that Catalyst was making to get existing and new patients with LEMS onto therapy, but that was interrupted by the approval of Jacobus’s Ruzurgi. CPRX shares plummeted on the day of the announcement with severe continued selling, as industry professionals were perplexed about the decision and did not know how to assess this unprecedented situation.

Source: NASDAQ.com

As an aside, political tactics like these could undermine future ODE drug development, and the losers could be the patients that don’t have a chance for treatment as financial incentives to develop such treatments would not be there. That hasn’t happened yet, but politicians attacking one of the few leading American innovative industries left should be careful what they do in exchange for their own short-sighted vote-gathering goals. The primary beneficiaries of lower drug prices from drug manufacturers is the health insurance industry, not the American public, and the health insurance industry continues to mint money.

No impact to CPRX heading into 2Q 2019

Second quarter results should favor CPRX because Jacobus, a private company, has not yet entered the market. As a result, second quarter results (expected in early August) for CPRX should be strong with the Company working its way toward cash-flow break-even and ultimately cash-positive operations. Analysts expect about $18.5 million in sales for the period, up 49% sequentially from the first quarter of 2019, as Catalyst continues to accrue new neurologists prescribing Firdapse and continues to treat more patients that are naïve to treatment with any product containing amifampridine.

The Company has recently noted that it has “doubled down” on the efforts of its sales force during the second quarter. Importantly, health plans continue to cover Firdapse, and are likely to continue to reimburse for Firdapse even when Ruzurgi enters the market. These two products are not deemed bioequivalent, so if a prescription is written for Firdapse, health plans will likely fill Firdapse, especially since prescriptions are to be fulfilled by specialty pharmacies not though traditional pharmacy channels.

Ruzurgi is priced at approximately $175,000 per year and is only indicated for pediatric patients (estimated only 15 patients in the U.S.), so the product is far from “free” as Congressman Sanders would have liked, and Jacobus promoting the drug to any physician for adult use is illegal. The path for Catalyst to keep building its business in the LEMS indication appears to remain robust.

CPRX undervalued relative to the LEMS opportunity

Prior to Jacobus gaining approval, peak estimates for Firdapse to treat LEMS were in the $225 million to $350 million range, calculated by taking the 1,500 diagnosed patients in the U.S., assuming approximately 50% -75% penetration, and net pricing of $300,000 per year. If one assumes that Jacobus can take 10-20% of the market, which would well exceed the pediatric population and includes significant “off-label” use, that still leaves estimated peak sales for Firdapse’ LEMS indication in the $150 to $200 million range, not including upside from the additional 1,500 patients that Catalyst believes have the condition but are undiagnosed. With $150 to $200 million in sales, CPRX shares could in fact double in value using industry average multiples on sales. With the Company driving significant profitability on a stand-alone basis, CPRX could become a candidate for M&A under this scenario.

High-probability follow-on indications with clinical results expected in 4Q

There is significant evidence that Firdapse works in congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS) and MuSK-type myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG). Neurologists have utilized the amifampridine compassionate use programs to treat their patients with CMS, and neurologists have little doubt that the product works in this indication. Many papers are published on the subject, and there is also a Phase 2b study demonstrating efficacy of Firdapse in MuSK-MG. Notably, Catalyst is pursuing pediatric data in these indications in its ongoing clinical trials, and is on track to report Phase 3 data for both of these indications in the fourth quarter of this year. These are key catalysts, as these two indications could significantly expand the market for Firdapse.

CMS is estimated to affect 1,000 to 1,500 Americans and MuSK-MG affects between 3,000 to 4,800 patients, suggesting that these indications, if approved, could triple the market for Firdapse. The company is also developing Firdapse to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a group of different motor nerve diseases known to be the second leading cause of hereditary neuromuscular disease after Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). This indication is in Phase 2, and adds another 2,500 to 3,500 patients to the opportunity. As a result, Firdapse could become a blockbuster drug with all indications successfully developed.

Free call option on CPRX lawsuit with FDA; First response expected by the end of 3Q

CPRX stock is already discounting in Ruzurgi coming to the market. Owners of the shares, therefore, have substantial upside potential if the Company is successful in suing FDA and reinstituting its right to full Orphan Drug Exclusivity for Firdapse. On June 12, 2019, Catalyst filed a lawsuit against the FDA and several related parties in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida challenging the approval of Jacobus’s Ruzurgi to treat LEMS in pediatric patients. The FDA has 60-90 days to respond to the lawsuit, which should be toward the end of the third quarter.

The Complaint states that the approval violated multiple provisions of FDA regulations regarding labeling, resulting in misbranding in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). Further, the complaint stated that FDA violated the Company’s statutory rights to Orphan Drug and New Chemical Entity (NCE) Exclusivity under the FDCA; and was in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. The lawsuit seeks an order vacating the FDA's approval of Ruzurgi, in addition to other remedies.

This case is going to be a key focus of investors given that the FDA acted in an unprecedented manner. Importantly, Catalyst’s ODE is not limited to a sub-segment of the LEMS population, and FDA’s own regulatory guidance asserts that pediatric exclusivity for sponsors of drugs with ODE are exempt from studies to gain pediatric exclusivity. Therefore, by rights, Catalyst should have the pediatric exclusivity for Firdapse under its ODE, as the regulatory guidelines contemplate.

There is much evidence that the FDA departed from its mission to protect the public by regulating safety and efficacy of drug products, approving a product solely based on pricing motives. After Ruzurgi was approved, Congressman Sanders issued a statement, claiming the approval as "a victory for patients with LEMS and American taxpayers, and a blow to the greed of Big Pharma." It’s hard to understand how approval for a drug that is priced at $175,000 is a win for LEMS patients when Firdapse is being offered to them at a cost of no more than $10.00 per month. And for those like Congressman Sanders that don’t know, Catalyst is not Big Pharma.

Catalyst has enlisted the law firm Latham and Watkins to represent them, and notably this law firm has an extremely strong track record in lawsuits against FDA. Overall, this is an unfortunate circumstance and takes away resources from the drug companies that are helping patients with orphan diseases, as well as shareholders that have undertaken the investment and risks to bring an important drug therapy to market.

Sustained release formulation of Firdapse also adds upside potential

To take advantage of the long-term opportunities for Firdapse, Catalyst is the beneficiary of several method of use patents pending in the U.S. that could extend the drug’s market exclusivity. The company is also pursuing a strategy to develop a long-acting version of Firdapse. The current formulation of Firdapse is administered 3-4 times daily, which leaves potential for meaningful improvement in terms of the daily dosing regimen. Catalyst is continuing to advance this formulation, but hasn’t given specifics on its timing. Announcements on progress could provide upside to the stock, as a sustained release formulation could significantly differentiate and extend the franchise value for Firdapse.

Conclusion

Firdapse continues to grow and help patients with LEMS, with patient pricing that enables all patients that need the drug to have access to it. Health plans, including Medicare, reimburse for Firdapse, which remains the only amifampridine on the market that is FDA-approved to treat virtually 100% of the LEMS patient population. Firdapse and Ruzurgi are not deemed bioequivalent and substitutable, and promoting drugs for off-label use is illegal – a key barrier for Jacobus.

A strong second quarter is anticipated for CPRX with the Company expected to break-even and begin generating cash going forward. The fourth quarter should feature two Phase 3 trial readouts for new Firdapse indications. These indications each have high probability of success, based on prior clinical data and experience, and if approved, the market for Firdapse could triple vs. LEMS alone. Nevertheless, growth in the LEMS indication only should propel CPRX higher, and potential new indications and the lawsuit outcome provide substantial upside if the Company prevails on these initiatives.