Asian Idea Generator Weekly: Potential Arbitrage Between Malaysia Holding Company And Hong Kong Spin-Off

A Malaysia-listed holding company and its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary own the same operating businesses, but they are priced very differently by the market, implying a potential arbitrage opportunity.

Introduction

Piggybacking: Holding Company And Substantial Shareholder Buy More Shares

Malaysia-listed Pentamaster Corporation Berhad [PENT:MK] has been buying more shares in its majority-owned Hong Kong-listed subsidiary Pentamaster International Limited [1665:HK] since the beginning of July 2019. Pentamaster Corporation Berhad spun off shares of its subsidiary, Pentamaster International Limited which was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on January 19, 2018. Immediately following the spin-off, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad owned a 63.10% stake in Pentamaster International Limited. The spin-off and listing was done with the purpose of increasing the company's profile and visibility in Greater China, a key semiconductor market, and the use of listing proceeds for expansion of production capacity.

For the ease of differentiating between the two companies, I will be using PENT to refer to Malaysia-listed Pentamaster Corporation Berhad, and PIL to refer to Hong Kong-listed Pentamaster International Limited for the rest of this article.

PENT increased its shareholdings interest in PIL from 63.10% to 64.27% with the purchase of approximately 18.8 million shares at a share price range of HK$0.87-HK$1.08 between July 2, 2019, and July 15, 2019.

There is an arbitrage opportunity between PENT and PIL, as PENT is essentially the holding company for PIL, which in turns owns 100% of the two main businesses, Automated Test Equipment and Automated Manufacturing Solutions via wholly-owned subsidiaries, Pentamaster Technology (Malaysia), Pentamaster Instrumentation (Malaysia), and Pentamaster Equipment (Malaysia). The "PCB (Malaysia) and "Company (Cayman Islands)" in the shareholding structure chart below refer to PENT and PIL, respectively.

PIL's Corporate And Shareholding Structure Immediately Post-IPO

Source: PIL's Listing Prospectus

The Automated Test Equipment and Automated Manufacturing Solutions businesses accounted for 90.8% and 8.6% of the Malaysian holding company PENT's FY2018 segment EBIT, respectively. In other words, businesses contributing over 99% of the PENT's segment EBIT have been injected into PIL for the Hong Kong spin-off and listing in 2018. The only business that PENT owns, and which PIL doesn't, is the Smart Control Solution Systems business, accounting for 0.6% of FY2018 EBIT, operated via PENT's wholly-owned subsidiary, Pentamaster Smart Solution Sdn. Bhd.

In a nutshell, both PENT and PIL are essentially the same company. PIL owns 100% of the Automated Test Equipment and Automated Manufacturing Solutions businesses. PENT owns the same two businesses (which account for over 99% of its FY2018 EBIT) in part via its 64.27% (updated for the latest purchase of PIL shares by PENT on July 15, 2019) stake in PIL. PENT does own the Smart Control Solution Systems business separately, which has not been injected into PIL, but this business only contributed a marginal 0.6% of PENT's FY2018 EBIT, so it is relatively insignificant in terms of current value.

In theory, the market should price PENT and PIL similarly; in reality, that is not the case.

PENT last traded at RM3.38 with a market capitalization of RM1.61 billion on July 16, 2019; while PIL last traded at HK$1.14 with a market capitalization of HK$1.82 billion on July 16, 2019. Since PENT has a 64.27% stake in PIL, and using the foreign currency assumption that 1 HK$ equals RM0.53, PENT should be worth RM620 million based on the market value of its 64.27% stake in PIL. Instead, PENT's current market capitalization of RM1.61 billion is twice that of the theoretical value of RM620 million. This is a clear mispricing unless the market is valuing PENT's Smart Control Solution Systems business, which generated RM0.6 million in EBIT for FY2018, at RM600 million.

Another perspective of assessing the relative valuation of PENT and PIL is to review their valuation multiples. Based on their last done share prices on July 16, 2019, PENT is trading at 23.0 times trailing P/E and 19.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, while PIL is valued by the market at 8.3 times trailing P/E and 7.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E.

It is easy to come to the conclusion that either PENT is overvalued or PIL is undervalued. But let's explore some potential factors that could possibly justify the valuation gap between PENT and PIL.

Firstly, there could be a valuation premium accorded to PENT, because of alignment of interests. Mr Chuah Choon Bin, PENT's co-founder and Non-Executive Chairman (he is also Executive Director and Chairman of PIL), holds a 19.7% stake in PENT, and lower estimated effective shareholdings interest of 13.9% (a 12.6% indirect stake via PENT and a 1.26% direct stake) in PIL. Some investors see investing in the ultimate holding company implying greater alignment of interests between the controlling shareholder and minority shareholders.

Secondly, PENT has a longer listing history, having been listed in Malaysia since October 2004. In contrast, PIL has a shorter listing history of under two years. PIL is also a "foreign" company listed on a local stock exchange in Hong Kong. With a short listing history and being a foreign listed company in Hong Kong, PIL could find it more difficult to get recognition and acceptance from investors, leading to a lower valuation vis-a-vis PENT. This is validated by the fact PENT's average daily trading value for the past three months is approximately six times that of PIL based on my estimates, although PENT's market capitalization is only 1.7 times that of PIL.

Thirdly, PENT's Smart Control Solution Systems business could have significant growth potential in the future, which might not be reflected in historical numbers. Moreover, the market could be expecting that PENT could add new businesses either organically or inorganically in the future, which might not be injected into the Hong Kong subsidiary, PIL.

An understanding of PENT's and PIL's underlying businesses could help to understand why PENT can trade at P/E in the high teens and whether the arbitrage opportunity is genuine. I will elaborate more on PENT's and PIL's Automated Test Equipment and Automated Manufacturing Solutions businesses in greater detail in the next section, which aims to uncover stocks leveraged to secular trends.

Thematics: Proxy For Smart Sensors And Automation

As mentioned above, the Automated Test Equipment, Automated Manufacturing Solutions, and Smart Control Solution Systems businesses contributed 90.8%, 8.6%, and 0.6% of PENT's FY2018 EBIT, respectively. PIL owns 100% of the Automated Test Equipment and Automated Manufacturing Solutions businesses. I will be largely referring to PENT for most of this section for convenience, although both PENT and PIL own the Automated Test Equipment and Automated Manufacturing Solutions businesses.

The Automated Test Equipment business supplies automated testing equipment for semiconductor components like smart sensors, LEDs, and other integrated circuits, while the Automated Manufacturing Solutions business provides automated manufacturing solutions such as test modules, high-speed sorters, and material handling equipment with the purpose of automating production lines. The Smart Control Solution Systems business is a provider of smart building and project management solutions. I will be focusing primarily on the two core Automated Test Equipment and Automated Manufacturing Solutions businesses as they contributed over 99% of PENT's FY2018 EBIT.

The Automated Test Equipment business is a beneficiary of an increased adoption of smart sensors. Smart devices have evolved rapidly in recent years with new products in such as smartwatches, healthcare-related wearables, and wireless earphones, among others. This in turn requires a corresponding increase in the quantity and quality (to handle the increased complexity) of sensors, which drives demand for automated testing equipment that PENT's Automated Test Equipment business provides. The global smart sensors market is forecasted to grow from $25.96 billion to $72.39 billion in the 2017-2022 period representing a five-year CAGR of 18%, based on research by Artec Lantec.

PENT's Automated Test Equipment business expansion of its current facility in Bayan Lepas focused on smart sensor solutions by 20% to 120,000 sq ft will be completed this year, which should support the business segment's future growth as the segment delivered a strong 45% YoY growth in revenue to RM337.9 million for FY2018.

PENT is not resting on its laurels but expanding the scope of the Automated Test Equipment business into 3D sensor module test equipment and solutions to capitalize on emerging trends. One such new product is a probing test machine called the “TROOPER” which employs VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) technology used in applications like augmented reality and 3D facial recognition.

PENT's Automated Manufacturing Solutions business is expected to grow on the back of increased automation in manufacturing processes driven by the need to save costs (maintaining profitability to combat inflation, rising costs) and the increased difficulty of finding skilled labor (ageing population is a key constraint on the labor force). Allied Market Research forecasts the global factory automation market to grow at a seven-year CAGR of 8.8% from $203.98 billion in 2018 to $368.37 billion by 2025.

In April 2016, PENT launched its proprietary intelligent automated robotic manufacturing system developed in-house which it calls i-ARMS, which is meant to cater to demand for precision manufacturing automation. i-ARMS is a comprehensive automated manufacturing system integrating various automated manufacturing solutions modules like material handling equipment, high-speed sorters, and assembly & test modules to meet clients' demand for increased automation. Automated Manufacturing Solutions segment revenue grew 42% YoY in 2016 mainly driven by the introduction of the new i-ARMS solutions, which were favored by certain customers as it helped them achieve a shorter time-to-market for their products.

In 2018, PENT completed the construction of a new 90,000 sq ft production plant in Batu Kawan, Penang that has a ISO Class 9 certified clean room to serve Automated Manufacturing Solutions clients in the medical and automotive segments. In FY2018, the Automated Manufacturing Solutions business almost doubled its segment revenue from RM40.1 million in FY2017 to RM79.2 million in FY2018. The new Batu Kawan production facility should allow the company to meet growing demand (as evidenced by the strong segment revenue growth) from its customers in the Automated Manufacturing Solutions segment in the coming years.

The U.S.-China trade tensions are a double-edged sword for PENT. On one hand, it could lead to a delay in new orders with customers deferring their investments. On the other hand, PENT could be a beneficiary of trade diversion with its production facilities located in Malaysia.

Risks associated with investing in PENT and PIL include a cyclical decline in the semiconductor industry, a weakening of the USD as more than 80% of its revenue is denominated in USD and customer concentration with its largest customer accounting for over half of FY2018 revenue.

Screens: Safe And Profitable High Yielders

High dividend yield stocks have always been an important component of stock portfolios. In this current volatile market environment, dividend paying stocks become even more critical for two key reasons. Firstly, dividend stocks offer a positive return in the form of dividend income to offset any capital losses (even if they are just temporary paper losses) in a falling stock market. Secondly, with the Fed turning dovish and future interest cuts becoming more likely, high yield stocks become a more attractive alternative to bonds and other fixed income instruments offering lower yields.

I use the following criteria to screen for Asian stocks offering high dividend yields but are also profitable with strong balance sheets:

Market capitalization above $100 million Trailing 12 months dividend yield greater than 7% Net cash financial position Profitable for the past five fiscal years Dividend paying for the past five fiscal years

The Asian companies that passed the screen above are ranked in descending order of trailing dividend yield as follows:

Stock Trailing Dividend Yield PT Bukit Asam Tbk (OTCPK:TBNGY) [PTBA:IJ] 12.0% PT Samindo Resources Tbk [MYOG:IJ] 9.1% GMA Network, Inc. (OTC:GNWKY) [GMA7:PM] 8.3% Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited [255:HK] 8.3% Thai Steel Cable Public Company Limited [TSC:TB] 7.9% Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (OTC:WQTEY) (OTCPK:WQTEF) [2698:HK] 7.9% Rivera (Holdings) Limited [281:HK] 7.8% Tomson Group Ltd [258:HK] 7.8% Beauty Community PCL [BEAUTY:TB] 7.6% Pintaras Jaya Bhd [PINT:MK] 7.5% Total Bangun Persada Tbk PT [TOTL:IJ] 7.4% Somboon Advance Technology PCL [SAT:BK] 7.4% Vtech Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:VTKLF) (OTCPK:VTKLY) [303:HK] 7.3% Lion Rock Group Ltd (OTC:PTRGF) [1127:HK] 7.2% Senshu Ikeda Holdings Inc [8714:JP] 7.2% Tang Palace (China) Holdings Ltd [1181:HK] 7.1% Hana Microelectronics Public Co. Ltd (OTC:HMICF) [HANA:TB] 7.1% Goldpac Group Ltd [3315:HK] 7.0%

Note that I choose to use trailing 12 months dividend yield as the screening criterion because using forward dividend yield would exclude stocks with no sell-side analyst coverage. But the downside of using a trailing historical metric is that dividends are not mandatory unlike interest on debt, so a reduction or even a complete elimination of future dividend payments can't be ruled out. For investors interested in high yielding REITs, you can refer to this week's edition of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly.

Closing Thoughts

Hong Kong-listed subsidiary Pentamaster International Limited or PIL is an interesting investment candidate. On a stand-alone basis, it is trading at a high single-digit P/E but leveraged to growing trends like smart sensors and factory automation. As an arbitrage opportunity, PIL is trading at a significant discount to its parent and holding company, Malaysia-listed Pentamaster Corporation Berhad or PENT, which is valued by the market at a P/E multiple in the high-teens. Also, PIL's year-to-date share price gain (excluding dividends) of +28% lags that of PENT (+85% share price gain year to date excluding dividends). The recent increase in PENT's stake in PIL from 63.10% to 64.27% could spark speculation of a possible privatization of PIL by PENT.

But there are certain caveats associated with a potential investment in PIL. While the valuation gap between PENT and PIL could narrow, one could still make a loss investing in PIL, if both the share prices of PENT and PIL fall due to a decline in revenue and earnings driven by a slowdown in the semiconductor industry. PENT could potentially acquire new businesses at the holding company level in the future, which could change the revenue mix and growth trajectory of PENT. This could weaken the case for an arbitrage between PENT and PIL.

In this uncertain and volatile market environment characterized by trade tensions, geopolitical tensions and interest rate cuts, high yielding stocks are likely to be in favor. I provide a list of Asian companies which are profitable and have a strong balance sheet.

