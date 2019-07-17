Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/15/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/15/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will remain weak into the last week of July before surging again in August, as companies open trading windows to execs after June-quarter earnings are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI);
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK);
  • HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), and;
  • Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM);
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY);
  • Steelcase (NYSE:SCS);
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST);
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW);
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN);
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM);
  • Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI), and;
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), and;
  • FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Fastly

FSLY

B

$2,793,968

2

Aisling Capital Iv

BO

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

SNSS

JB*

$1,500,000

3

Krohn Tracy W

CB,CEO,BO

W&T Offshore

WTI

B

$927,398

4

Ianchulev Tsontcho

CEO,DIR,BO

Eyenovia

EYEN

B

$650,000

5

Selander Robert W

DIR

HealthEquity

HQY

JB*

$610,000

6

Dillon Adrian T

DIR

HealthEquity

HQY

JB*

$610,000

7

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$442,516

8

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$107,788

9

Inglis John C

DIR

FedEx

FDX

B

$100,614

10

Mario Ernest

DIR

Eyenovia

EYEN

B

$99,999

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$33,137,884

2

Fassio James S

PR

Ross Stores

ROST

S

$8,937,203

3

Water Asset Mgt

BO

Cadiz

CDZI

S

$8,800,000

4

Erony Joyce

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$8,468,507

5

Anderson Keith A

DIR

Skyline Champion

SKY

AS

$4,058,110

6

Orban George

DIR

Ross Stores

ROST

S

$3,070,769

7

Bonvanie Rene

VP,SO

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

AS

$2,114,420

8

Keane James P

CEO,DIR

Steelcase

SCS

S

$1,744,500

9

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$1,586,180

10

Christ George J

BO

Altair Engineering

ALTR

S

$1,506,160

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.