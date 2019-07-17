Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It?

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced a negative surprise and price dropped over 16% and made its first appearance on our Bottom-Fish daily list of stocks. It is too early to tell if this is the bottom. Our Implied Return Signal told us it was overvalued and not one we would put in our model portfolio before this big drop in price. Now we are interested in bottom fishing this stock. We will need to see our Implied Return Buy Signal. In addition, we will need our most important Buy signal which is our Stocks-In-Demand (SID) Signal. This signal appears in the SID column of our daily reports. However, let’s look at the fundamentals and technicals to discover where we might want to buy.

Analysts

Before looking at the fundamentals, we like to see what the analysts are doing after this negative announcement. It is still too early to accept a published consensus, but we can look at the early analyst reactions. As you might guess, they are dropping their targets and that is bearish. One analyst just dropped the 12-month target to $290. I think that means it could be trading around $250. It is at $302 as I write.

Fundamentals

Finviz shows an analyst downgrading the target to $290. It also shows the key fundamental metrics so we can make our own decision about ILMN’s valuation. Most of the key metrics are color coded red, indicating that they are overvalued. We don’t need the color coding to tell us. With a trailing PE of 52 and a forecast PE of 39 and only 6% growth this year, we know this stock is overvalued. The 5-year growth rate is forecasted at 21%, so the PE vs. growth or PEG is also very overvalued. The only thing that can save this stock is the resumption of high growth next year. The market has to be convinced that the forecasted earnings for 2020 will be there. Management has indicated that the new business missed this quarter will come later in the year.

Let’s assume 2020 earnings will be around $7.69, despite the current lack of growth. Further, let’s use a more reasonable forecasted PE of 30. That gives us a forecasted target of $231 based on 2020 earnings and PE well above the 21% growth rate. I think both this PE and earnings estimate are very optimistic, which means the $231 target is optimistic. That leads me to accept the analyst $290 target as being very optimistic. I expect much lower prices as ILMN continues down to find a bottom at $250 or lower.

Technicals

Here is the chart and we have drawn the lines of possible support as ILMN tries to find its bottom after this earnings and growth miss.

Conclusion

Both the fundamentals and the technicals seem to be targeting a bottom at around $250. We will check back in at the bottom to do some bottom fishing.

Sign up for a free trial and see the stocks in our model portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ILMN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.