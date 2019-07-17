IDV's Portfolio Of Stocks Have A Low Growth Profile

ETF Overview

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) focuses on high-yielding dividend stocks in the world. However, the fund has higher exposure to cyclical sectors. This introduces considerable risk in an economic downturn. In addition, about 40% of its portfolio of stocks are companies located in U.K. and Australia. Although the ETF pays an attractive dividend yield of 6%, IDV’s portfolio of stocks have low growth profile. This has resulted in a total return of less than 1% in the past 5 years. Therefore, we recommend investors seek opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Portfolio construction ensures high dividend yields but may include lower quality companies

IDV constructs its portfolio by pick the 100 highest yielding stocks from a list of stocks in the developed markets (excluding U.S.) that meets certain requirements such as past dividend growth and past payout ratios. However, it does not necessarily mean these stocks’ dividends are safe in the future.

For income investors, the dividend is attractive with a yield of 6%. However, there are often reasons why a stock will have a high dividend yield. The first reason is that stocks in the portfolio may have higher payout ratios. This means that these companies do not have high margins of safety. If its earnings decline, many of these companies may be forced to cut its dividend. Second, high dividend yield is often a result of a stock's share price weakness. The market may be concerned about something of this stock such as its negative growth outlook, or its deteriorating balance sheet. Therefore, IDV's approach to select stocks with yield may end up including lower quality companies.

IDV has a high exposure to countries like Australia and England

IDV does not constrain exposure to any specific country. As can be seen from the table below, the fund has a high exposure to U.K. (23.5% of its portfolio) and Australia (16.4%). As we know, higher dividend yield is often a result of lower share price. Since U.K.’s equity market has been impacted by the uncertainties surrounding the Brexit, equity valuations in U.K. are generally lower than many other countries. Therefore, it is not surprising that more of these stocks will be included in IDV’s portfolio. The same is similar for Australia where the country’s economy has a higher exposure to materials sector. This sector has not done well lately as the economy in China, Australia’s largest market for basic materials, decelerated in the past year. IDV’s exposure to U.K. and Australia can be risky if a hard Brexit happens or China’s economy falls into a recession.

Source: iShares Website

Higher exposure to cyclical sectors

Since IDV has no constraints to any sectors, so the fund can be exposed to certain risky sectors. As can be seen from the table below, financial sector represents nearly 40% of IDV’s portfolio. If we examine IDV’s portfolio of sectors carefully, we will actually find that it has a high exposure to cyclical sectors. These sectors include financials (represents 39.5% of IDV’s portfolio), consumer discretionary (11.2%) energy (7.8%), industrials (3.7%), information technology (3.7%), and materials (1.1%). These sectors made up more than 60% of IDV’s portfolio.

Source: iShares Website

As we know, cyclical sectors can perform quite well when the global economy is booming. However, it can perform poorly when the economy is contracting. The current economic cycle has gone well into its 10th year. But, the uncertainty surrounding the trade tensions lately have reduced business confidence considerably. This is already evident in the Global Purchasing Managers Index (often a leading economic indicator) where it has fallen from nearly 55 in early 2018 to 51.20 in June 2019. Therefore, IDV may not perform well in the next few quarters unless we see a sign of reversal of the global composite PMI.

Global Composite PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Investors may want to consider other dividend yield ETFs

Below is a table that compares the valuation of IDV to other dividend stocks such as Vanguard High Dividend ETF (VYM) and WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Grade ETF (DGRW), and to the S&P 500 Index. For reader’s information, DGRW includes stocks that are tilted towards dividend growth. On the other hand, VYM includes stocks that are tilted more towards dividend yield.

IDV VYM DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 11.3x 13.1x 15.7x 17.8x Dividend Yield (%) 6.00% 3.65% 2.73% 2.01% Sales Growth (%) -0.16% 4.63% 7.02% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 3.19% 9.06% 14.40% 13.37%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Given its focus on yield, it is not surprising that IDV has the highest dividend yield. However, IDV’s average sales growth rate of negative 0.16% is the lowest among the group in the table. Its cash flow growth rate of 3.19% is also the lowest among its peers. As can be seen from the table above, VYM and DGRW have sales growth rates of 4.63% and 7.02% respectively. This tells us that the quality of IDV’s portfolio is poor compared to VYM and DGRW. This is also evident in its past performance when compare to its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, IDV only generated a total return of 0.77% in the past 5 years. This is significantly behind VYM’s 55.01%, DGRW’s 69.79%, and S&P 500 Index’s 68.01%.

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, IDVs lower P/E ratio (of 11.3x) than its peers means that its fund will likely suffer less correction than its peers in a bear market. As can be seen from the chart below, IDV’s total return of negative 12.93% is slightly better than VYM’s negative 14.5%, DGRW’s negative 18.03% and S&P 500 Index’s negative 18.92%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We see little reason to own IDV as its approach to constructing its portfolio will generally result in lower return and higher exposure to cyclical sectors. Although its average yield is high, its total return is inferior than many of its peers. We think investors are better off seeking opportunities elsewhere or invest in better quality high dividend ETFs such as DGRW or VYM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.