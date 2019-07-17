Real Estate Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors (That Aren't REITs)

In a recent article, I explained why the Real Estate sector is a top-three sector for dividend-growth investors to target this quarter. In this quarter, I will dig deeper into the sector and highlight opportunities for yield, yield growth, and capital gains within the equity market that are not REITs.

To start, the Real Estate sector is a tricky one from the equity perspective. You can't just go out and buy a share in a real estate development. There are ways to gain access, REITs are the most popular, but they have drawbacks. The primary is tax liabilities, REITs are a tax-sheltered investment vehicle which means additional tax burden for your portfolio. REITs are a fine investment, I'll highlight a few of them in another article, but not always appropriate within a portfolio.

What this means for equity investors looking for qualified dividends are real estate services. Real estate services come in many forms, including financial, insurance, sales, and development. I have chosen to avoid the financial and insurance services as those may overlap with other financial plays, I want a pure-play on real estate. The two stocks I have winnowed out are RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) and M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC). RE/Max is a franchiser of real estate brokerage offices, M.D.C. Holdings is a specialty home builder.

RE/MAX

RE/MAX just received a market-moving downgrade that presents a nice buying opportunity for those looking to invest new money. Bradley Berning, a sell-side analyst, calls the stock dead-money for the remainder of the year following the first quarter's spectacular 35% increase in net revenue. He cites a softish housing market holding back recruitment of new agents as a reason for sluggish growth this year. He also cites next year's rollout of new services as a catalyst for future growth.

The downgrade sparked a massive sell-off that trimmed more than 10% off of share prices but puts it and the dividend at attractive levels for me. The dividend is now about 2.65%, low compared to a REIT but high compared to the S&P 500 and a qualified dividend, not ordinary income. Other sales/services companies like Zillow (Z) may have better growth prospects but do not pay a dividend.

The payout ratio is a low 37% and coupled with five years of increases so there is an expectation for future increases. The company usually increases its distribution in November which will probably drive some buying activity later this year regardless of other factors.

Revenue has been steadily growing for nearly ten years. Growth is driven by the expansion of the franchise footprint and steadily rising real estate values. Over the next year, analysts are expecting 3.4% revenue growth and 5.4% EPS growth which is more than enough to sustain the dividend and dividend growth.

The balance sheet is clean and relatively unencumbered by debt. Total liabilities are about 85% of total assets with more than half that long term. Current liabilities are less than 20% of total assets and covered by cash on hand and receivables so no red flags. While this stock may be "dead money" now, the downgrade led (is leading) to a buying opportunity for next year's strength.

M.D.C. Holdings

M.D.C. Holdings operates as a home-builder and financial services provider in the real estate sector. The company operates primarily under the Richmond American Homes name, but there are other subsidiaries. The company builds and develops single-family detached homes for sale or by contract.

According to a preliminary report, revenue is expected to have fallen in the 2nd quarter, but that is offset by other factors. The revenue decline is attributable to a decline in traffic and average sales price that might otherwise be a problem. I say 'might otherwise be a problem' because gross margin, net new orders, and backlogs are on the rise. Gross margin is particularly noteworthy, it is expected to exceed 19% and is among the highest in the industry.

Net new orders are projected to have jumped 32% in the last quarter. That is the largest jump in orders since 2012 and points to solid revenue if not revenue growth over the next couple of years. The company has plenty of cash on hand and positive cash flow is expected so the dividend looks safe.

The dividend is industry-leading at 3.20%, KB Home (KBH), D.R. Horton (DHI), and PulteGroup (PHM) are only paying about 1.35% each (and that includes KBH's recent dividend increase). The company has been raising the distribution for three years, not a long time, but the payout ratio is low at 33%, so there is room for future increases regardless of earnings outlook.

The NAHB Home Builders Sentiment Index echoes the strength in the market predicted by MDC. The index rose a point over the last month to hit 65 as all three sub-indices ticked higher. The level of traffic is low, sub-50 level, which is not good, but conversions are high. The level of single-family sales and the outlook for future sales are both over 70.

The charts show the market clearly approved of MDC's pre-announcement. The stock jumped about 10% in the wake of the release and is now trading at a post-housing bubble high. The move is strong and a continuation is suggested by the indicators. From the technical perspective, a move to $46 is possible based on the magnitude of the recent price surge, but that would be a rich valuation relative to other home builders.

MDC, PulteGroup, KBH, and DHI all trade near 11 times forward earnings, but MDC yields more than double the others. With that in mind, MDC warrants a higher multiple due to its superior dividend, whether or not it warrants a move to $46 is yet to be determined. The company reports earnings at the end of the month, assuming the results are a match (or close enough) to the pre-announcement, I would be a buyer on market weakness.

The Bottom Line

The real estate sector is one of my top three for dividend growth investments this quarter. That said, investing for dividend growth isn't as easy as it may sound. REITs are a great choice for yield but don't always produce growth and come with issues that may make them unattractive for some investors. The stocks I have highlighted here are both real estate services, one a broker the other a developer, with positive growth outlook and healthy dividends. If you're looking for dividends and dividend growth in the real estate sector, these might be the stocks for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.