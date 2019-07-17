Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch

Source: Fortune

Danaher (DHR) reports earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $5.08 billion and EPS of $1.16. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Low Revenue Growth

Danaher has been a model of consistency over the years. Its consistent revenue and earnings growth has given Danaher the aura of being a growth company. As of late, its revenue has been growing in the low single-digit range. In Q1 2019, Danaher's revenue of $4.9 billion grew 4% Y/Y.

Revenue from Life Sciences grew 10%; at 33% of total revenue, it represents Danaher's largest operating segment. Revenue from the other segments was $3.3 billion, up 1% Y/Y. Revenue from Dental actually fell 2%. Management has contemplated spinning off Dental into a separate publicly-traded company. That way, Dental would no longer be a drag on the earnings of the entire company.

Danaher reported operating profit of $724 million, which fell 3% Y/Y. Gross profit was up 3%, while gross margin fell by about 60 basis points. SG&A expense rose 5% Y/Y and R&D costs were up 4%. The growth in SG&A and R&D outstripped growth in gross profit. This caused its operating income to fall. Operating profit growth for Dental and Diagnostics were -5% and -6%, respectively. This is likely the main reason Danaher wants to spin off Dental.

Danaher's EBITDA also declined 1% Y/Y. DHR currently trades at nearly 23x trailing 12-month EBITDA. Unless the company can jump start growth in revenue and EBITDA, its valuation appears too lofty.

Potential Impact Of Trade War With China

Danaher recently announced the acquisition of GE Biopharma (GE) for $21 billion. The deal would increase the size of Life Sciences and goose growth in one of the company's most-attractive business segments. GE Healthcare derived over 25% of its revenue from Asia in 2018. How much revenue its Life Sciences segment derived from China is unclear. However, according to GE's 10-K, tariffs have caused costs to increase for certain types of medical equipment:

"The China market was a source of growth in 2018 with strong fundamentals in the public market and an expanding private market. While we expect this growth to continue in 2019, new U.S. tariffs on certain types of medical equipment and components that we import from China have resulted in increased costs. We are taking actions to mitigate this cost impact including moving our sourcing and manufacturing for these parts outside China."

If tariffs negatively impact the Life Sciences divisions of GE or Danaher, then it could impact how Danaher feels about the segment going forward. It could also impact whether the company wants to reprice the acquisition. On the Q1 2019 earnings call, management expressed confidence in its exposure to China:

"Tycho, we actually feel really good about where we are in China right now, double-digit growth across the businesses, this by the way with the ninth consecutive quarter. And I think what's most encouraging in this the growth that we're seeing is broad based. All four of our segments were up double-digits in the first quarter. So whether you look at Diagnostics or Life Sciences, the Dental platform, certainly water quality everybody, I think doing a nice job by driving the four segments to double-digits in the quarter. I think, if we look at anything where there might be a little bit of slowness, I think I'd probably point to PID, Product ID over the past couple of quarters, but not in the sense of a meaningful step down. And of course, PID is only about roughly 5% of our China revenues ... Could we see a little bit of softness in the second half? I think that would only be a function right now related to the comps that we have, particularly in water."

Nonetheless, Danaher's China revenue, particularly in Life Sciences, will be a key metric to watch this quarter. If management gives an outlook in China that is less than rosy, then it could potentially call into question the value of its $21 billion deal with GE.

Conclusion

At nearly 23x EBITDA, DHR is overvalued. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.