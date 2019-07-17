Overweight Chinese Equities On Rising Stimulus Prospects

Stimulus is on the horizon -- from both the Fed and the PBoC.

I argue that this is merely the downslope of an economic boom.

China recently reported some pretty "disappointing" growth numbers for Q2 at 6.2% YoY, purportedly its lowest economic growth in three decades. Never mind that the GDP print is still ahead of the 6 percent forecast Chinese officials had targeted for 2019. The media is attributing the latest slowdown of the $13.6 trillion Chinese economy mainly to the US-China trade war.

The latest "slowdown" at 6.2% YoY growth comes off a massive base on the downslope of a multi-decade boom and thus, should not matter in the grand scheme of things. But, in the near term, authorities will want to smooth the cycle, which should pave the way for monetary stimulus. The onus is thus, now on the PBoC to engineer a soft economic landing while battling a tariff war with its largest trading partner.

With a resolution to the tariff tit-for-tat looking unlikely any time soon, China has a number of economic stimulus policies already gaining traction with more on the way. The downturn in Chinese equities should eventually give way as prices must eventually mean-revert toward earnings, which have risen in the face of declining valuations. Patient long term investors can best play a Chinese re-coupling theme through the large cap Chinese ETFs.

Slowdown or the Downslope of a Multi-Decade Boom?

China’s own slowdown at home has raised some eyebrows. In June, amidst a domestic slowdown, China imported 7.3 percent less in global goods.

As exports also fell 1.3% YoY, this nets out to a trade surplus of ~ $51 billion, a rise of almost $10 billion from the previous print.

The question market commentators, buoyed by recent pessimistic data releases, seem to be debating now is whether a Chinese economic recovery is sustainable. If the China slowdown debate sounds familiar, that's because it is. The "China's economic growth is the slowest in [insert number] years" template (h/t @S_Rabinovitch) has been recycled for years on end.

Investors with a long-term view will see through the blips.

Over the last decade, Chinese growth has been exceptional. A key driver of the rapid growth has been retail sales, which has almost tripled over a 10-year period.

One little-discussed bright spot in China is the industrial production numbers, which recently came in at 6.3% YoY.

IP numbers are worth investors' attention as Chinese jobs are still largely in manufacturing. China needs to keep its workers on the factory floor to keep retail spending going. The industrial resilience indicates recent industrial policies developed to stimulate investment are working.

Numerous corporate tax incentives have come into effect, providing more favourable tax treatment, including for small enterprises and select industries/sub-industries. China has also recently opened up more industries to foreign investment, which now spans over 400 sub-industries.

Likewise, individual tax cuts allowing higher deduction limits and tax thresholds introduced earlier in the year are starting to revive consumer demand. Real disposable income rose by 6.5 percent in the first half of 2019.

In June, consumers were back. A pick up in consumer spending led by auto rebates pepped up retail sales, which rose to 9.8 per cent.

Stimulus is Coming Anyway

Though I believe the "slowdown" - amplified by the trade war - is a natural consequence of the business cycle and does not warrant panic, recent moves by the PBoC suggest more stimulus is on the horizon.

The PBOC has focused on expanding liquidity to China’s private and small enterprises through interest rate reform. In May, the central bank moved toward market rates, eliminating a dual rate system, while lowering bank commercial lending rates.

A likely scenario by year end is interest rate cuts. Depending on growth numbers, the extent of monetary stimulus will vary. The PBOC is likely to place emphasis on easing bank lending. The PBOC is expected to lower bank reserve requirements from the current 13.5 percent in the latter half of the year, allowing banks to lend more to consumers and businesses. This move will help disintermediate lending from the shadow banking sector, which has become fraught with risk. Rising middle class investors have lost life savings investing in the products of P2P lenders and wealth managers who pay higher interest rates but have faced high defaults and insolvencies this year.

The PBoC is unlikely to devalue the Chinese yuan, however. A key reason for this is the sensitivity of the issue in trade discussions with the US. In the meantime, the yuan should increasingly trade in line with market forces, with an escalation in trade tensions likely to result in a devaluation. Monetary easing by the Fed, which seems almost a certainty at this point, will further decrease pressure for a yuan devaluation or interest rate cut. A lowering of the US prime interest rate would bolster the value of the PBOC’s US Treasury holdings.

Long Chinese Equities

There is a clear long trade in Chinese equities, with both Chinese and US stimulus on the way. The chart below shows the extent to which Chinese stocks have decoupled from their fundamentals.

Over the long term, I expect the decoupling to eventually submit to the forces of mean reversion. As Beijing and the PBoC unleash stimulus measures to address the prospect of a slowdown, this should cushion earnings in the interim, providing ample time for equity prices to eventually correct in line with fundamentals. As I've stated before, I believe the large cap Chinese ETFs are the best way to gain exposure to a potential China re-coupling trade -- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

