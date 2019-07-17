Technology And Communication Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry. This "Tech & Com" dashboard has been reshuffled after GICS structure changes in September 2018. Two industries are not in the table: media (GICS code 502010) and interactive media and services (GICS code 502030). The moving parts in these industries make it difficult to set historical baselines for our metrics.

Executive summary

Wireless telecom is the most attractive industry in IT and communication combining the metrics reported hereafter. It is underpriced regarding historical averages in 3 valuation ratios and above the profitability baseline. Semiconductors also look good, even if the price/sales ratio is worse than other metrics. Computers/peripherals is undervalued in price/earnings, but price/free cash flow is very bad. Communication equipment is moderately overpriced. Other industries are significantly overvalued. Software and entertainment are the less attractive ones, with all metrics on the bad side of their historical averages. IT services also look bad in valuation but are a bit above their profitability baseline.

Since last month:

P/E has deteriorated in entertainment, telecom, semiconductors, IT services, and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has deteriorated in all industries.

P/FCF has improved in diversified telecom and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in computers/peripherals, entertainment, diversified telecom, and is stable elsewhere.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in Communication (XLC) and the Technology ETF (XLK) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% and 2.2%.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 technology or communication stocks are Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Western Digital Corp. (WDC), and Symantec Corp. (SYMC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER AMAT Applied Materials Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP LRCX Lam Research Corp. SEMIANDEQUIP CTXS Citrix Systems Inc. SOFTW ACN Accenture PLC TECHSVCE ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp. TECHSVCE IBM International Business Machines Corp. TECHSVCE AMCX AMC Networks Inc. MEDIA CRCM Care.com Inc. SOCIAL QNST QuinStreet Inc. SOCIAL

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in technology and telecommunication on 7/16/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg.") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg. D- P/E P/S Avg. D- P/S P/FCF Avg. D- P/FCF ROE Avg. D-ROE Computers/Peripherals 21.15 24.67 14.27% 1.44 1.24 -15.96% 47.80 21.68 -120.46% 1.61 -8.33 9.94 Wireless Telecom 25.02 27.57 9.24% 1.36 1.75 22.47% 22.66 31 26.90% 2.93 -14.25 17.18 Communication Equipt 35.38 28.48 -24.23% 1.63 1.61 -1.24% 29.06 24.1 -20.59% -1.21 -9.61 8.40 Entertainment 41.84 23.46 -78.34% 3.07 1.54 -99.56% 23.91 19.9 -20.15% -9.77 -3.21 -6.56 Electronic Equipment 21.44 21.26 -0.85% 1.46 1.3 -11.98% 34.53 21.35 -61.73% 3.67 -1.77 5.44 Software 64.84 33.79 -91.88% 6.33 2.81 -125.43% 58.30 23.95 -143.44% -13.84 -8.17 -5.67 Diversified Telecom 28.01 19.95 -40.41% 1.77 1.2 -47.77% 21.29 23.83 10.66% -1.31 -11.97 10.66 Semiconductors* 25.67 31.77 19.21% 3.28 2.41 -35.98% 29.27 28.86 -1.40% 4.71 -1.34 6.05 IT Services 41.51 24.11 -72.16% 3.02 1.18 -155.62% 29.53 20.23 -45.96% 5.88 2.86 3.02

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better, for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK and XLC with the benchmark in 1 trailing month.

