JetBlue Earnings Likely To Reflect Sector-Wide Strength

With revenue growth drivers having already been disclosed, cost management ex-fuel will be an item to keep an eye on this quarter.

JetBlue is gearing up to report 2Q19 results, and the numbers will likely reflect a strong airline sector, particularly in the U.S.

JetBlue (JBLU) will probably be the next player to confirm the strong state of the airline industry.

The Long Island City-based company is scheduled to deliver results of its 2Q19 on July 23, ahead of the opening bell. Revenues are likely to land very close to current consensus of $2.1 billion, since the airline has already shared traffic reports for each month in the quarter. Meanwhile, EPS of $0.56, if achieved, would soar above last year's $0.38.

Credit: Live and Let's Fly

Not unlike its peer Delta (DAL), one of my favorite airline stocks and a company that delivered impressive second-quarter numbers last week, I expect JetBlue to benefit from a series of tailwinds. At a macro level, the overall economy (and consumer spending more specifically) continues to look solid. JetBlue is heavily exposed to air travel in the U.S. (although it has plans to expand its footprint in Europe and the Caribbean), precisely the market that seems to be performing best globally.

RPM growth (a measure of passenger traffic per unit of capacity) is already largely expected to come in around a healthy 5.5%, while the other piece in the revenue puzzle has already been disclosed and looks solid as well. RASM (revenue per available seat mile) of +3.1% will "fall comfortably inside the guidance range of +2.0% to +4.0%". Last quarter, the company suffered from off-season competitive pressures in Florida and low walk-up fares in key Northeast markets. This time, RASM growth acceleration in 2Q19 was probably driven in part by a normalizing transcontinental business and the timing benefits of the Easter holiday.

Regarding margins, JetBlue is likely to benefit from lower crude oil price, after it hit recent highs this time last year. Some fuel cost pressure could form as a result of the company's more aggressive capacity expansion - i.e., longer stage length causing consumption to rise. It will be up to the company to deliver on op cost management ex-fuel, which for the full year is still expected to come in well below traffic growth (guidance calls for CASM ex-fuel growth to reach a worst-case scenario of +2% in all of 2019).

When cheap meets good quality

Less relevant for the results of the most recent quarter, I continue to have an appreciation for JBLU due to the company's capacity growth plans and the expected positive impact of the fleet upgrade on margins. The delivery of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A321 NEOs this year and the newly unveiled A321XLR should enable JetBlue to achieve its growth targets, while the fleet replacement of Embraer (ERJ) jets with the more fuel-efficient A220s should help to lower the company's cost structure in the next several years.

Data by YCharts

Supporting the bull case is a share price that looks very enticing. As the graph above depicts, next-year P/E of only 8.0x sits near the bottom of the trailing twelve-month range, while a long-term PEG of less than 0.6x looks pretty inviting for investors who like to combine high quality and low valuation.

While I continue to be a DAL cheerleader and like Southwest Airlines (LUV) as a long-term buy and hold, I believe JBLU is another stock worthy of consideration in the airline sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.