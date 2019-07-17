Trump Supports Qualcomm In FTC Monopoly Case

A pause could give QCOM time to craft an appeal without having to deal with an immediate disruption of its business.

The DOJ has asked the court to pause immediate enforcement of the FTC ruling.

President Trump wants the U.S. to maintain its dominance in technological innovation. In that vein, the president supports Qualcomm (QCOM) in its monopoly case with the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"):

The Trump administration urged a federal appeals court to put on hold an order that would force Qualcomm Inc. to change how it licenses its patents, saying the case “threatens competition, innovation, and national security.” The filing Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco puts the administration on the opposite side of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, an independent government agency that filed the antitrust lawsuit against the chipmaker.

The U.S. Department of Justice also asked the federal appeals court to pause enforcement of the antitrust ruling. The DOJ implied Qualcomm would win on appeal because the ruling from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh allegedly "ignored established antitrust principle and imposed an overly broad remedy." QCOM was up over 3% in premarket trading Wednesday.

The Situation

In May Judge Koh ruled Qualcomm was a monopoly and wielded its monopoly power in an anti-competitive manner. The company allegedly used its dominant market position to hurt competitors and force unnecessary licensing fees on handset makers like Apple (AAPL). The lawsuit claimed Qualcomm needed to modify its business practices and renegotiate its license deals with customers.

The ruling could negatively impact Qualcomm's earnings. Licensing revenue ("QTL") represents about 23% of the company's total segment revenue, and 55% of total EBIT. The EBIT margin for QTL is around 60% versus 15% for the equipment side of the business ("QTC"). Any hit to Qualcomm's licensing revenue could have an out-sized impact to the company's bottom line.

The lawsuit also alleged Qualcomm bundled its licensing agreements with chip sales. This practice may have helped maintain its high royalty rates. If these agreements were untangled then (1) the royalty rates could come down and/or (2) the number of customers signing licensing agreements could fall. Licensing fee revenue could fall due to price and volume. This could be devastating to Qualcomm's bottom line.

How Pausing Enforcement Could Help Qualcomm

In my opinion, pausing enforcement could help Qualcomm in two important ways:

It Could Avoid Immediate Disruption Of Qualcomm's Business

If the ruling was enforced immediately it could drastically alter Qualcomm's business model, its revenue and earnings. If the company was forced to immediately comply with Judge Koh's ruling then its licensing fees and revenue would likely fall precipitously. The company's share price would likely crater on the news. Management would also have to renegotiate terms of its contracts with hundreds of equipment manufacturers.

Qualcomm is appealing the ruling. If it eventually won on appeal the company would not be able to recoup the lost revenue and earnings from having to change how it licenses its patents. The ruling could disrupt Qualcomm's talks with phone makers over chips for 5G, the next generation of wireless data networks. Qualcomm argues that even if it won on appeal it could be unable to revert back to its current license agreements:

“Qualcomm will be unable to revert back to its current license agreements, undo this web of new agreements, reverse any exhaustion of its patent rights, or recover all the revenue lost or transaction costs incurred” if it ultimately wins its appeal but the judgment remains in force during the process, the company wrote.

Delaying the disruption of Qualcomm's business model and the potential reduction in revenue and cash flow should be a high priority of management. A delay in the enforcement likely protects billions in shareholder value until the matter is finally resolved.

It Could Buy Management Time To Develop A Cogent Defense

Again, an immediate enforcement could cut Qualcomm's licensing fees, revenue and hurt its share price. It also could become a distraction for management to have to simultaneously renegotiate contracts with equipment manufacturers, appeal Judge Koh's ruling, and explain to investors and analysts how its business model has changed. Management could be pressured to speed up its defense to potentially end the disruption to its business model and pressure on its share price. A pause in enforcement could give management enough time to craft a cogent appeal to Judge Koh's decision.

Conclusion

Support from President Trump and the DOJ are positive for Qualcomm. However, I believe there's a real risk the company could be forced to change how it licenses its patents. QCOM is up over 25% Y/Y, but I rate the stock a sell.

