Abeona Therapeutics: A True Test Looms As Cash Dwindles

I would recommend awaiting the overhang of cash runway to be removed before entertaining an investment in Abeona.

Therefore, management's ability to raise cash in a manner that is advantageous to investors is a true test that looms.

However, as always, fundamentals will ultimately determine the course of valuation.

Valuation of Abeona Therapeutics has suffered in the last few months by means of catalyst setbacks and dwindling cash runway.

Cash Runway Shortens

Financials

As of March 31, Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) has just $68M in cash and investments. Considering a cash burn ~$15M/quarter, Abeona has a cash runway of four quarters. Biotechnology companies will, typically, not wait until the last quarter or two to add more cash (by means of dilution, debt, partnerships, etc.). So, one can speculate that Abeona will need to raise cash, in some way, within the next three months.

Down, down, down

This is particularly worrisome to investors because Abeona's stock price has slowly declined over the past few months:

Presumed reasons for price declines:

Abeona delayed the initiation of their lead program in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa [RDEB]. The company lacked any near-term catalysts.

Abeona's cash runway is now < 1 year. This became particularly evident when Q1 results were released in May.

As to whether or not the decline in share price is merited based upon the above points is another discussion. Regardless, Abeona, therefore, is unable to raise cash at advantageous prices and the dilution necessary to raise cash would be of great harm to investors. Their last two cash raises occurred at $7/share (2015) and $16/share (2017). Those were advantageous offerings. A company that executed their goals would, theoretically, be able to raise over $20/share in 2019, but this will likely be far from the case.

The True Test

So, Abeona, essentially, has three options to increase its cash runway:

Debt

Partnership (with upfront payment)

(with upfront payment) Dilution

At this stage, whether or not Abeona will have a commercial product is uncertain. To raise debt would be quite risky and would probably be interpreted as a bad move in all time frames.

A partnership with an upfront payment is, obviously, the best option, as this provides extended runway and validates Abeona's platform to some extent. Whether or not anyone is interested in doing a deal with Abeona remains to be seen.

Dilution at these prices would be disastrous in the short and intermediate term, but would be soon forgotten if Abeona is able to progress their pipeline in a timely and efficient manner.

Oftentimes, investors will assess charts by stock price, which is appropriate in a sense of how a company has rewarded investors. However, a truer assessment in valuation lies in market capitalization trends:

Data by YCharts

In a sense, Abeona is valued now as it was in mid-2017. One has to inquire as to whether or not this is appropriate and wonder what kind of progress has the company made since then.

Pipeline Development

Abeona's pipeline as of March 2019:

Abeona's pipeline as of mid-2017:

It's difficult to spot a lot of progress in the last two years. Much of Abeona's progress is occurring under the radar:

"We established current Good Manufacturing Practice (“cGMP”), clinical-scale manufacturing capabilities for gene-corrected cell therapy and AAV-based gene therapies in our state-of-the-art Cleveland, OH facility. We believe that our platform provides us with distinct advantages, including flexibility, scale, reliability, and the potential for reduced development risk, cost, and faster times to market. We have focused on establishing internal Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) capabilities that drive value for the organization through process development, assay development and manufacturing. We have also deployed robust quality systems governing all aspects of product lifecycle from preclinical through commercial stage." Source: Abeona

Certainly, such efforts are worth the investment, even if it happens to bear fruit years down the road. However, investors are, primarily, concerned with the advancement of the pipeline and eventual commercialization of a product. This has not progressed as one would wish.

Abeona's lead program in RDEB (EB-101) was originally pinned for phase 3 initiation by the end of 2018. This was pushed back to mid-2019.

An open-label phase 1 study in RDEB showed, in my humble opinion, lukewarm efficacy and safety signals:

"In the current trial, 12 months of continued type VII collagen expression was detected in gene-corrected graft sites, corresponding to approximately 10 epidermal turnover cycles. This suggests the current intervention successfully targeted keratinocyte stem cells; however, a general decrease in wound healing at graft sites was observed at 1 year. This could be attributed to the reduced number of stem cells in biopsy samples from patients with RDEB due to unavailability of unscarred palm skin for biopsy (due to pseudosyndactyly) or uncorrected cells in the wound bed may have competed with corrected cells within the graft." Source: JAMA

Summary

I have concerns over Abeona's lead program and do not think sufficient partnership value will arise from it. I am, however, hopeful for Abeona's MPS program due to validation of AAV9 for use of nervous system-related disorders.

Abeona's ability to raise cash in a way that is advantageous to investors will give us a good idea of managerial execution. I recommend awaiting the overhang of cash runway to be removed before entertaining a position in Abeona. Once that moment occurs, I may take a closer look myself.

I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.