AT&T Is Worth Over 50% More Than Its Present Price

Our estimate is that the stock is worth $53.31 per share, 58% more than the present price based on comparable metrics.

Dividends over the past 12 months used only 55% of the estimated free cash flow during that period. So the 6% dividend yield is likely to increase as AT&T's free cash flow grows and the dividend rates rises.

One year after the Time-Warner acquisition AT&T has produced enough free cash flow to cover its dividend requirements, despite the increase in shares outstanding. Its 6% dividend yield is very secure.

Twelve Months After AT&T Acquired Time Warner, Free Cash Flow More Than Covers Its 6% Dividend Yield

AT&T (T)'s stock is very attractive with its 6% dividend yield. This article looks at how well AT&T has been able to afford its dividend payments a year after its purchase of Time Warner. The article also shows that T is very undervalued and is worth $53.31 per share, 58% more than today's price.

AT&T closed on its purchase of Time Warner, Inc. on June 16, 2018. The net effect was that AT&T increased its debt outstanding by $27.1 billion and reduced its cash held by $35 billion, for a total cash cost of $62.5 billion on a net debt basis by the end of Q2 2018. The share count also increased by 18.1%. As of March 1, 2019, the cost has lowered a good deal from the paydown of net debt outstanding, although the number of shares has slightly increased. This can be seen in the following table:

Source: SEC filings by AT&T for each quarter

This table shows that net debt, which is total debt after cash and equivalents are deducted, initially increased by 55% as of June 30, 2018, compared to the prior quarter before the deal closed. But now that net debt has been paid down by about 9% so that the increase in debt is only 46% higher than before the deal. The share count, however, has roughly stayed the same:

Source: Hake calculations based on the SEC filings by AT&T for each quarter

AT&T's free cash flow has been able to handle this debt increase and also maintained the dividend, and even increased it. Look at the following table and chart which I put together which shows the uses of free cash flow each quarter for the past year:

Source: Hake calculations based on the SEC filings by AT&T

This table shows that since Q2 2018 AT&T has spent only 55 to 58% of free cash flow (FCF) each quarter on its dividend payments, even though the dividends per share have increased and the number of shares outstanding has increased as well. On average, including the dividends which were just declared on July 9, 2019, of $0.51 per share, dividend payments have averaged 55% of FCF in the past 12 months (ending Q2 2019):

Source: Hake calculations and estimates

Keep in mind that AT&T has continued to increase its dividend each year for the past 10 years by $0.04 per share. At first, this was a 2.4% annual increase, but now it has worked out to just a 2.0% increase. This can be seen in the following chart:

Source: Hake

Let's push that out a bit. In three years, the dividend per share will be $2.16 per share. Assuming the number of shares stays the same, the dividend requirement will be $15,762 million. This would still be a little more than 66% of annual FCF:

Source: Hake estimates

So this clearly shows that AT&T can clearly support its huge dividend payments. There is still room left for debt repayments, which has also been a clear goal of the company as has been shown above. I suspect that as the FCF grows, debt repayments will increase from here.

AT&T is Worth Considerably More Than Its Present Price

Given T's high dividend yield, I wanted to compare it with its peers based on a number of value metrics, including dividend yield, FCF yield, and other measures. I included both telecom stocks and media content companies, as T is a combination of both kinds of companies.

Source: Hake estimates

Using these estimates, I compared T's metrics to its peers:

Source: Hake estimates and peer data from Yahoo! Finance data

The table above shows that T is cheaper than its peers mainly in the EV/EBITDA, Dividend Yield and FCF Yield metrics. Using these numbers I calculated the estimated value per share for T:

Source: Hake calculations

This shows that after adjusting for net debt the estimated market value is $53.31 per share, or 58% higher than today's price.

I believe that a significant catalyst over the next three years will be the market realizing that that T can afford its dividend and hence lower the dividend yield closer to its peers. In addition, the company's continuing paydown of its net debt from the remaining 45% or so of free cash flow that is not dedicated to the dividend will not only lower interest expenses and improve its debt coverage ratios but will also leave room for higher dividend payments in the future. AT&T is likely to also eventually start reducing its share count, but I haven't modeled that in yet. So far, AT&T has not been buying back shares since the merger closed.

Summary and Conclusion

AT&T will announce its Q2 2019 earnings on July 24, 2019, at 8:30 AM ET. On July 9, 2019, the company declared a dividend of $0.51 per share, which maintains the same level as last quarter and likely will continue the $2.04 annual rate until 2020, when it will likely increase it by $0.04 per share as it has done over the past 10 years. I have shown that the company has been able to afford its dividend payments and also reduce its net debt outstanding. Based on the comparable metrics, especially its high dividend and FCF yield metrics, the stock is worth $53.31 per share, or 58% higher than its stock price today (July 15, 2019).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.