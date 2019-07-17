Riding Through The Next Recession

We also examine the industry's historical performance to see if it was a safe place in the last recession.

We examine the industry to look for the safest opportunity.

Thesis

Are cars staples or luxury goods? You do need a mode of transportation to get to work, the grocery store and your favorite ice cream parlor (Jerimiah's for me). You don't need a nice comfortable leather driving seat, the biggest engine, the latest gadgets, and all the possible upgrades. Automotive stocks are in a strange middle ground but have been viewed as a haven for investors going into a recession. This is because people still need transportation to get them to and from their many job interviews. The only luxury they need is privacy and maybe apple play.

The companies we're looking at today are Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), General Motors Company (GM), Honda Motor Co. (HMC), Ford Motor Company (F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU).

First, let's take a quick look at a high level what exactly each company specializes in.

Company Summaries

Toyota Motor Corporation

A Japanese company that makes a vast majority of its revenue (~91%) from its automotive business. While it is also active in insurance and financing, it pales in comparison to automotive design, manufacturing, assembly and the sale of cars. 31.3% of its 2018 sales were in North America. Followed by 25.2% in Japan, 17.2% in Asia and 10.8% in Europe. Sells luxury vehicles under the brand Lexus.

General Motors Company

Designs, builds and sells automobiles. While they also generate some revenue from financing activities, it again pales in comparison to auto sales.

Honda Motor Co.

Is a Japanese automobile company, much like Toyota. However, Honda also has a large motorcycle segment (12.3% of revenue).

Ford Motor Company

An American automotive company started by Henry Ford in 1903. Composed of both Ford and Lincoln products. Its financing segment (Ford Credit) is responsible for ~33% of the company's earnings before interest and taxes. They also have a segment dedicated to autonomous vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Consists of brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brands. The company spun off Ferrari in 2015.

Performance during recessions

During the 2008 recession, every automotive stock got hit hard, the same as the market did. However, Ford and Honda recovered quickly while Toyota lagged.

Looking at the earning over this time period, the returns make logical sense. Ford returned to solid earnings in 2010 and it showed in its stock price movement. Toyota had a slow earnings recovery period at the end of the recession and so its stock price lagged the industry bouncing back. Honda had a good start at regenerating earnings in 2009 and continued to have a strong year in 2010.

During the dot com crash, Honda managed to ride its large, earlier rise into a market-beating finish. Toyota performed relatively close to the market but with more volatility. Ford lagged the market over this recession.

Current Performance

Toyota and Fiat are the only two that are currently beating the market over the last two years. With the war on international trade (read: tariffs) the auto industry has been affected badly. Thankfully the auto-tariff discussion has been delayed until November of this year (pushed 6 months in early May). The uncertainty created arising from tariff discussions can still be seen in this sectors stock prices.

One stock stands out particularly in this field. Given its history of solid performance and quick recovery in recessions, Honda Motors appears to be the best choice to us. Toyota is a close second, however, Honda has just a slightly better track record. Honda Motors has a BV/Price 1.42 compared to the second-highest, Fiat at 1.2. Honda has an interest coverage ratio of 17.3 in 2019 which is among the highest in the industry (Toyota at 87.9, GM at 6.7, F at 5.83, FCAU 4.89).

DGM and Analysis of Honda

Created by Author using 20-F

Honda's business segments have been trending towards a greater increase in revenue from Financial Services (up from 13% of total revenue in 2017) and in motorcycle sales (up from 12% of total revenue). This has been offset by slower growth in automotive sales.

Created by the author using 20-F

Created by the author using 20-F

Sales growth has unsurprisingly been increasing in Asia. This is true for many industries and not just automotive sales. Sales have been decreasing in Europe and other regions.

Honda Motors is 8.4% off its 52-week low making it a good buying opportunity if you believe in the automotive sector as a good investment.

Created by Author using data from finance.yahoo.com and 20-F

Created by the Author using data from finance.yahoo.com and 20-F

Projecting dividend growth for Honda as an American investor is difficult due to currency changes. As a Japanese company, Honda Motors is traded as an ADR in the United States. While Honda has been increasing its dividend steadily over the last 5 years (average of 8% over the last 4 years) it is exposed to currency changes in the dollar/yen.

Dividends from 20-F statement:

Created by Author using data from finance.yahoo.com and 20-F

After adjusting for currency changes:

Created by Author using data from finance.yahoo.com and 20-F

Created by Author using data from Macrotrends.net

The 4.95% dividend growth projection is based on the average changes in both the currency and dividends over the last 5 years.

Our dividend growth model gives us an estimated value of $29.06. The current stock price of Honda Motors is $26.54. This gives us a 9.5% discount at its current stock price.

While this looks to be a good investment, we would be cautious. The automotive industry is affected by economic recessions. Unlike consumer staples, fast food, self-storage and auto parts automotive manufacturers don't stay resilient during recessions. They are also impacted by tariffs which are current uncertainty. Demand for cars is elastic despite being a necessity for travel. Consumers can delay purchasing a vehicle and instead spend money on replacement parts to extend the life of their cars.

Conclusion

If you're looking to invest in the automotive industry, Honda Motors is a safe bet. Going into a potential recession, Honda Motors would be our pick. However, for our recessions resistant portfolio, we're holding off on all automotive manufacturers.

