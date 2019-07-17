VYM Is A Low Risk Dividend Fund That Offers Decent Returns

ETF Overview

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) focuses on large cap high-yield dividend stocks in the U.S. This fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The fund constructs its portfolio based on dividend yield and market capitalization. Its market-cap weight approach is advantageous as it helps to minimize the risk of dividend cuts in its portfolio of stocks considerably. VYM has lower exposure to higher growth technology stocks than the S&P 500 Index. On the other hand, it has more exposure to defensive stocks than the broader index. For conservative investors, VYM appears to be a good choice as it offers high dividend yield than the S&P 500 Index. Its performance was also decent, though slightly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s return.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Construction of the fund’s portfolio cannot guarantee no dividend cuts

VYM selects funds based only on the stocks’ past performance. The fund’s portfolio is constructed by the following two criteria: dividend yield and market capitalization. The fund first ranks U.S. dividend paying stocks from the FTSE All-World Index (excluding REITs). Its dividend yield is ranked based on I/B/E/S forecasts. For more information about I/B/E/S forecasts, please read here. The fund assigns weightings to these stocks based on their market capitalizations.

This selection criteria means that the emphasis is on dividend yield. As we know, companies that have higher dividend yields tend to be companies that have high payout ratios. This means that these companies do not have higher margins of safety when their earnings decline (e.g. in an economic recession). In fact, there have been dividend cuts in the past that impacted VYM’s fund performance. For example, ConocoPhillips (COP) cut its dividend back in 2016.

Market-cap weighted approach reduces the risk of a dividend cut

While some of its stocks in the portfolio may occasionally experience dividend cuts, its market-cap weighted approach will help reduce some of this risk. This is because a stock’s dividend yield has an inverse correlation with the stock price. When a company is about to cut its dividend, there are often signs such as (higher than usual payout ratio, a deteriorating balance sheet, etc.) that will likely trigger a selloff. As a result, the company’s stock price will drop and result in a reduction in its market cap. VYM’s market-cap weighted approach to construct its portfolio will automatically reduce its exposure to this stock. Therefore, this approach helps to mitigate the impact of a dividend cut.

VYM focuses more on value than growth

VYM’s focus on dividend yield means it has a tilt towards value rather than growth. This is also evident in the fund’s sector allocation. As can be seen from the table below, the technology sector, one of the fastest growing sectors, only represents about 10.4% of the portfolio. On the other hand, technology stocks represent over 20% of the S&P 500 Index’s portfolio. On the other hand, VYM’s exposure to utilities (about 8.6% of the portfolio) is higher than the S&P 500 Index (about 3.4% of the index).

Source: Vanguard Website

VYM’s performance lagged DGRW and the S&P 500 Index

Below is a table that compares the valuation of VYM to its peer the WisdomTree US Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW), and the S&P 500 Index. For reader’s information, DGRW includes stocks that are tilted towards dividend growth.

VYM DGRW S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.25x 15.74x 17.82x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 6.68x 10.25x 9.26x Dividend Yield (%) 3.34% 2.72% 2.00% Sales Growth (%) 4.42% 7.02% 7.12% Cash Flow Growth (%) 8.76% 14.40% 13.37%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

As the table shows, VYM’s emphasis on value and yield allows it to deliver higher dividend yield of 3.34% than DGRW’s 2.72% and the S&P 500 Index’s 2%. However, VYM lagged DGRW in terms of sales growth and cash flow growth. As can be seen from the table above, its sales growth of 4.42% is much lower than DGRW’s 7.02% and the S&P 500 Index’s 7.12%. Similarly, VYM’s cash flow growth of 8.76% is also behind DGRW’s 14.40% and the S&P 500 Index’s 13.37%. VYM’s lower growth portfolio of stocks is also reflected in its past fund performance. As can be seen from the chart below, VYM’s fund only generated a total return of about 88.5% since 2013. This performance is lower than DGRW’s 104.1% and the S&P 500 Index’s 107.8%.

Data by YCharts

Although VYM lagged DGRW and the S&P 500 Index in terms of total return, we think it may actually be a better defensive play in a bear market. This is because VYM’s average forward P/E ratio of 14.25x is significantly lower than DGRW’s 15.74x and the S&P 500 Index’s 17.82x. As can be seen from the chart below, in last year’s equity market correction, VYM’s fund only declined by 15.4%. This was much better than DGRW’s 18.6% and the S&P 500 Index’s 19.4%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

VYM may not be the best place to invest your capital in a bull market. However, it may be a better place in a bear market than the S&P 500 Index as it offers better downside protection. This makes it a better choice for conservative investors. However, for those who seek long-term capital appreciation, we think an investment in DGRW or the S&P 500 Index will provide better long-term growth than VYM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.