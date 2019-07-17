Valley National Bancorp: Attractive Dividend Yield Coupled With Possibility Of Price Appreciation

VLY has a history of dividend cuts, but dividends appear very safe for 2019 due to an expected increase in earnings and comfortable level of payout ratio.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY), a bank holding company, is currently providing an attractive dividend yield of 4.12%. The company has a history of dividend cuts, however we believe that chances of a cut in 2019 are almost non-existent. We are confident that VLY will maintain its cash dividend because we expect earnings to increase in 2019, and because the company is currently at a comfortable payout ratio. Further, our valuation analysis shows that the company is currently undervalued, and therefore has the potential for price appreciation.

Still, we caution that risks are high for this bank because it had a loan portfolio related to taxi medallions worth $130.2 million as of December 2018. Fortunately, some allowance has already been booked as the company has recognized that outlook for this sector is bleak due to ride hailing apps.

VLY’s Dividends Appear Secure

We expect VLY to provide a high forward dividend yield of 4.12%. The company has consistently paid out $0.11 every quarter since 1Q 2014, but it has a previous history of slashing dividends. The company’s dividends reduced from 2009 to 2013, as shown in the chart below.

The chart above shows that dividends were cut due to fall in earnings. As earnings have improved over the past one year, the payout ratio has declined, implying that VLY’s dividend is safer now than in the past. Our expectation that earnings will rise in 2019 strengthens our assertion that VLY’s dividends are secure for at least the next one year.

Earning Asset Growth to Boost Earnings in 2019

We expect VLY’s earnings to increase by 31.1% to $0.98 in 2019 mostly on the back of a rise in earning assets. The jump in earning assets, of an estimated 5%, is based on a 5% expected growth in deposits. VLY’s deposits have actually grown at a CAGR of 14.9% in the last four years, but in order to be conservative we are assuming that the company’s deposits will grow by only 5% in 2019.

VLY’s earnings jump in 2018 was partly attributable to sharp rise in net interest margin as rise in yields on earning assets was greater than the increase in cost of funds. For 2019, however, we expect no further rise in net interest margin as we expect the rise in yields to counter the rise in cost of funds. We are expecting a 50bps cut in Fed Funds rate in the remainder of 2019, which will limit the upside for yields on assets and cost of funds.

Another reason why we expect earnings to increase is that we believe that VLY’s non-interest based income will continue on a rising trend. We expect non-interest based income to rise by 10% in 2019, as opposed to four-year CAGR of 14.6%.

Factors that will limit VLY’s profitability in 2019 are provisions charge for credit losses and salary expenses.

The table below gives the historical financial summary of VLY along with our projected statements for 2019.

VLY Appears Undervalued

Using a price-to-book multiple of 1.2 and our estimated December 2019 book value per share of $10 gives us a target price of $120. This implies an upside of 12% from VLY’s current market price.

We have based the assumed price-to-book multiple of 1.2 on VLY’s history (see table below). It makes sense to use the average multiple for 2017 and 2018 for our valuation because our expected ROE of 10.1% for 2019 is comparable to the ROE for those two years. Before 2016 VLY's ROE was lower, as shown in the detailed table on projected financials above.

The table below shows our target price’s sensitivity to different levels of P/B multiple.

Risks Present Due to Taxi Medallion Loans

Although VLY’s provisions charge for credit losses is currently very small compared to its earnings, this charge can become problematic if the economy starts slowing down. The biggest risk that the company faces is from its taxi medallion portfolio. As of December 2018, the company had a loan portfolio related to taxi medallions worth $130.2 million. These were classified as substandard or doubtful, meaning that some provisions have already been booked on the portfolio. Outlook for this portfolio is bleak because ride hailing apps have significantly dented the value of taxi medallions.

About the Company

VLY is a bank holding company whose subsidiary, Valley National Bank, operates in New Jersey, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, Florida and Alabama. The bank provides comprehensive banking services to retail and corporate clients. These services include deposit acceptance, loans and mortgages, insurance, asset management and trust and estate planning. VLY is in the process of acquiring Oritani Financial (ORIT), another bank that operates in the same regions as Valley National Bank. After the merger the management expects VLY’s branches, which are currently more than 200, to increase to 245.

Conclusion: Buy VLY

Due to our estimated price appreciation of 12% and forward dividend yield of 4.12%, we advise investors to buy VLY. Investors with low risk tolerance should keep in mind that VLY carries above average risk due to its taxi medallion loan portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.