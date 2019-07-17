Arlo Technologies Finally Looks Like A Value Play

Background

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) operates in the connected lifestyle market and its product line includes Wi-Fi enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio/camera doorbells. Arlo recently broke off from its parent company, NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and IPO'd in August 2018 at a price of $16/share. And it's been all downhill since then. Arlo's market is highly competitive, and the company directly competes with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - two of the most formidable foes out there. Could now possibly be a good time to invest in Arlo stock?

Promising Indicators

1. Valuation

Fundamental indications point toward Arlo Technologies being grossly undervalued. Arlo's P/S ratio is just .7x, which means that as an investor, you are paying $0.70 for each $1 of Arlo's revenues. Even considering Arlo's dismal 2019 consensus revenue estimates of $404M, Arlo's P/S ratio will still be well below 1x at the end of the year. This is a good indication that Arlo is undervalued, as long as you believe in Arlo's ability to generate future revenues. There are other indications that Arlo is cheap right now; Arlo has approximately $1.80/share of cash and $5.27/share of current assets sitting on its books. The fact that the company's current assets exceed its market cap implies that Arlo is undervalued on liquidation metrics alone. Arlo has no long-term debt and has a cash runway of about two years. Additionally, it's always a good sign when more insiders are buying shares than selling them, and that has been the case at Arlo during the past 12 months. Arlo's short interest is fairly low at 6%.

Taking a look at Bloomberg estimates and assuming a conservative sub-1x P/S ratio for the company, ARLO's implied stock price is $6.11 in 2020 and $8.06 in 2021. I am choosing to use the P/S ratio to value the company, as Arlo is an emerging growth company.

2. Management

Most of Arlo's management team come from its parent company, NETGEAR. Each executive has a track record of working at technology companies including NETGEAR, Vizio, and Apple. After reading Arlo's most recent 10-K, I was actually impressed with how bluntly the risks facing the company were outlined. It mentions that "operating an online cloud service is a relatively new business for [them]". And it honestly states that the company's reliance on Amazon (one of Arlo's biggest competitors) for its cloud-based storage and as a distribution channel is a concern. Management understands that Arlo doesn't have the resources or brand recognition to compete with Amazon (Blink, Ring) or Google (NEST), which is why it is pushing for subscription services, R&D, and product differentiation.

3. Growth Strategy

Arlo initially had the first-mover advantage in the industry. Its Arlo Security Camera, released in 2014, was the first 100% battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera to hit the market. The company maintains a robust intellectual property portfolio (37 issued patents and 36 more that are pending), but the smart home market has relatively low barriers to entry. Many competitors have sprung up over the last few years, and now, Arlo is directly competing with Amazon and Google. As a smaller player that still commands a large share of the market, however, Arlo has the unique ability to innovate and quickly streamline its products and services to its distribution channels. In the next few years, Arlo plans to throw everything it's got into R&D (currently, 40% of its employees work in R&D), come up with differentiated products, and increase its subscription base. Arlo's paid subscription base has grown from 30,000 in 2016 to 144,000 in 2018 (Q1 2019 added another 30,000 paid subscribers). Additionally, from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019, the number of Arlo's registered users increased 62.1%.

The Global Home Security Systems market is expected to grow ~9% annually through 2023. The market was worth about $36.5 billion in 2018; Arlo's 2018 revenue was $465 million. This rough estimate implies that Arlo Technologies commands about 1.3% of that total market. According to the company's most recent earnings call, Arlo has approximately 36% of the more narrow, U.S. consumer connected camera market. In February, the company released earnings and updated its 2019 guidance. It was bleak, but in June, earnings for Q1 surpassed expectations, and the stock rallied. Management has indicated that 2019 is not going to be a good year for the company, in part due to the company's transition into a subscription-based business model. That said, if the company accelerates this transition (which it appears to be doing) and maintains at least 1% of the Global Home Security Systems market, the stock should respond favorably. Additionally, if Arlo grows at the same rate as this market, it's not unreasonable to say that Arlo stock could be trading a lot higher than it currently is.

Upcoming Potential Stock Spikes

Arlo reports Q2 2019 earnings on July 30. If it meets or beats its previous guidance like it did when it reported Q1 earnings, the stock will likely go up. We will have a better idea of how the company's subscription services and transformed business model have been doing with the earnings call. The company will see sustained growth in its bottom line if it's able to continue to increase its subscriber base. Additionally, because Arlo commands a decent share of the market, it could be a potential buyout target at its current low valuation. Amazon bought Blink last year. Amazon, Google, or another big home security player could be eyeing Arlo, if for no other reason than to increase their own market share.

Long-Term Investment Risks

1. Competition

Numerous other companies including Ring, Nest, Canary, Alarm.com, Vivint, Samsung, and Blink compete with Arlo Technologies. In a highly competitive market, innovation and differentiation are key to survival. Arlo simply can't compete with the big guys on price. Blink's Hub System costs $79, with additional cameras costing $70 each. Arlo's comparable system costs $124, and each extra camera adds $74. Blink's batteries last longer than Arlo's (2 years vs. 1 year), and Blink (Amazon) has the edge with brand recognition. This increased competition has a negative effect on Arlo's margins. In 2018, gross margin was in the 20-35% range. In Q1 2019, Arlo's margin was a meager 3%. That is disappointing, but analysts believe Arlo's margin will turn around in the near future.

2. Cash Runway

The good news is that Arlo has enough cash to finance itself for the next two years. The bad news is that it only has enough cash for the next two years. Arlo is essentially a race against the clock. Can Arlo innovate and increase its subscriber base by introducing new services before it runs out of cash? Arlo has been receiving cash from its parent company, NETGEAR, but who knows how much longer that will last.

3. Distribution Channel

Arlo's three biggest customers (Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Amazon) account for ~60% of the company's revenues. Thus, Arlo's revenues are very dependent on retail trends. As far as retail goes, Best Buy, Costco, and Amazon have been doing much better than the overall retail industry, but it's still fairly risky to have three customers account for such a large portion of revenues. And Arlo's relationship with Amazon is a little concerning too. 16.6% of Arlo's sales are made through Amazon. Additionally, Arlo's cloud-based storage is supported by Amazon's AWS. Amazon could terminate its bond with Arlo with a simple 30-day notice. Arlo might survive if that happened, but it would certainly take a hit.

The Bottom Line

Arlo's weak earnings and guidance are built into the current stock price, which means that even though 2019 earnings will be disappointingly low, it won't be a surprise and it shouldn't negatively affect the stock price. This is a company that has recently produced lower margins and revenues. But the stock is cheap. Analysts appear to be bullish on Arlo's turnaround plan, at least for now. If the company can maintain its 40%+ growth in its paid subscriber base, services revenue, and registered users, and at the same time continue to develop and differentiate its product line, I believe it can recover from recent stock price deflation and make a comeback. While not a home run, Arlo is a company that is significantly undervalued and has considerable upside potential.

