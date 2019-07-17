DouYu IPO: Invest In This Pure-Play Chinese Esports Leader

Live streaming giant DouYu International (DOYU) is planning to list shares in the United States this week. The offering calls for 67.4 million American Depositary Shares, each good for 10 ordinary shares. The ADS are expected to price between $11.50 and $14.00 each. The company is hoping to raise $566 million in proceeds, or up to $652 million if the underwriters use their option to purchase shares (based on $12.75 midpoint range).

DouYu has listed the following (prospectus) as what it will use the IPO proceeds on:

35% - Provide premium esports content and further expand content genres

30% - Continue to strengthen technologies and big data analytics capabilities

15% - Marketing activities

20% - General corporate purposes, working capital, acquisitions, and alliances

DouYu credits itself as the largest game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in esports. Both DouYu and rival HUYA Inc. (HUYA) claim to be the largest esports streaming companies in China.

DouYu is partially owned by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), the world’s largest video game company. Tencent began investing in DouYu back in 2016 and to-date has invested over $600 million in the Chinese company. Tencent is listed in the risks of the prospectus, as the company states it may not realize the benefits of the strategic deal with Tencent. Keep in mind that Tencent is also an investor in rival HUYA. After the DouYu IPO, Tencent will own 37.2% of DouYu through its subsidiary Nectarine.

The biggest reason for my bullishness on this IPO is my bullish attitude towards esports, in general. The growth of esports and live streaming of them have taken off over the last five years, and the growth projected in the next five years is just as impressive. China continues to dominate the live streaming video game market, and this IPO is the perfect opportunity for investors to take part in the huge market of China and the growth to come.

China esports games accounted for 65% of the global market in 2018. Only 51% of the Chinese online market (351 million) is currently penetrated in esports live streaming, leaving room for growth. This figure is expected to hit 57% in 2023, or 504 million people. In China, large esports events have viewership that outnumbers major sporting events. The PUB Global Invitational was seen by 60 million viewers in China. The League of Legends Pro League Finals saw viewership of 67 million people in China. The two largest sporting events in China saw lower viewership figures. The 2018 World Cup saw 54 million viewers in China, and the 2018 Winter Olympics saw 22 million viewers in China.

(Global and China games statistics - from IPO Prospectus)

In 2018, China’s population with internet access hit 829 million. Of this total, 683 million Chinese were considered gamers. While only 255 million Chinese currently stream games, that figure is expected to rise to 400 million in 2023. Keep in mind that the 255 million figure is currently split mainly by the two largest players DouYu and HUYA. Also, keep in mind that China has 4.9x the monthly active users of the United States market for game-centric live streaming.

In the most recent first quarter, DouYu reported 159.2 million MAUs (monthly active users). Active users accounted for 26.0 million hours daily in the first quarter. DouYu has exclusive contracts with 51 of the top 100 streamers in China.

The number of monthly active users continues to grow for DouYu. Consider the following:

Year First Quarter MAU Average MAU for Year 2016 82.5 million 85.6 million 2017 98.3 million 112.6 million 2018 126.7 million 136.4 million 2019 159.2 million To be determined

One of the more impressive growth figures for DouYu is its increase in paying users. In the first quarter, this figure grew to 6.0 million users. This represented an increase of 65% from the prior year and a 41% increase from the fourth quarter. Keep in mind that DouYu ended 2018 with 3.8 million paying customers. In the first quarter of 2018, DouYu had 3.6 million paying customers. From the fourth quarter to the first quarter, the number took a big leap. The average revenue per paying user also increased to 226 RMB in the first quarter of 2019. In the prior year’s first quarter, this figure was 156 RMB.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2019 increased 123% from the prior year to 1.5 billion RMB. Revenue continues to grow at extreme rates and has quadrupled in two years. Take a look at the quarterly figures from 2018:

Quarter 1: 666 million RMB

Quarter 2: 803 million RMB

Quarter 3: 1.03 billion RMB

Quarter 4: 1.16 billion RMB

Full-year revenue totals were:

2016: 787 million RMB

2017: 1.89 billion RMB

2018: 3.65 billion RMB

(DouYu revenue and financials from Prospectus)

Along with growing revenue and active users, the financials for DouYu are getting better. Just in time for its 2019 IPO, DouYu turned in a profit in its first quarter. Operating expenses are going down, gross margins are increasing, and the company’s large scale is starting to pay off. Gross margin rose to 13.6% in the first quarter. In 2018, gross margin was only 4.1%.

In May, rival HUYA reported its first quarter earnings. The company saw net revenue increase 93.4% to 1.63 billion RMB. Net income increased 102% to 63.5 million RMB. The company reported 123.8 million MAU, an increase of 33.3%. HUYA reported 5.4 million paying users, an increase of 57.4%. Gross margins for HUYA came in at 16.8% for the company.

When comparing the two Chinese rivals, each has positives to its name. Based on first quarter results, HUYA is favored in terms of revenue, profit, and overall financials. However, DouYu comes in first in terms of overall monthly active users, paying monthly users, and growth figures. I happen to think that both stocks are good investments, as these two rivals can continue to capture gains from a huge growing market and don’t need to take share from each other. I happen to favor DouYu here as it has the larger base, more access to the top subscribers, and will likely have a lower market capitalization. Also, factor in that Tencent owns a larger portion of DouYu and is the largest shareholder, compared to HUYA, where Tencent is number two behind YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY). This means Tencent can have more influence, and it benefits itself in the long run to set up better partnerships with DouYu.

DouYu listed the following in its IPO prospectus as investment highlights:

Leading game-centric live streaming platform

Large and highly engaged user base

Deep pool of streamers empowered by a comprehensive streamer development system

Strategically positioned in esports to secure coveted access to premium content

Technology and big data enabled user experience and value proposition

Multiple monetization channels with significant potential

Visionary and experienced management team with strong shareholder support

The company’s growth strategies going forward are:

Further strengthen our position in the esports value chain

Continue to attract more users and streamers while investing in technologies

Increase monetization capabilities

Selective overseas expansion

This IPO of DouYu will no doubt be compared to HUYA, the company’s live streaming esports rival that went public last year. HUYA raised $180 million by selling 15 million American Depositary Shares at $12 each. That pricing was at the high end of the IPO range. HUYA was a spinoff from YY Inc. After the IPO, YY remained the largest shareholder with 44.5% ownership. Tencent, the major investor in DouYu, owned 32% of HUYA after its IPO.

Shares of HUYA have been hot since their IPO. In the company’s first day of trading, shares ended up 33.8% at $16.06. Shares are now up to $24.22, doubling in less than a year since public. HUYA currently sits with a market capitalization of $5.28 billion. Shares traded as high as $40.60 in the last year, which gave HUYA a market capitalization of $8.9 billion, based on 218 million shares outstanding.

After the IPO, DouYu has said there will be 32,462,368 shares outstanding. Based on the midpoint of $12.75 per ADS, the company would be valued at $4.1 billion. If shares can price at the top of the IPO range ($14), DouYu would have a valuation of $4.5 billion. Unless shares start soaring on their first day of trading, the company will likely have a market capitalization of under $5 billion.

As mentioned above, I believe both HUYA and DouYu are good investments. I am curious to see where DouYu shares price and trade in their first week of trading. I believe both stocks should be fairly valued at around the $7 billion market capitalization based on revenue growth and the huge runway in front of both companies. The esports market is seeing huge growth globally, especially in China. There haven’t been a ton of ways for investors to get access to a pure-play esports company except for HUYA. Now, investors have another option, and I expect this to be a winning one.

