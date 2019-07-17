Turquoise Hill: Major Problems At Oyu Tolgoi

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) were already in a steady decline when the company released a shocking 2Q 2019 production report which immediately sent the stock well into the penny stock territory. The reason for the market's reaction is the update on the underground development of the Oyu Tolgoi mine. The situation looks bad:

The company stated the following: "Improved rock mass information and geotechnical data modelling has confirmed that there are stability risks associated with components of the existing mine design. Therefore, to address these risks, a number of mine design options are under consideration to complete the project". In plain English, the company has found that the project cannot work with the current design, and a new solution will have to be found. Obviously, there's never a 100% guarantee that engineers will be able to fully address the risks with the new design or that such a new design will be economic at current prices. This introduces a new risk: the mine may not work out at all. For the time being, this risk will hang over Turquoise Hill's shares. According to Turquoise Hill, the definitive estimate review is now expected to be delivered in the second half of 2020. This is at least a year from now. Due to these challenges, sustainable first production could be delayed by 16-30 months compared to the original feasibility study guidance in 2016. So, sustainable first production is now expected between May 2022 and June 2023. The previous delay put first production beyond Q3 2021. Judging by the history of delays and poor performance, the market will most likely price Turquoise Hill shares as if sustainable first production is set to come in June 2023 or beyond. Capex for the project may increase between $1.2 billion and $1.9 billion over the $5.3 billion that was previously disclosed. The company will have to find funding. It cannot afford to make these investments on its own.

In my previous article on Turquoise Hill, I listed three important topics that were left without answers in Q1 2019 report. These topics were: (1) Power plant remains a project without a price; (2) Something is going on with the Mongolian parliamentary working group; (3) Investors should expect some update on the mine with midyear results, but what kind of information will be provided remains a mystery. In Q2 2019 production report, we got some clarity on the issue (3): the current mine design is a mess. Sustainable first production may come as late as June 2023 at a cost overrun of nearly $2 billion. The other two issues - the power plant and the report of the Mongolian parliamentary working group - do not look promising as well. The best outcome for Turquoise Hill will be a neutral impact from issues (1) and (2), but I can't think of such a scenario. The reason for this is simple - Turquoise Hill will have to spend some unknown amount of money on the power plant at times where it will face an additional bill of up to $1.9 billion (and, maybe, even more if problems continue) and a delay of first sustainable production and, therefore, improved cash flows.

Let's now get to practical conclusions. Current Turquoise Hill downside is justified as the company will have to somehow get new funding (which may, for example, come from Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in exchange for increased ownership in Turquoise Hill). Also, the mine's future is under question, as the company will have to find a new design to deal with stability risks. Full information on this issue is expected in the second half of 2020, so investors will be mostly in the dark for a year or more. In this light, one can expect material volatility in Turquoise Hill shares which may provide opportunities for skilled day traders and swing traders. From a longer-term investment point of view, the story looks very challenging even if you are bullish on copper in the longer term (like I am). Given the mine's problems, the necessity to find funding, uncertainty over power plant and parliamentary working group, the copper price will hardly be a catalyst for the stock for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.