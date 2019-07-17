Excessive Bullishness Takes Its Toll On Yaskawa As Reality Comes Home To Roost

When I last wrote about Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) in April, I thought the market and sell-side analysts were far too willing to buy into management’s story that the worst was over in the factory automation market. I thought that because Yaskawa had seen a severe drop in its Chinese business, but weakness had yet to really manifest in the U.S. and Europe. A quarter later, the shares are down about 15%, Yaskawa has another quarterly miss in the books, and the outlook is still pretty shaky.

To be clear, I still like Yaskawa as a company, but I have some serious reservations about the stock even after this correction. Management’s unwillingness to lower guidance after a sizable first quarter miss raises the risk of a bigger readjustment/correction, and I’m concerned that excessively high expectations on the part of management will lead to worse-than-necessary margin pressures from excess capacity. I still think the shares are overvalued by about 10% to 15%, and I’d note that commentary on the auto and semiconductor sectors still isn’t very positive.

A Pretty Messy Quarter To Start The Fiscal Year

I had lower expectations for Yaskawa than the sell-side, but fiscal first quarter results were still pretty poor, as the business continues to see weak demand in China and Japan and now growing weakness in markets like the U.S. and Europe.

Revenue fell 16% in the quarter, with Motion Control (servos and inverters) down 23% and Robotics down 11%. Gross margin fell more than two points, and operating income fell nearly 60%, missing sell-side expectations by almost 25% (and my own by around 10%). Operating margin was basically cut in half, with Motion Control profits down 51% (margin down 750bp) and Robotics down 64% (margin down 680bp). The Systems Engineering business remains loss-making, albeit to a smaller degree.

Next to a 5% revenue miss and a 25% operating income miss, orders were much closer to expectations, but still not positive. While some analysts made a big deal of the 7% sequential improvement, that’s a seasonal effect and I’m more interested in the 17% year-over-year decline, as well as management’s commentary that demand had re-weakened in China after some seasonal inventory rebuilding and was dropping significantly in both Europe and North America.

Looking at the individual businesses, motion control orders were down 26%, with a 36% drop in servos. The best performance on a geographic basis within servos was Europe, which was down “only” 22%. That’s not encouraging news for Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), or Rockwell (ROK), though those companies don’t have equal exposures to servos as a percentage of revenue.

Robotics orders declined 19%, with orders in Japan down 9%, Americas down 38%, EU down 20%, and China down 16%. Robotics demand appears to be weakening, which is not good news for ABB (ABB), Fanuc, or KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY), though it’s worth remembering that these companies can vary quite a lot from quarter-to-quarter, as client-specific projects ramp up or run off.

What Does It All Mean?

With Yaskawa management basically saying that they can’t call a bottom yet and noting that they were getting a lot of inquiries, but not so many orders, it’s hard to feel good about the state of factory automation and industrial capex. Motion control demand, servos in particular, is weak and that’s the bread and butter of industrial automation; with weak demand in semiconductors, autos, and machine tools, there’s just not much good news there. The decline in robotics, including a five-year low for quarterly margin, is likewise distressing, though there are at least a lot of auto OEM capex projects on the books for the coming years.

I’d be quite surprised if ABB, Fanuc, Rockwell, or Siemens reported strong results in their respective factory automation businesses, though ABB is leveraged to what should be a stronger process automation market. These results are likewise unsettling for companies like Cognex (CGNX), Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF), Omron, and THK elsewhere in the automation foodchain.

I’m also concerned about Yaskawa management’s apparent optimism in the face of weaker-than-expected results. I don’t care so much about whether they choose to wait another quarter to rip the band-aid off with respect to full-year guidance, but I am concerned that if they really believe their projections are budgeting/scheduling to it, they could have some margin and inventory issues related to that excess capacity. On the flip side, if the global economy is somehow stronger toward the end of the calendar year, Yaskawa could be well-placed to reap the benefits.

Longer term, I’m not all that concerned about Yaskawa. I like the company’s ongoing investments in servos and inverters, particularly as I think inverter demand is set to grow above underlying market growth due to the energy savings of incorporating inverters into household appliances.

I’d also note that Yaskawa has started talking up its industrial IoT-leveraged I3-Mechatronics opportunities over the next few years. This business is focusing on selling “solutions” as opposed to products and is looking to help industrial customers harness real-time data accumulation for visualization, analysis, and integrated control. If this sounds very similar to what companies like Rockwell and Siemens have been saying about their industrial IoT programs, that’s because it is. Absent some real “killer app”, though, I think Yaskawa is more likely to distinguish itself with next-gen servos and inverters than its IoT platform, though cross-selling to its existing customer base is certainly an opportunity.

The Outlook

As my expectations for this fiscal year were lower than the sell-side’s, my revisions after this weak fiscal first quarter aren’t quite so dramatic (sell-side expectations for FY’20 EBITDA have fallen about 15% in the last three months). I’m still looking for 5%-plus long-term revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth, though my outlook for the next 12-24 months is a little lower now.

I get broadly similar results with my discounted cash flow and ROE-driven Price/book value models right now; historically ROE has been a pretty good predictor of near-term multiples for Yaskawa. Either way, the shares still look about 10% to 15% overvalued today, though I’ll note that these shares have often traded above what would otherwise appear to be fair value.

The Bottom Line

I think I’ve been pretty clear that I don’t think we’re at an “all clear” point on Yaskawa. If the valuation were lower I might be inclined to buy in ahead of confirmation of the bottom, but I’m not going to pay a premium when the business seems to be weakening across its markets.

