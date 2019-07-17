Investors Betting Facebook's Problems Are In The Past

Facebook's (FB) stock may rise in the weeks following its second quarter results based on the recent betting in the options market. Meanwhile, the technical chart is suggesting the stock reaches its all-time high in the next few weeks. The company has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in the past.

The company is due to report second quarter results on July 24 after the close of trading. Analysts' consensus estimates forecast revenue to have risen by over 24% in the quarter to $16.5 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to have climbed by almost 7% to $1.86 per share.

The last time I wrote on Facebook was on June 3. At that point, I had been looking for the company to fall to around $157 from its then price of $171. The stock ended up falling as low as $160.84, less than 2.5% from where I thought it might fall. You can now track all of my articles on Facebook and the Free website on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

8% Move In The Stock

The options for expiration on August 16 are implying that the stock rises or falls by around 8% from the $200 strike price in the weeks following its results. It places the stock in a trading range of $183.75 to $216.25 by the expiration date. However, the number of open calls massively outweigh the open puts by nearly 3 to 1. There are approximately 33,000 open calls to roughly 12,400 open puts. It would suggest the bets heavily favor the stock rising in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the open interest for the calls has been steadily rising over the last month. That is a sign that investors are getting more optimistic about the stock in the future.

(Trade Alert - Facebook August 16 $200 Calls)

Record High

Some investors are betting the stock rises to around $219 by the middle of August, a record high. The call options for expiration on August 16 at the $215 strike price has seen its open interest rise sharply just in the last five trading days to nearly 15,000 open contracts. For a buyer of the calls to break-even, the stock would need to rise to roughly $218.40 by the expiration date, a gain of about 8% from its current price of around $203 on July 17. It is a rather large bet, given the distance the stock needs to rise to break-even, at almost $5 million.

(Trade Alert - Facebook August 16 $215 Calls)

Chart Points To Higher Prices

The technical chart is suggesting the stock rise in the coming weeks. Currently, the stock is consolidating around a technical resistance level at $203. However, should the stock break out, it is likely to head to around $218. It would allow the stock to fill the gap that created in March 2018 following the news around Cambridge Analytica.

Should the equity not break out, it could fall back to its first level of support at $196.

History On Its Side

The company historically has done an excellent job of delivering better than expected quarterly results and managing expectations for future quarters. That is supported by the fact that Facebook's earnings have topped consensus analysts estimates nine straight quarters in a row.

Data by YCharts

The better than expected earnings have been a result of the company being able to control cost. However, rising costs have been pressuring margins lower over time.

Data by YCharts

Revenue, on the other hand, has been less consistent, with the company topping analysts' expectations in only two of the last four quarters. It likely means that strong quarterly earnings will once again need to come from strong cost controls.

Data by YCharts

Increasing Forecasts

Analysts have been upping their earnings estimates for the company since the beginning of the year. Analysts now forecast earnings to rise by 2.25% in 2019 from prior estimates for a decline of 1.2%. Additionally, analysts are now forecasting earnings to climb by 19.5% in 2020 from prior estimates of 15.1%. This has helped to keep Facebook's valuation at reasonable levels despite the stock's sharp rise in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Reasonably Valued

Overall, the stock seems reasonably valued at 21.9 times 2020 earnings estimates of $9.25 per share. The growth adjusted PEG ratio using 2020 earnings estimate gives the stock a ratio of 1.12, a fair valuation.

Risks

As mentioned above, Facebook will need to continue to show investors that it has its costs under control. One of the driving forces in the stock's sharp decline in 2018 was due to the rising costs the company was facing as it worked towards increasing the security of personal data. Should costs unexpectedly rise, it could hurt future earnings guidance and reduce analysts estimates.

Additionally, there have been headline risks associated with Facebook in the past due to several data breaches. While the number of negative headlines has seemingly subsided in recent months, the threat still looms.

Another concern is regulation. The stock came under heavy selling pressure in June as investors began to worry about the potential for regulation out of the US government. It isn't clear if regulation will head in Facebook's direction; however, the risk remains and should not be overlooked.

With quarterly results around the corner, investors appear to be preparing for another round of reliable quarterly results from the company. If investors get their wish, the stock could be trading at a record high sooner than we think.

