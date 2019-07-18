Wheat is the grain that feeds the world. As the primary ingredient in bread, wheat is a staple that has vast political ramifications at times. When the annual crop is sufficient to meet global requirements, people and governments do not think much about the grain. However, when shortages occur, the price rises and availability becomes scarce, history teaches that events in the wheat market lead to widespread civil disobedience and topple governments. Hungry people have little to lose. The French Revolution that cost the rulers their heads started as a bread riot in the streets of Paris. More recently, the Arab Spring in 2010 that changed the political complexion of the Middle East commenced as a series of bread demonstrations in Tunisia and Egypt following the record high price for the grain in 2008.

Each year, the world holds its breath when it comes to the wheat crop. In 2019, the final supplies will depend on the weather conditions across the critical growing regions around the world over the coming days and weeks. With the global population growing at a rate of more than 75 million people each year, the world depends on record crops to meet the increasing demand.

The most direct route for a trade or an investment in the price of wheat around the world is via the soft red winter wheat futures that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not have access to the futures markets, the Teucrium Wheat ETF (NYSEARCA:WEAT) provides an alternative.

Wheat rallies in the aftermath of the July WASDE

The bottom line from the July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from the USDA was that global wheat stocks fell from the June report. However, the amount of the grain remains at a record level. The price of CBOT wheat futures rallied in the aftermath of the July 11 report.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September CBOT wheat futures highlights, the price moved from $5.0450 per bushel on July 10, the day before the July report, to a high at $5.3150 on July 15. CBOT wheat futures put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart on July 15 as it traded above the previous day's high and closed below the low from the prior session.

The buying quickly runs out of steam

Wheat futures ran out of steam on the upside, and the price continued to fall, reaching a low at $5.01 on July 16. The most significant factor when it comes to the path of wheat futures over the coming weeks will be the weather conditions across the primary growing regions in the northern hemisphere. Reports that the weather will support crop progress caused the price of the grain to fall. Price momentum is in the upper area of oversold territory while relative strength displays a neutral condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the wheat futures market had been declining steadily since mid-May when the metric peaked at just over 500,000 contracts. As of July 15, it stood at 372,617 contracts, 25.5% below the high. Critical technical support now stands at just above the $4.90 level, which was the May 30 low.

The KCBT hard red winter wheat versus the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread has been warning that the price of wheat could correct to the downside.

The KCBT-CBOT spread continues to flash a warning sign

The long-term norm for the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT wheat. Historically, the KCBT premium tends to increase during bull market periods and decline when the price of wheat declines. In the past, the premium for KCBT rose to over the $1 per bushel level during bull markets.

Many bread manufacturers in the United States use the KCBT price as a benchmark for their requirements each year. A higher premium is a sign that they are hedging or locking in price risk in the wheat market.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that there have been no supply or price scares since 2012 causing the price of nearby futures to remains below the $6 per bushel level since 2015, and below $8 since 2012. The price action in wheat has caused US consumers to purchase wheat on a hand-to-mouth basis, which limits the amount of hedging and has depressed the KCBT spread against CBOT wheat. The spread has traded at a premium for the CBOT throughout 2019.

In the September contract, the spread closed on July 15 at a 61.25 cents premium for CBOT wheat, 80-90 cents below the historical norm. In December, the spread was at a 53 cents premium for the CBOT wheat. In September 2020, the spread was at a lower level at a 31.50 cents premium for CBOT wheat. The action in the spread through next year tells us that consumers have no concerns about either the availability or price of wheat. The lack of hedging could fuel a rally in the future as consumers tend to scramble to lock in prices when they are moving to the upside. However, over recent years, they prefer to buy their wheat as they need grain. A purchasing manager never wants to be accused of locking in prices above the market. If the cost moves higher, they assume they can increase the prices for their customers.

The path of least resistance for the price of wheat is a function of the weather in Europe and Russia

In past WASDE reports, the USDA told markets that Russia would be the world's leading wheat exporter in 2019. When the USDA lowered their global production estimates in the July WASDE, they said:

The production declines are led by a 3.8-million-ton reduction for Russia due to extremely high temperatures and below-average precipitation in June during winter wheat grain fill. Russia's production of 74.2 million tons is still the second-largest on record. Both the EU and Ukraine are also lowered on hot and dry conditions during June, which are expected to reduce yields although production in both countries remains well above last year.

The wheat futures market had two things going against it over the two sessions on July 15 and 16. Hurricane Barry did not impact processing near the Louisiana ports, and the dollar index rose to over the 97 level. A stronger dollar makes US wheat less competitive in the global market. With over one month left during the growing season, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the United States will determine the price of the grain as we move into the 2019 harvest season.

WEAT for those who do not venture into the futures market

Even though wheat inventories will be at a record level in 2019, the world depends on ever-increasing production and stockpiles given the growth of the population. In 2000, there were approximately six billion mouths to feed in the world. On July 17, that number stood at 7.585 billion according to the US census bureau, an increase of 26.4%. As the addressable market for one of the world's staple food products grows, the supply must keep up with demand. When the weather does not provide the world with sufficient wheat, we could see the price rise to even higher levels than seen in 2008 when CBOT wheat futures peaked at $13.3450 per bushel.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the wheat market is via the futures that trade on the CBOT or KCBT divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Minneapolis Grain Exchange offers a futures contract for spring wheat which currently trades at a premium to both the CBOT and KCBT wheat futures. Each grade of wheat has applications for a range of products, but the CBOT wheat is the most liquidly traded contract and is most representative of world prices. When it comes to CBOT prices, those who do not venture into the futures arena can use the Teucrium Wheat ETF product, which does an excellent job replicating the price action in a blend of three contracts that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. The most recent top holdings of WEAT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The blend of the three wheat futures contracts reduces the roll risk for the WEAT product, but the market's contango or forward premium is a cost for those looking to hold onto the ETF or futures contracts for longer periods.

Source: CME/RMB

The forward curve in the CBOT wheat futures market shows the progressively higher prices for the grain, from September 2019 through March 2021 as of July 17. The contango is a cost for investor and consumers who choose to hedge their requirements, which is another reason why many have been purchasing on a hand-to-mouth basis.

WEAT has net assets of $58.7 million and trades an average of 156,349 shares each day. The ETF tends to underperform the active month wheat futures contract on the upside but often outperforms on the downside.

The price of September CBOT wheat futures rose from $4.2725 on May 13 to $5.5725 on June 27, an increase of 30.4%. Since then the price fell to a low at $4.98 per bushel on July 10 or 10.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the WEAT ETF rose from $4.83 to $5.99 or 24%, and fell to $5.51, a decline of 8%. The WEAT ETF underperformed the September CBOT futures on the upside and outperformed them on the downside because of the blend of futures contracts.

With only a little over one month to go in the 2019 growing season across the northern hemisphere is it Mother Nature and the weather that will determine this year's crop and the price of the primary ingredient in the bread that feeds the world.