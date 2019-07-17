Neurotrope's Bryostatin Is Unlikely To Produce Significant Cognitive Efficacy

Bryostatin 1 activates multiple PKC isozymes. These isozymes have different substrates in different cells types, which when activated may have both positive and negative effects on cognition.

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is currently testing bryostatin-1 (bryostatin) in patients with moderate to advanced Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients (MMSE scores of 4-15). Considering that neurodegeneration begins decades before symptoms appear, these patients are the hardest to improve. Neurotrope is currently running a confirmatory phase 2 trial of bryostatin. This article analyses the relevant research findings to indicate the probability of bryostatin's efficacy and, thus, Neurotrope's value.

An initial phase 2 result showed that the 20 ug bryostatin group improved on the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) test compared to the placebo group (1-tailed test, p = 0.07, at week 13). However, using a 1-tailed test is not appropriate because there is no prior evidence that bryostatin can only improve cognition. Elimination of the patients taking memantine (almost half the 20 ug bryostatin group) from the analysis resulted in a significant treatment difference using a 2-tailed test (p = 0.035, ∆4.50, at week 13). However, Neurotrope does not disclose any specifics about the memantine-free patient group, e.g., were memantine-free patients less demented, younger than controls, or all from one testing center? Also, cognitive measures can decline in the winter; were the memantine-free patients tested from March to June?

Neurotrope's explanation that memantine likely interfered with bryostatin action is based on memantine blocking NMDA receptor-gated calcium entry. Blocking calcium would reduce the activation of calcium responsive classic PKC isozymes (α, β, γ) but should not reduce novel isozymes (δ and Ɛ). Bryostatin is thought to enhance long-term potentiation (LTP) through PKCƐ activation, which requires calcium influx. (LTP is a physiological mechanism of learning and memory and reflects the strength of a synaptic connection.) Thus, memantine could reduce, through limiting calcium influx, the bryostatin-mediated PKCƐ activation that is required for LTP. However, memantine reportedly blocks primarily extrasynaptic glutamate receptors, and thus, memantine may not have significantly affected PKCƐ-mediated LTP at the synapse. With this reasoning, bryostatin's efficacy in a memantine-free group is unlikely to be verified. Regardless, Neurotrope's confirmatory phase 2 trial enrolled only memantine-free patients.

It's important to keep in mind that memantine is one of only two types of drugs FDA approved for treating AD and has consistently shown to improve cognitive function and behavior in moderate to severe AD patients, at least for a short time. Memantine works by blocking NMDA receptor mediated calcium influx, thus reducing excitotoxicity from excess glutamate signaling. And yet, bryostatin-mediated PKC activation should increase NMDA receptor activity. Moreover, magnesium binds the NMDA receptor and increases its threshold for activation, and clinical trials indicate that magnesium treatment (MMFS-01) improves cognition. Since bryostatin should increase excitotoxicity, if efficacious, it would oppose an established theory of glutamate-mediated excitotoxicity in AD. Nonetheless, there are other reasons for investors to expect that bryostatin-mediated PKC activation could improve cognition.

First, AD is associated with high glutamate. Glutamate is recycled from synapses by glutamate transporters in astrocytes. Bryostatin mediated activation of PKC α and Ɛ in astrocytes has the potential to increase glutamate uptake via the EAAT1 transporter and to decrease excitotoxicity, although EAAT1 is a minor glutamate transporter in the brain.

Second, AD severity is highly correlated with reduced synapses, which are necessary for learning and memory. Synapses are the contact points between two neuronal processes, the axon and dendrite spine. The loss of synapses may be related to the significant reduction of dendritic spines in the AD brain. Neurotrope's affiliated researchers report that bryostatin increases dendritic spines. Another independent group also reported that bryostatin treatment increased dendritic spines. Bryostatin's ability to increase dendritic spines may be the structural change that increases bryostatin-mediated synaptogenesis primarily through activation of PCKƐ. If bryostatin does increase synapses in the elderly brain, bryostatin-mediated PCKƐ activation would act opposite to its reported effect in the developing mouse brain.

Third, bryostatin enhances hippocampal LTP in mouse hippocampal slice EPSP stimulated recordings through PKC α and Ɛ activation. Indeed, short-term oral administration of bryostatin improved learning deficits in the APP/PS1 transgenic mouse model of AD. However, administering bryostatin 3x weekly in APP/PS1 mice for 5-6 months showed no significant learning improvement, while bryostatin administered 2x weekly in Tg2576 mice for 12 weeks did improve learning performance. Differences between short versus long-term administration are not surprising, given that sustained activation should downregulate PKC isozymes. Unfortunately, inventors can attest that AD mouse models have not proven to be good predictors for drug efficacy in humans. These models fail because they significantly overexpress multiple mutated human transgenes involved in the β-amyloid processing that produces β-amyloid neurotoxicity; it's clear that sporadic human AD is much more complex than the mouse models.

Fourth, regarding neuroprotection, Ca2+ dependent PKC activation has been shown to decrease GSK3β activity, which decreases β-amyloid neurotoxicity and decreases tau hyperphosphorylation. One group reported that PKCƐ activation mediates neuroprotection from oxygen and glucose deprivation by upregulating brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is important for controlling neurogenesis, cell survival, and learning. Neurotrope reported that mice treated semi-weekly with 20 ug bryostatin increased total brain PKCƐ activation. But there was no dose response, and BDNF upregulation was discordant with PKCƐ activation. It certainly appears that PKCƐ activation would be beneficial to AD patients. But it's questionable whether PKCƐ is truly downregulated in AD brains. A study reporting reduced PKCƐ in the temporal lobes from AD brains is unconvincing. Their blot meant to demonstrate lower PKCƐ shows uneven β-actin loading controls, with no mention of normalization in the methods or legend.

Finally, a group reported that bryostatin activates PKC α, δ, and Ɛ in a neuroblastoma cell line and increases α-secretase APP processing to produce beneficial APPα and thus not neurotoxic β-amyloid. However, it was recently reported that PKC δ activation increases BACE1 expression, which increases the generation of β-amyloid, although it is now questionable whether increasing β-amyloid is counterproductive considering (1) the lack of cognitive efficacy with β-amyloid reduction by anti-amyloid antibodies and BACE1 inhibitors and, (2) evidence that β-amyloid's antimicrobial property is beneficial.

Bryostatin-1

Now, let's consider what information (and lack thereof) indicates that bryostatin might not benefit the investor. First, Neurotrope has not reported bryostatin's concentration in human cerebrospinal fluid, which would confirm whether bryostatin can penetrate the human blood brain barrier (BBB), or technically, the cerebrospinal fluid barrier. BBB penetration is a significant hurdle that most drugs fail, and the absence of this measurement is concerning. Especially considering that researchers modeling kinase inhibitors predicted that bryostatin (shown above) would not penetrate the BBB, although Neurotrope and two other groups reported that bryostatin reached the brain in mice.

Second, bryostatin is known to bind and activate PKC isozymes α, βI/II, γ, δ, and Ɛ. The isozyme type activated as well as the downstream effectors depends on the cell type and various conditions. Interestingly, PKC δ and PKC βII expressions are upregulated in the AD brain. The increased PKC expression may stem from calcium mediated activation of conventional PKCs (α, β, γ) since calcium dysregulation is consistently reported in AD. Accordingly, three PKCα gene variants have increased activity and are associated with AD. So, while researchers initially reported that PKC isozymes were downregulated in the AD brain, this downregulation could actually result from chronic activation. Tellingly, half the phosphorylated molecules increased in AD brains are PKC phosphorylated substrates.

Third, the breakdown of the myelin that insulates axons is a significant AD pathology, and the activation of PKC in oligodendrocytes has been shown to induce demyelination.

Fourth, considering recent robust evidence that herpesviruses are involved in AD neuropathogenesis, it is prudent to try to predict bryostatin's effect on herpesvirus activity. In this regard, phorbol ester, a PKC activator with some similarity to bryostatin, induces reactivation of the herpesvirus known as human cytomegalovirus (HCMV). Reactivation is induced via PKC δ induced CREB and NFkB binding. Studies of congenital and transplant HCMV infections provide insight into HCMV's discrete role in AD pathology. For instance, HCMV infection disturbs granule cell migration in the adult dentate gyrus, and granule cell generation is deficient in AD patients. Bryostatin can also upregulate cyclooxygenase 2, mediating the prostaglandin inflammatory response. Upregulation of cyclooxygenase can increase herpes simplex virus 1 reactivation. However, bryostatin has been shown to downregulate cyclooxygenase 2 expression in colorectal mucosa, so this effect might depend on the cell type.

Fifth, both herpesviruses (HHV-6 and HCMV) utilize PKC activation to downregulate the glutamate transporter EAAT2 in astrocytes, which could increase glutamate-induced excitotoxicity. Bryostatin-medicated PKC activation would further reduce EAAT2, thus negating the PKC mediated EAAT1 increase mentioned above since EAAT2 is the major glutamate transporter in the brain. Accordingly, EAAT2 expression is unfavorably reduced AD brains.

Sixth, in view of PKC-mediated herpesvirus reactivation, now consider that bryostatin can suppress the T cell response. Further, bryostatin treatment alleviated experimental multiple sclerosis by promoting Th2 lymphocytes and reducing inflammatory Th1 lymphocytes. Promoting Th2 can reduce phagocytosis and infectious immunity. Bryostatin was also found to increase neutrophil transmigration and its anti-viral response. While this sounds positive, chronic neutrophil activation can actually be neurotoxic.

Finally, bryostatin's ability to upregulation CD22 with respect to leukemia has been established for 20 years. Regarding bryostatin's upregulation of CD22, one lab recently reported that upregulation of CD22 significantly reduced microglia phagocytosis, which would remove less debris from the brain. Reduced phagocytosis is unlikely to be beneficial in the AD brain.

In summary, it appears bryostatin could improve cognition in AD patients by increasing EAAT1-glutamate transport, dendritic spines, BDNF, and APPα. However, bryostatin could also make cognition worse by increasing demyelination and herpesvirus reactivation, and reducing EAAT2-glutamate transport, neurotoxic neutrophil activation, infectious immunity, and phagocytosis. Of course, this all depends on whether bryostatin makes it through the BBB, altogether, the problem with bryostatin is obvious: activation of multiple PKC isozymes will have different downstream effects in different cell types, and some of these effects may not be advantageous for resolving AD pathology.

Considering the balance of effects, it is unlikely that bryostatin can significantly improve cognition in patients with moderate to severe AD. With no other drugs in development, Neurotrope's value depends solely on bryostatin's success in AD. Although Neurotrope still has several other indications in preclinical research (fragile X syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C, multiple sclerosis, and cancer), a failure in the current AD trial will most likely bring Neurotrope's business to a close.

Neurotrope licensed patents for the use of bryostatin 1 through 18 in the method of treating AD from Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. (CRE). Those U.S. patents expire in 2022. If trial results are favorable, CRE is almost certain to apply for a term extension, which will depend on the regulatory review period. Neurotrope has world-wide exclusive licenses from Stanford University for the synthetic bryostatin compositions and methods of synthesis. The patents expire anywhere from 2019 (composition) to possibly as late as 2027 (methods). However, infringement of methods of synthesis is hard to prove; these patents might be difficult to enforce. Other bryostatin treatment indications have much later filing and expiration dates. Neurotrope's assets as of December 31, 2018, were $26 million, and their 2018 burn rate was less than a million per month. Neurotrope has just 12.95 million outstanding shares with 150 million registered.

Bryostatin has a safety record as an anti-tumorigenic agent, but that safety record does not extend to dosing in elderly patients with compromised immunity. Bryostatin's adverse effects include myalgia, phlebitis (venous inflammation at IV catheter), fever, flu-like symptoms, fatigue, weight loss, diarrhea, anaemia, transient thrombocytopenia, headache, hypotension, bradycardia, flushing, dyspnoea, photophobia, and eye pain. If bryostatin does surprise and show efficacy in phase 2 and 3 trials, FDA approval and provider benefits will be dictated by adverse side-effects, effect size, response duration, and cost. The confirmatory AD phase 2 study completion date is July 2019.

Company Cost per Share, 07/15/2019 Neurotrope 6.54

