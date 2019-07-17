Tin: Consider The Recent Sell-Off As A Buying Opportunity

Our fundamental analysis shows that refined tin market conditions have actually tightened since the start of Q3, after a weak Q2.

Tin prices sold off significantly at the start of July, out of the blue.

Investment case

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJT), which seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return, has tumbled significantly since the start of Q3. Our fundamental analysis shows that the sell-off is not justified because refined market conditions have started to tighten again so far this quarter.

About JJT

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum.

On June 3, we wrote a note on this platform, cautioning investors that it was not a good time to catch the falling-knife in tin (see: Tin: Don't Catch The Falling Knife Yet, June 3, 2019). While the recent sell-off has proven right, we now think that tin presents an interesting buying opportunity.

JJT tumbled to its lowest level since the Fund was launched on January 17, 2018. On July 2, JJT closed 6.3% lower, marking its largest daily sell-off on record.

Due to the lack of historical data for JJT, we look at LME tin prices. The 3-month LME tin price tumbled to its lowest since July 2016 on July 2. On July 2, it closed 6.4% lower, its largest sell-off since September 22, 2011.

We argue that the sell-off on July 2, 2019 and September 22, 20111 was technically driven rather than fundamentally driven. Indeed, there was no fundamental catalyst to explain such a move. Some traders indicated us that the selling pressure was from China (SHFE) and exacerbated by a lack of liquidity in the market.

Buying opportunity?

Looking at fundamental dynamics, we believe that the recent sell-off, caused by technical factors, is a buying opportunity over the long term.

Exchange inventories have begun to decline since the start of Q3 after surging substantially in Q2. This would imply that refined market conditions have tightened again this quarter, which should naturally offer some support to JJT.

We believe that the tightness in the refined tin market is due to weaker supply, rather than stronger demand.

On the demand side, global semiconductor sales have fallen sharply in the year to date, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), as the chart below illustrates. This is likely to have depressed refined tin demand from the solder sector (50% of global refined tin demand).

On the bright side, it seems that sales rebounded notably in June, which if sustained, could push refined tin demand higher.

On the supply side, the tightness is primarily caused by a lack of concentrate supply availability from Myanmar, causing tightness in Chinese refined tin production, representing half of global production. The International Tin Association stated in a recent note:

So far this year, China has imported an estimated 20,200 tons of tin-in-concentrate, with 18,200 tons from Myanmar. This is down 27% and 33% YoY respectively. Due to falling concentrate supplies, refined tin production in May fell by 1.3% MoM to 13,734 tons, with some smelters choosing to switch to secondary feed stocks. However, reports of declining stockpiles of waste materials, combined with smelter overcapacity, means that this market is also tight.

While refined tin production in China dropped 1.5% in the first five months of the year, including a marked decline of 8.7% YoY in May, it could decline further later this year due to increasing concentrate supply tightness from Myanmar.

Closing thoughts

The significant sell-off in JJT at the start of July was driven by technical factors (i.e., forced liquidation in the global tin market) rather than by negative fundamental dynamics. Although JJT has rebounded somewhat since then, it remains close to its 2019 low. As such, we view the current price level of JJT as a buying opportunity. We expect a solid rebound in the second half of the year, caused by increasing tightness in the refined market, which is essentially owing to supply factors.

