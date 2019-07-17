Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) CEO Börje Ekholm on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Peter Nyquist

Thank you, operator, and everybody welcome to the second quarter call today for the Q2 report. With me here in the room are President and CEO, Börje Ekholm; and our CFO, Carl Mellander.

Before reading the statement, I just want to say that we’re going to shorten this on the few slides that we will present and spend more of the time on the Q&A. But before that I will read the statements. During the call today we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and certain planning assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The actual results may differ materially due to factors mentioned in today's press release and discussed in this conference call. We encourage you all to read about these risks and uncertainties in our earnings call as well as in our annual report.

With that said, I would like to hand over the word to Börje. So please go ahead.

Börje Ekholm

Thank you, Mr. Nyquist, and welcome to this second quarter presentation that showed another quarter of stable development and on our turnaround plan putting us well underway of reaching the targets in all segments by -- that we have set for 2020 and 2022.

5G is gaining momentum around the world and it's now launched worst in four continents. And we're starting to see some very good pickup and good interest from consumers as well. And we see some operators realizing a price premium for their premium services that 5G can give.

Our strategy -- our focused strategy is being just on achieving technology leadership, and we're starting to see that the increased investments we have made in technology leadership coming to fruition in increased competitiveness as well as improved gross margin.

Today, we have a very competitive portfolio across RAN and core. As you know our priority is to work with lead customers in lead markets and this has allowed us now to launch commercial service in mid-band as well as a millimeter wave. And today we are providing solutions to two-thirds of our commercially launched networks. And we're moving now from a phase of being: first, being fast operator into lead timing leading in in-field performance and here we see we are making good progress.

We see today also in all ongoing engagements in customers, we see 5G featuring very prominently and this has changed just from a few quarters ago. It is also clear that the first use case for 5G with the enhanced mobile broadband -- or you still have mobile broadband but the real potential over time will be enterprise-driven use cases, where we build and leverage to the capability 5G can give in terms of high speed, low latency, low battery consumption, mainly connections per services units, et cetera. That will create all of those new use cases, which is organic -- or sales growing organically by 7% driven by networks in North America and Northeast Asia. And that’s of course a market with first launch of 5G.

Cash flow was SEK 2.2 billion in the second quarter and that’s after absorbing large conversion of provisions to cash. The last few years, actually Q2 has been negative free cash flow, so it is a bit of a milestone, so we also have a positive cash flow in Q2. Our strategy builds upon being technology leader, so we continue to invest in our 5G portfolio both in radio but also in the cloud-native core portfolio and Digital Services. But in addition we’re increasing our investments in R&D and Managed Services in order to fundamentally change the -- or improve the margin profile of the business.

So if we quickly look at the numbers, we see the reported sales was up 10% and organic was up 7%. Operating margin increased year-over-year but was flat sequentially when you adjust for the one-time revenues during Q1. Networks saw good growth of 11% driven by 5G traction and strategic contract, of course a portion of the -- and we should remember the strategic contracts we place because -- but they have bit of a margin hit upfront but strength in our competitive position and are totally value accretive during the contract life but hurt us initially. We have a number of those that are visible in the gross margin, a little bit effect in the second quarter. But we also have a large settlement on patents that is also impacting gross margin in the second quarter.

Digital Services is executing on the plan to reach single-digit margins for 2020. Losses are falling sequentially. And as we have said before, we should not expect improvements to be linear. But we see good traction in the turnaround and costs are coming out as planned. Gross margin fell year-over-year due to product mix as well as legacy portfolio and the product mix is lower, softer sales in the second quarter than last year.

We're seeing a number of positive signs for example our cloud-native offerings are gaining momentum and we see that our new BSS strategy is also gaining traction with customers where we see several new customers as well as renewed engagement with existing customers. So overall we see that Digital Services is progressing well towards low single-digit margins next year.

Managed Services had flat sales if you adjust for the planned contract exit. Gross margin declined due to timing between quarters so costs basically and here we're taking some short-term costs as we increase R&D investments in order to drive our operations engine that builds upon automation and AI. Emerging business is our area, where we invest for new innovative solutions. And results here improved driven by our profitable iconectiv business.

And as I said, free cash was SEK 2.2 billion after having had SEK 3.7 billion in cash outlays for provisions and restructuring.

Going to next, we have gotten quite a lot of questions about the gross margin development and you can see from this graph that we have a sequential decline in gross margin, which is -- when you move quarter-over-quarter the difference is really due to a couple of reasons. One is, of course, that we had larger than usual IPR revenues during the first quarter which helped gross margin and gave a boost on gross margin, while we in the second quarter had a large IPR settlement, of course putting pressure on gross margin in Q2. And then we had some other effects on a little bit lower software portion in Digital Services and some timing of course in Managed Services.

But if we leave that a bit outside and jump to the next slide, which is focusing on the movement in Networks. So if we look at the Q1 gross margin, it was 43.2%. What we have here is a -- I'm seeing some of the large IPR revenues in Q1, which of course kind of relates a bit to some of -- or catch-up payments on our contracts. And that -- if you remove that you get to a adjusted Q1 margin and we -- even though we haven't given the detailed numbers here we can look at the size of the bars and kind of estimate them, but they are not populated with numbers, but -- and that is actually due to the -- I'll go back to that later. But the adjusted Q1 margins comes back a little bit lower. If you look at Q2 it is reported 41.4%.

We have a license settlement basically patent disputes that we settled, which hurt the short-term margins. So if you look there -- if you put them in numbers, just to give you a size comparison, the license settlement is about 1% and the -- so it would be about 42.4%. And the IPR revenue delta Q1 to Q2 is about 0.6%. So if you were to look at the underlying change in gross margin, it's about 0.2%. And that point 2% is actually the impact of strategic contracts and operating leverage. So what we're trying to say here is we used part of the operating leverage to invest in the strategic contracts and the strategic contracts maybe somewhat more during the second half and during Q2, but we don't see a diminished operating leverage.

So the whole notion here is we managed the overall P&L statement but we are going to have some of these one-time effects on IPR revenues that will vary by quarter. And of course, it’s very hard for us to predict when we have a license settlement to be honest, or neither revenue side or outflow side. But that's why you see the underlying gross margin quarter-over-quarter shows a very little and very small delta about 0.2%.

Peter Nyquist

Good. We'll stop there for a while and we can come back to closing remarks from Börje later on.

Ed Snyder

A question on your strength in North America. I know we've talked about this at length before you've mentioned 5G in different variants of it. But if we could maybe get a high level view, is the vast majority of that due to 5G build-up? Are you seeing capacity expansions in 4G? And to the extent if it’s 5G, is it mostly millimeter wave or the low-bands?

Börje Ekholm

To get into that we would also start to disclose different strategies for different of our customers. So we're not going to do that. But what I will say is that we see a lot of capacity expansion in North America. And that is clearly the most important part. But of course we see as well 5G deployments. And that's why there is a significant growth.

And then as you see that -- Börje you said on the last call that 5G was probably more about enterprise and private networks and just raw consumer demand. So 4G we saw big capacity expansions and consumer demand. And in 5G, I know you mentioned initially mobile broadband, but that would be followed by like you said enterprise and private client. And Nokia has essentially said about same thing. Isn't that a fundamental change in the addressable market from like a mass market horizontal product to more of a vertical? And as a result, should we see some sort of variation on the profile of your revenues say higher gross margin but lower growth given vertical spending goes slower, but you've got better pricing power?

Börje Ekholm

We're still so early in this development. But what this clear is that connectivity in the enterprise sector is increasingly important. And wireless connectivity that is reliable and secure, it’s very hard to get on this when you’re on licensed spectrum. So we see a increasing interest from enterprises and we see that with our partnerships and we just recently for example had a big one in Germany with a automotive company. So we are seeing the sort of changed fundamentals of the business. So the way we think about it is that we have a consumer base itself, as you said, that's the bread and butter. But on top of that, we are starting to see a enterprise segment emerging. But it's still too early to talk about it as a big market. It's just in its infancy.

Thank you. And I guess the last question related to that is, given the emergence of the enterprise is more of a private client network, do you see any change in revenue profile at all? I understand it’s small and hasn’t gotten large at this point. But should we naturally expect some difference in the profile, the revenue -- either the revenue growth, the margins or how it evolves?

Börje Ekholm

I think we -- it’s a big speculative, yes, but what you're likely to see is a larger share of hardware and software with a better gross margin than service revenues. Let -- so they’re very large revenues, call it that. So, where they are ultimately going to end up is too early to tell.

So operator, we are ready for the next question.

Al Duval

Firstly just want to ask on your free cash flow which seemed especially strong in the quarter and strictly manufacturing provision we've been taking. So one, if you could talk us through the moving parts there of that improvement and how sustainable that is? Obviously, you talked about profitability, but any other drivers of that would be interesting?

Second, there was some news reports in the last month or two about Ericsson's market share, one of the Chinese telcos going up significantly. I realize you can’t talk about significant customers, but wondered if you could just talk about the broader situation in markets like China, and how you feel about your competitive positioning and opportunities?

Börje Ekholm

Should I take cash flow first?

Carl Mellander

Hi, Alex. So if we break it down a bit, and you’re right to say that the majority of the improvement there comes from the improved profit as such. But if we look at working capital and given the high business activity we have, we see some buildup in the quarter of inventory. And that followed to some extent by payables as well because it goes together often with inventory buildup as well because it’s sourced obviously from third-party to a large extent.

But what a good part here in working capital also was trade receivables or accounts receivables which came down following good collections in the quarter. So I think that pretty much summarizes the most important point and that’s generated and as Börje said before, there’s positive cash flow of SEK 2.2 billion which we haven't really seen in the second quarter for a long time. And also looking at year-to-date we are at 5.7 billion investor than 2018.

Okay. Then market share?

Börje Ekholm

Market share, it is -- so far in China we're very early in the 5G cycle. So it’s a little bit too early to have a current view. What we're clearly aiming for is that we would have a stronger market share in 5G than in 4G and we have invested for that and conducted team trials for that. But we will really have to see and make sure that we are competitive to see that we end up there. We will know a lot more in the next few months and then we can talk more about it, but that’s where we are right now. It's always a bit hard to know exactly what the macro data will show on the account, so we will see that. But we believe that we have a very competitive offering and that we are gaining market share in several geographies.

Sandeep Deshpande

I have a question on 5G. How do you think that 5G is going to be different from the 4G rollout because initially as you said there is being used as a capacity addition in terms of technology in a few areas, but is this going to become a mainstream coverage technology at some point and does this rollout continue for a multiple quarter or multiple year period particularly in some of these early markets such as United States, Korea, Japan et cetera or is this going to be a point technology?

Börje Ekholm

We actually ultimately think all frequency bands will be 5G enabled, which means all operators want to leverage their full spectrum portfolio and their full quality and their full coverage and that’s what’s ultimately going to provide the long-term value of 5G. So even when you talk about a factory connectivity, it’s very interesting that when we talk to industrial companies, yes they are interested in the indoor coverage and providing that in a undisturbed and with a very high degree of reliability but they are equally interested in having it connected to the outside world.

So yes I do think there are going to be initial deployments that are call it point treatment of where you’ve have been if it’s a 5G characteristics but ultimately it’s going to be connected to a broader macro network as well. So the way we think about this is that it will be a -- in a ways similar type of build-out over time as you see with 4G. But that’s kind of okay, it will take the time and it’s going to be focused initially on where you the capacity needs and big industrial applications. Did I answer your questions?

Sandeep Deshpande

Börje Ekholm

We are not going to get into guidance but yes we do believe that the technology cycle is both going to go faster than historic cycles and probably last a bit longer. And the reason for that is that this is going to be consumer business but we also see a big growth potential in the enterprise area. So, networks are going to be built out first for consumers but ultimately for enterprises. And that's why we're rather optimistic of the long-term outlook of the need for 5G technology.

Can we go to the next question, please?

Operator, we’re ready for the next question.

Yes. The next question is from the line of Simon Leopold of Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Simon Leopold

Börje Ekholm

Let me start by China and I can comment on that. We have said that we believe large scale deployments will be 2020. But we will see some emerging deployments in the second half. That is still the best judgment we have. And I think it is fair to say both the trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainty et cetera is very hard to speculate on. And so that impact we really don't know right now, but we plan for seeing bigger deployments in 2020.

We're also seeing of course the -- we are participant in 5G rollout in Korea. And that's been going on for some time. And so we have networks as well in mid-band. So that is clearly one of the key reasons why the region actually grows. We have not yet seen major deployments in Japan. But on the other hand, operators there are adjusting given spectrum and are in the process of gearing up. So, Tokyo Olympics, I'm sure, will help once that comes. So, I think we're going to see a good development there as they also build out 5G to capture the opportunity. So, overall, we're quite excited about the prospects in Northeast Asia, as we see that that is a leading technology region as well as investment region.

Simon Leopold

Börje Ekholm

They are sizable markets. We don't provide you with a breakdown of the countries, so -- except that we have said that I believe Korea is a top five market right now. So, you can see that -- it's about 4% or so --

Carl Mellander

Of top-line …

Börje Ekholm

Of top-line …

Simon Leopold

Börje Ekholm

.. size then of Japan once it's in the fuller swing.

We are now over to the line of Achal Sultania at Credit Suisse. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is now open.

Achal Sultania

I guess, as we move into the second half of the year, you probably expect more of these contracts to ramp up. So, the headwind probably accelerates. But then, equally, are there any other positive moving parts for gross margins that we should also think about going into the second half?

Carl Mellander

You're right. This is coming in now. The MediaKind investment is 49% of earnings. It comes on the line share of earnings in the joint ventures and associated companies. And you're right, that was a loss on the company and we get 49% of that. We're not guiding specifically on how that will develop. Obviously, the intention of the two shareholders is to improve on this business and turn it around as well.

Achal Sultania

Carl Mellander

Majority of that, yes.

Okay.

Börje Ekholm

Unfortunately, costs are higher than revenues in that business. And -- so far. But the intention is that clearly it will improve. On the gross margin, yes, the net effect of operating leverage and strategic contracts are about 20 basis points for the second quarter. We expect the operating leverage to continue and be significant in the business, but we also say that we're using part of the operating leverage to actually reinvest in some of these strategic contracts, or important contracts. And that -- so, you can see somewhat more than the 20 basis points, but not dramatically more.

Peter Nyquist

Operator

Richard Kramer

And second, if we step back from these quarters' moves in gross margins and networks, and we remove the IPR income from both network sales and margins over the last years and a half, your core networks business margin seems to be around 10% or 11%, roughly. And given that nearly all of those network sales come from telcos, is that the peak or reasonable margin you can expect in negotiations with what are very large customers and, obviously, now very well accustomed to a long-term procurement and how much margin they leave on the table for their vendors. Or do you see material outside beyond your near-term targets to try to get more margin out of those telco customers? Thanks.

Börje Ekholm

If we start with the first one, what we see is -- what you're trying to say is that you see a larger service portion in the second half. And of course, that is helping -- hurting gross margins in the second half in North America. But I would caution you to say that it's -- we have multiple geographies with similar margin profiles as North America. So, the dependence in our current structure is less than it might have been understood to have been historically. I know I made that point to you a bit earlier also, but that is unfortunately the fact, and the knowledge from before may not be as relevant. So, that's the one thing.

The other is, if you look at the guidance for the second half, yes we say that North America is running at the very high rate and we don't see the same growth rate continuing. But we do -- we also see an increase in service portion in the second part that is going to bear on gross margins a bit. But overall, we're not trying to say that gross margin second half is in any way dramatically deviating from the guidance we've given. So, we're not trying to give a profit warning in any way on that. If you look longer term, I do think that the interesting part here is so far the business being exclusively focused on the consumer business. We see that that is changing into becoming an enterprise business, and that's why it's a little bit speculative to think about how the margin profile is going to look longer term. Did it help you?

Peter Nyquist

Operator

Peter Nyquist

Stefan Slowinski

Börje Ekholm

I mean, they will -- our view of -- the reason why we take those is to position ourselves for 5G. So, we are, of course, taking those contracts in the knowledge of -- that's not the -- the impact of those are not going to be with us on the negative front for more than a few quarters. So, we are surely going to deliver on some of the strategic contracts in 2020. But think of it as the operating leverage remains, but the negative part dissipates. So, if you're -- would make that, there is an underlying improvement that today is not visible because we reinvested in strategic contracts. That underlying improvement will start to become visible. And that will happen into 2020.

Peter Nyquist

Operator

Tal Liani

This is Tal from Bank of America. I have two questions. The one first is, we spoke about market share versus Huawei, but you didn't speak about market share movement versus Nokia. How do you see them in the market? And second, can you elaborate on the advantages versus Nokia technology, etc.? Second question is about North America. What happens if there are delays in allocating spectrum on the 3.5 gig in North America? Do you expect 5G to slow down waiting for Spectrum? Or is there enough juice, if I can call it, in low band and minimum wage to continue and grow for a few years? Thanks.



Yes, we don't comment on competitors and that's -- we're here with Ericsson. That's my focus. If they want to comment, they can do it, but I'm not going to do it. On the -- if you look in the U.S., yes, there is a lack of mid band spectrum. That's quite clear. There are many trusts ongoing on how to relieve spectrum. That would help for national load perspective. But from our demand perspective, we think we're -- the current kind of spectrum will drive the current type of buildout. So, we don't see that to impact dramatically, actually, for us -- in the near-term, I should say. Longer term, we need the mid band in order to capitalize on new opportunities for 5G and new use cases for 5G.

Tal Liani

Börje Ekholm

We took the steps to invest in making our -- technology leadership to make our portfolio competitive. And that's in order to invest -- to stay ahead so as to drive new innovation, new spectrum utilization technologies, and create that as a sustainable advantage versus competition. The -- it's like in most technology areas, there will -- they will be where we are at some point in time. But then, we have also moved ahead. So, it's increasingly difficult to catch up, for example, on dynamic spectrum sharing that we can do on our base band from 2015 and onwards. So, of course, for our customers, like COMMON Switzerland, they can actually achieve 90% population coverage by year-end, but leveraging our infrastructure. And that's, of course, not doable unless you have a technology leadership mindset and continuously investing in technology. And that's' what we are intending to do.

The other part here is actually to get the continuous cost cadence. So, by introducing new platforms and new technologies, we can bring the cost down on our equipment. And that's makes -- it's a double whammy, where we get the product benefit as well as cost benefit helping us. And then, that's what you see in the gross margin expansion during 2018. It's really those two factors coming through.

Peter Nyquist

Börje Ekholm

No, I want to just thank you for listening in. We are continuing to invest for technology leadership that will help us drive, of course, market position and competitiveness, but also our cost position. We saw a second quarter with solid growth, driven by networks in predominantly Northeast Asia and North America. We saw profitability negatively impacted by IPR contract and IPR swings versus Q1. We continue to execute on the plan in digital services to gradually and sequentially profit, or lower the loss, turning that into a profitable business next year.

Managed Services has a bit of a lower margin in second quarter due to timing or costs. But we see that our investments in automation and machine learning is starting to pay off in operations ending. That's longer term going to drive a very different margin profile. Emerging business saw a good growth, driven by our profitable AI connective business. So, we are overall confident in reaching the targets we set out for 2020 as well as 2022. So, again, thank you for listening to the Q2 report.

Peter Nyquist

Thank you. Goodbye.