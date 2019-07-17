Galapagos: Our Predictive Tools See Upside Despite Surge

This article introduces readers to our analytic process for clinical-stage biopharma stocks. We call it the input-output machine or IOMachine.

By next year, its lead drug filgotinib will be in the market, and a long tailed pipeline will start bearing fruit.

GLPG has gone up hugely in the last couple of years.

Since we initiated coverage on Galapagos (GLPG), the stock has more than tripled, riding the filgotinib wave towards an NDA in rheumatoid arthritis, which is likely this year. Gilead's (GILD) additional stake purchase has also helped. Filgotinib, a Humira-competitor and selective JAK inhibitor, is being investigated in over 10 indications in over 2 dozen trials, with three of them - RA, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease - in phase 3 stages or beyond. A number of parameters differentiate filgotinib from Humira or other pan-JAK inhibitors, and while Humira becoming generic in 2016 is a hurdle for Galapagos, there is still going to be strong demand for this novel treatment method. So, although GLPG does not own filgotinib and has out-licensed it to Gilead, there is substantial potential for the company in terms of milestones and royalties.

In our latest article, where we valued the company, we said:

Assumptions for the model include prediction of peak revenue of 4 billion Euro for Filgotinib by 2027 based on a conservative outlook of Humira's revenue, which stood at $18 billion in the last fiscal. We expect the drug to be launched in 2020 and start off with a modest 400 million Euro in annual sales and report 40% annual growth, which will taper off in the succeeding years until it reaches its patent expiration close to 2030. Further, the valuation has been done conservatively whereby Galapagos will receive 20 percent royalty on total revenue generated."

We also said:

These assumptions provided us with a Terminal value of the company at €7.6 billion. Our base case stock valuation stood at €159, which is equivalent to approximate $185 at the current exchange rate. This valuation gives us approximately 50 percent upside from current levels. Our bull case presents a price target of €201 or about $235 at today's exchange rate. This represents an almost 100% increase from current prices."

We did say that this valuation is conservative, and the fact that current price of the stock, at around $180 and that too well before approval, is almost touching our base-case scenario shows that we were, indeed, fairly conservative. We also correctly predicted the launch year to be 2020, which is going to be the case assuming approval. Royalty rates were, also, taken as 20% where the agreement was for between 20% and 30% in all geographies. Moreover, we did not put any value on the rest of its pipeline, which is ultra conservative because as filgotinib proves its value, the rest of the pipeline automatically elevates itself to higher valuation terms.

Putting all that together, we think even our bull case scenario - $235 - is too conservative. Here, we are looking at the incubation of a major big pharma in the biopharma world. We will use our 8-point IOMachine methodology to analyse the investibility of this biopharma concern.

The IOMachine methodology in brief: What can be analysed

Investors wishing to learn healthcare/biopharma investing should divide the entire healthcare sector into two segments - those that make drugs (biopharma) and those that don't.

Or, to use another properly analytic characterisation - those that run clinical trials and those that don't.

Now, these two characterisations are not exactly co-terminal. For example, a company that develops medical devices falls into the non-drug making segment; however, many device makers will run clinical trials.

Other non-drug making healthcare companies would include services, hospitals, insurances, healthcare REITs, and so on.

The IOMachine methodology analyses only those companies that run clinical trials.

Among drugmakers, we must also distinguish between companies with approved drugs and companies in clinical stage. Approved drugs do not fall under the ambit of the IOMachine system. Once a drug candidate becomes a product, it is more about financial analysis than clinical analysis.

We should also know that this analysis is a one drug-one indication analysis. When a company has multiple drugs in the pipeline, IOMachine only analyses the lead drug/indication combo, defined as the lead indication where the lead drug in the leading trial stage has the earliest catalyst. If a company has multiple lead drugs in similar stages of development, each indication needs to be analysed separately.

The methodology

Whether a biopharma stock is investible - on the basis of any particular lead indication - depends on 8 specific factors; no more, no less. These are catalysts, trial data, cash runway, insider/fund buy/sells, ownership of drug, patent coverage, market potential, and competition. We take the "cash runway, insider/fund buy/sells, ownership of drug, patent coverage" combo, and label them together as Execution, and the last two, we simply call Competition.

A catalyst is anything that moves a stock - in this case, phase 3 data readout or PDUFA. There could be any number of other catalysts, but these are the clinically predictable ones. If PDUFA is the catalyst, previous phase 3 data is the predictive parameter; if phase 3 data readout is the catalyst, prior efficacy data, usually found in phase 2 data (with some exceptions), is the data you want to analyse.

Our fundamental insight about biopharma investing is:

No efficacy data = un-analysable = un-investible

So, we look at previous trial data to figure out - using scientific expertise and some educated guesswork - whether the next catalyst will be positive.

A company may have a good drug, but if it doesn't have money, it is doomed. So, we look at cash runway. We also look at insider buy/sells and fund buy/sells to gauge smart and insider money sentiments. Then, we check if the drug is self-owned or licensed; if licensed, whether in or out, and how much royalty to be or to receive; each of these factors weigh in on our decision-making process. Finally, we see if the molecule is properly covered by patents with a run-time of at least a decade.

All of these may be good, but if the market is small, or if it is highly differentiated, the drug may not generate revenues. So, we look at market potential and competition.

Medical expertise is required in two stages - in analysing previous trial data, and in figuring out competition and competition advantages/disadvantages.

All these factors inform our investibility opinion, which leads to a buy call. Or not.

Investors should understand the work product of the IOMachine is not literature. Do not expect high-grade literary material here. That is not the purpose of this effort. The purpose is to produce opinions that are based on clearly identifiable, almost canonical parameters. That is why we call it the IOMachine. You give me an input - a stock, and these 8 details - and I will give you an output - an investibility opinion.

With that long introduction to the IOMachine, let's see what it says about filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis.

Catalyst

Galapagos announced in early July that its partner's, Gilead, intent to submit an NDA for filgotinib to the U.S. FDA this year. The NDA is based on a set of 3 Phase 3 FINCH studies in RA as well as safety data from an ongoing phase 2 study called MANTA.

Here's how the 3 FINCH studies differ from one another:

Source

Basically, FINCH 1 is for patients who are MTX-refractory. MTX is methotrexate used as first-line therapy in RA. It is a chemotherapy agent. FINCH 1 compares filgotinib with adalimumab and a placebo. FINCH 2 looks at biologic-refractory patients. FINCH 3 considers filgotinib as a first-line therapy.

This NDA is to be submitted by end of 2019, so that is a catalyst. PDUFA should be by mid-2020 because of the drug's Fast Track designation in this indication.

Filgotinib catalysts for other indications are:

Crohn's disease - DIVERSITY Phase 3 data due 2Q 2020

Ulcerative colitis - SELECTION Phase 3 data due 2Q 2020

Psoriatic arthritis - EQUATOR Phase 3 trial to be initiated 4Q 2019

Ankylosing spondylitis - TORTUGA Phase 3 trial to be initiated 1H 2020

Cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) with GS-9876 - Phase 2 data due 3Q 2019

The company's pipeline also comprises Phase 3, 2, 1 studies, pre-clinical studies, and discovery programs in various indications. These include:

MOR106 for Atopic dermatitis - GECKO Phase 2 initiation announced in April 2019 and IGUANA Phase 2 trial to be completed by January 2020

GLPG1205 for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) - PINTA Phase 2 enrolment to complete this year

GLPG1690 for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - ISABELA Phase 3 trial initiation announced December 2018

GLPG1690 for Systemic sclerosis - NOVESA Phase 2 initiation announced in January 2019

GLPG1972 for Osteoarthritis - ROCCELLA Phase 2 enrolment completed June 2019

Source:

Previous Trial Data

There is extensive trial data from the FINCH trials. These are summarised below:

Trial design

FINCH 1 FINCH 2 FINCH 3 Indication adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis adults with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis Drug arm Filgotinib 100 mg +MTX Filgotinib 100 mg Filgotinib 100 mg + MTX Drug arm Filgotinib 200 mg +MTX Filgotinib 200 mg Filgotinib 200 mg + MTX Drug arm Adalimumab 40 mg +MTX NA Filgotinib 200 mg monotherapy Control Placebo +MTX Placebo MTX

Efficacy data

Top-line FINCH 1 efficacy data are summarized in the table below.

Filgotinib 200 mg +MTX (n=475)& Filgotinib 100 mg +MTX (n=480)& Adalimumab 40 mg +MTX (n=325)& Placebo +MTX (n=475)& ACR20 (%) 76.6*** 69.8*** 70.8 49.9 ACR50 (%) 47.2*** 36.3*** 35.1 19.8 ACR70 (%) 26.3*** 18.5*** 14.2 6.7 DAS28 (CRP) < 3.2 (Low disease activity) (%) 49.7***$ 38.8*** 43.4 23.4 DAS28 (CRP) < 2.6 (Clinical remission) (%) 33.9*** ¥# 23.8*** £# 23.7 9.3 HAQ-DI change -0.69*** -0.56*** -0.61 -0.42 mTSS change 0.13*** 0.17*** 0.16 0.38

Here's FINCH 2 data, ignore the 12-week data for comparison purposes.

Source

Top-line FINCH 3 efficacy data are summarized in the table below:

Filgotinib 200 mg + MTX (n=416) & Filgotinib 100 mg + MTX (n=207) & Filgotinib 200 mg monotherapy (n=210) & MTX (n=416) & ACR20 (%) 81.0*** 80.2* 78.1 71.4 ACR50 (%) 61.5*** 57.0** 58.1**# 45.7 ACR70 (%) 43.8*** 40.1*** 40.0***# 26.0 DAS28 (CRP) < 2.6 (Clinical remission) (%) 54.1*** 42.5*** 42.4***# 29.1 HAQ-DI change -0.94*** -0.90** -0.89*# -0.79 mTSS change 0.20 0.22 -0.04**# 0.52

There isn't a lot of predictive value in comparing across trials, but since these patients had similar characteristics, there may be some use to it. On that basis, if we compare FINCH 1 and 3, we see that filgotinib monotherapy may actually have done better than adalimumab+MTX on all the scores, even though the FINCH 3 patient population itself seem to have done marginally better overall. Other than this, there's a clear prevalence of filgotinib in all places, and the prevalence is more prominent as the percentage of response increases.

All studies achieved their primary endpoints.

Safety data

Week 24 safety data from the FINCH 1, 2, and 3 studies are aggregated and summarized in the table below. Data from 3,452 patients are reported, including 2,088 patients who received filgotinib.

Placebo/ csDMARD N= 1039 No. (%) Adalimumab + MTX 40mg EOW N=325 No. (%) Filgotinib 100 mg +MTX/csDMARD N=840 No. (%) Filgotinib 200 mg +MTX/csDMARD N=1038 No. (%) Filgotinib 200 mg N=210 No. (%) Filgotinib Total N=2088 No. (%) Serious infections& 10 (1.0) 8 (2.5) 13 (1.5) 13 (1.3) 3 (1.4) 29 (1.4) Herpes zoster& 4 (0.4) 2 (0.6) 5 (0.6) 6 (0.6) 1 (0.5) 12 (0.6) DVT/PE& 3 (0.3) 0 (0) 0 (0) 1 (0.1)µ 0 (0) 1 (<0.1) Death@ 2 (0.2) 0 (0) 1 (0.1) 3 (0.3) 0 (0) 4 (0.2) Malignancy excluding NMSC& 4 (0.4) 1 (0.3) 1 (0.1) 0 (0) 0 (0) 1 (<0.1) MACE& 5 (0.5) 1 (0.3) 2 (0.2) 2 (0.2) 1 (0.5) 5 (0.2)

Serious infections seem to have been higher in the adalimumab arm, and while MACE (major adverse cardiovascular events) was higher in the filgotinib 200mg monotherapy arm, overall figures were similar. However, individual numbers of AEs were so low that it hardly makes any mathematical sense in comparing them. To be succinct, the safety profile of all treatment arms are mild and indistinguishable from each other.

Execution

Market Cap - $7.924B (7/11/2019 pre-market)

Cash Bal at year end 2018 - $1.526B

Cash Burn 1Q 2019 - $82.395M

So, the company is not in any immediate need for cash, especially given that the drug is being developed in partnership.

We did not find any insider trading in last 12 months. This is a bit odd and may have to do with their foreign company status.

Source

Per their 20-F, patent expires 2030.

As to royalty rates, we said earlier that this is 20-30%; specific figures are not available but see our valuation article cited above for more details.

Competition

In rheumatoid arthritis, we have traditionally used a set of disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) such as MTX and sulphasalazine in the first-line. If these don't work or because their immune-suppressing profile increases risk of infections, monoclonal antibodies targeting TNF, like AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira, or IL‑6 like Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Actemra, have been developed. These IV-delivered biologics are current standards of care in first and second-line treatment of RA.

There are other drugs. In November 2012, Xeljanz, a JAK inhibitor marketed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), was approved by the FDA as an oral treatment for adult patients with RA who have had an inadequate response to, or who are intolerant to, MTX. Xeljanz was approved by EMA in 2017. Olumiant, a once-daily JAK1/2 inhibitor, marketed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), was approved by the EMA for RA in 2017 and by the FDA in 2018. Other JAK inhibitors are in development for patients with RA, including a JAK inhibitor called upadacitinib which has been submitted for approval by AbbVie. Point to be noted here is that AbbVie's top selling Humira's European patent expired last year. It registered over $17B in sales in the year prior to that. Interestingly, the technique used in discovering Humira - phage display - was awarded the noble prize last year.

The other point to be noted is that filgotinib is a selective JAK1 inhibitor, unlike a bunch of others which are pan-JAK inhibitors. It is also a JAK1 selective inhibitor, and the other JAK1 inhibitor in development is upadacitinib from AbbVie, which is trailing filgotinib in terms of development stage. About this drug, a report states:

Dose-dependent decreases in hemoglobin were noted in upadacitinib-treated patients, raising the possibility that at the higher doses needed to control autoimmune disease, the drug does inhibit JAK2, or that JAK1-dependent cytokines are necessary for normal erythropoiesis."

There are a number of advantages to being selective. As a trial summary notes:

Consistent with the lack of inhibition of JAK2, no anemia was observed. Encouraging results include the high level of response within 4 weeks and the absence of effects on LDL/lipid."

Another research says:

Different receptors associate with different JAKs, so that selective blockade of one JAK can inhibit a specific biologic function while allowing other JAK-dependent cytokines to signal normally. For example, selective blockade of JAK3, which is associated exclusively with the common gamma chain receptor, should inhibit T cell, NK cell, and B cell function while leaving hematopoietic and metabolic pathways unaffected. Here's a list of different functions/receptors that are downstream of various JAKs, which will let you understand why pan-JAK inhibition may not be such a good idea.

Source

Because filgotinib does not appear to have any selectivity towards JAK2, it has beneficial effects on haemoglobin (HB) levels. This can be seen in the following chart:

Source

Comparative figures are given in the following chart:

As we can see, even very high doses of filgotinib have no apparent effect on JAK2, which results in much higher figures for Hb.

Risks and opinion

GLPG is valued at near $8bn and does not yet have an approved medication. Yes, the pipeline is immense and diverse, but the entire valuation is based on the pipeline, therefore speculative. Investors should clearly keep this in mind.

The other aspect is that Humira is an excellent drug, and generic Humira is strong medicine at low price. Yes, the theory about JAK selectivity sounds excellent - on paper - but is the difference in safety enough to allow filgotinib to command a strong pricing power? That remains to be seen. Insurance coverage is also a related issue.

2 years ago when I first recommended this, the stock was trading near $50s; today, it is trading near $170s. In hindsight, that was a great time to enter the stock. The question is, though - is it still a good time to enter GLPG? And the short answer is, that in the fuzzy world of speculative biopharma, this is as clear as it gets towards alpha. And we haven't even considered the rest of the pipeline.

IOMachine takeaway

GLPG is a Buy at current prices with a price target of $230 at PDUFA next year.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.