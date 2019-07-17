Mirum Pharmaceuticals IPO: At Phase 3 Of Development

Shire, Frazier, RiverVest and entities associated with New Enterprise Associates are among the shareholders. Several shareholders indicated that they might acquire $35 million in shares of the company in the IPO.

With several licenses acquired from well-known pharmaceutical companies, Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) is a name to be followed carefully after the IPO. The most appealing is its pipeline. The company owns two product candidates at Phase 3 of development and several candidates at Phase 2 of development. The buying opportunity starts, in our opinion, at an enterprise value of $300 million. Competitors are trading with an enterprise value of more than $700 million, so the company could sell at this mark.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2018, Mirum Pharmaceuticals intends to develop and commercialize novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases.

Source: Company's Website

The company has two product candidates called Maralixibat and Volixibat. Mirum Pharmaceuticals signed an agreement with Shire (SHPG) to obtain a license to develop and commercialize the company's candidates. Mirum paid $7.5 million for the license and issued approximately 1.85 million shares, which were estimated to be $7 million in November 2018.

Among the different diseases targeted, the market will most likely appreciate the treatments for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis ("PFIC") and Alagille syndrome ("ALGS"). These treatments are at the last stage of development. As shown in the chart below, the use of Maralixibat for PFIC and ALGS is at Phase 3:

Source: Company's Website

Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis represents a group of rare diseases, which are caused due to a defect in bile secretion. The article below offers a lot of valuable information on this disorder:

Source: Science Direct

Alagille syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by abnormally narrow bile ducts. Children suffering from this condition have impaired quality of life as a result of intense pruritus, disruptions in sleep, and skin lesions. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Journal Of Medical Genetics

Mirum Pharmaceuticals expects to investigate treatments for three more diseases. However, these other treatments are still at Phase 2 of development. The market will pay much more attention to data to be released from the Phase 3 clinical trials. Potential stock returns will be derived from press releases on the treatments of PFIC and ALGS.

Maralixibat in PFIC

Maralixibat is a minimally-absorbed agent developed to inhibit ileal bile acid transporter or ASBT. Maralixibat's action leads to more bile acids being excreted in the feces, which results in a reduction in bile acid mediated liver damage.

Other research teams have proved that Maralixibat is safe. It has been evaluated in more than 1,500 human subjects. The image below offers further information on the chemical compound:

Source: Pubchem

Source: Pubchem

As shown in the table below, Maralixibat was tested in 33 pediatric patients with PFIC in the Phase 2 INDIGO clinical trial. The results were promising. Response on pruritus and growth was detected in patients with PFIC2, a genetic type of PFIC. Besides, patients treated with Maralixibat showed reductions in serum bile acids and improvement in their quality of life. The images below show, in our opinion, the most exciting results obtained in Phase 2:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The company started enrolling patients for Phase 3 trial in Q2 2019, and it expects to report Phase 3 data by the end of 2020. Market participants should remember the date. If the results are as beneficial as they were in Phase 1 and Phase 2, the share price could increase.

The image below was taken from Clinical Trials. It mentions that the company expects to complete the trial in May 2020. The estimated enrollment is said to be 30 participants, which appears to be a small number of patients:

Source: Clinical Trials

Around 8,000 people suffer from PFIC in the E.U., and the U.S. No treatment of PFIC exists in the market, which means that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will most likely be able to use any price for the treatment. Market participants should not worry about the total market size. Mirum Pharmaceuticals will price the product so that the company's development is profitable.

Maralixibat in ALGS

The results of the Phase 2b clinical trial were quite promising. According to the prospectus, researchers found a statistically significant difference in pruritus between patients receiving placebo and those receiving Maralixibat. Also, at week 48, researchers found that 72% of participants had 36% reduction (p<0.01) in sBA and deposits of cholesterol under the skin decreased by 44% (p<0.01). The charts given in the prospectus show the most interesting results:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The company plans to commence Phase 3 clinical trial in the first half of 2020. It means that investors will need to wait for a long time until new data is provided. With this in mind, the treatment of PFIC is more interesting than the Phase 3 trial of ALGS. The results will be delivered before, which means that the share price will be more impacted by the information about PFIC's clinical trial.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2019, Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported $49 million in cash, which represents 95% of the total amount of assets. The amount of property and equipment is equal to only $0.45 million. As noted in the lines below, the company hires many independent consultants, which may own their property and equipment:

"Because we rely on numerous consultants, effectively outsourcing many key functions of our business, we will need to be able to effectively manage these consultants to ensure that they successfully carry out their contractual obligations and meet expected deadlines." Source: Prospectus

Notice that the company was founded in 2018. Mirum Pharmaceuticals did not have a lot of time to develop its product candidates. The company's limited operating history is a risk that investors should understand clearly. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

A list of assets is shown below:

Source: Prospectus

The company's financial obligations and liabilities are not worrying. The company's asset/liability ratio is equal to more than 6.6x. A list of liabilities is shown below:

Source: Prospectus

The company's contractual obligations are shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

From May 2, 2018 to December 31, 2018, the company reported R&D expenses of $14.49 million and total operating expenses of $17 million. As mentioned, the company was founded in 2018. The amount of R&D expenses in the very beginning is never very significant. With this in mind, market participants should expect R&D expenses to increase in 2019 and 2020. Note that many clinical trials will commence in 2020. Additionally, it is not a good idea to use the cash burn rate reported in 2018 and the first part of 2019. The cash burn rate will most likely increase a lot in the future. See more on the income statement in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Mirum Pharmaceuticals will use the proceeds to fund the Phase 3 clinical trials of PFIC and ALGS and also to advance the other clinical programs. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

As shown in the lines below, Mirum Pharmaceuticals expects to have cash in hand for the next 12 months. Additionally, it expects to complete the Phase 3 clinical trials for Maralixibat and the Phase 2 clinical trials for Volixibat:

Source: Prospectus

In our opinion, it is rare that Mirum will, as noted by the company, be able to complete the ALGS' clinical trial after running out of cash. The company plans to commence ALGS' clinical trial in the first half of 2020, and most clinical trials require more than eight months to complete. With that, Mirum mentions that it will have cash in hand for the next 12 months. Thus, these statements seem to be a bit contradictory.

Market participants will have to monitor the amount of cash in hand closely. After 12 months, if the company runs out of money, Mirum may sell equity, which may push the share price down.

Shareholders

Mirum Pharmaceuticals sold a significant amount of shares to well-known players in the industry. It is very beneficial. Shire, Frazier, RiverVest and entities associated with New Enterprise Associates are among the shareholders. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Several shareholders indicated that they might acquire $35 million in shares of the company in the IPO. Read the lines below on the matter and notice that the indication of interest is not binding:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

The following companies are developing therapies to reduce serum bile acids or developing a treatment that may compete with that of Mirum:

- GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO)

- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)

- Allergan plc (AGN)

- Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

- Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

- HighTide Biopharmaceutical Inc.

- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM)

As shown in the images below, only NGM, CBAY and ALBO have a small size and can be compared with Mirum:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

The pipelines of NGM, CBAY and ALBO are shown below. Notice that Mirum has more product candidates at Phase 3 of development than the selected peers:

Source: Cymabay

Source: Ngmbio

Source: Albireo

Competitors have an enterprise value between $210 million and $726 million. With three product candidates at Phase 3 of development and other programs at Phase 2 of development, Mirum Pharmaceuticals should have, in our opinion, an enterprise value of more than $300 million and less than $726 million. The market opportunity will start with an enterprise value of $300 million. The image below offers the enterprise value of competitors:

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion And Downside Potential

With promising research, Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a name that will interest market participants with experience in the pharmaceutical space. The most significant stock catalyst is expected by the end of 2020 when the company will release Phase 3 data, which is a bit late. Investors may have to wait for more than one year to see the share price movement. For the investors interested in the stock, an attractive valuation will be at an enterprise value of $300 million.

Investing in clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies is speculative. Retail investors without proper knowledge should stay away. Bear in mind that if the 2020 clinical data is not beneficial, the enterprise value may go down to less than $200 million. In many cases, pharmaceutical stocks with failed product candidates trade close to its book value per share or its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.