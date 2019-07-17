AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy

Long-term investors who are willing to sell at fair value but pulling the trigger on at $32.50 can make more money than just setting a limit order.

Introduction

AT&T (T) shares have performed decently so far this year with total returns exceeding those of the S&P-500 (SPY). I currently have a hold recommendation with a target price of $35 based on modest revenue growth and a discount rate of 7% while factoring in the colossal amount of debt which - as management guided earlier - is going to be paid down. That being said, I can imagine that long-term investors who are willing to sell at fair value but pulling the trigger at $32.50 want to make more money than simply setting a limit order hoping they get hit at some point. In this article, I'd like to share with you the covered strangle which consists of selling a covered call and a cash-secured put to generate cash flow if one expect a sideways moving share price.

AT&T's Stellar YTD Performance

At the time of writing, AT&T shares have returned approximately 23% so far this year. If you subtract the dividends, its price return lags the overall market.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Without a doubt, AT&T is one of the most fundamentally debated stocks on the Seeking Alpha platform, but let's wait for a second to see what the technical picture is telling us. From a technical point of view, shares are struggling to tick higher. But there's more: negative divergence in several momentum indicators like the Slow Stochastic Oscillator and the MACD. With shares standing at quite high levels relative to their 52-week trading range, it may be worth considering selling covered calls.

(Source: Stockcharts)

Setting Up The Covered Call Trade

As can be read in various research documents, selling options 45 days to expiry is considered to be the sweet spot because of optimal time decay. At that particular point, you'll notice that the time value component of the option begins to drop precipitously. And of course, we as option sellers will benefit from this situation. That's why I'm going to focus on the following options chain for AT&T with an expiration date of August 30, 2019. There is no scheduled ex-dividend date during the contract period.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Let's take a look at the returns and breakeven points of each strike price.

(Source: Author's work)

At the beginning of this article, I've stated that I currently rate AT&T shares as a firm hold with a fair value of $35. Selling the $35 translates into a time value return of 0.80% with the possibility of generating another 4.20% should the price be at or above the strike price at expiration Friday. In short, a maximum return of 5.0% can be achieved over the next 45 days which annualizes out to a very nice 6.76% (premium only) or 41.06% if shares move up to the strike price.

(Source: Author's work)

How Option Greeks Influence Our Strike Price Selection

Greeks can be computed automatically at any specific point in time. They are critical to successful option selling since we can assess the expected rate of investment success we will have by comparing different strikes.

The first greek is delta, which measures how much an option's price is expected to change per $1 change in the price of the underlying security or index. For example, a delta of 0.40 means that the call's price will theoretically move $0.40 for every $1 move in the price of the underlying stock or index.

If you're a long-term investor looking for additional premiums while participating in some of the possible future gains in the share price, you'd probably select calls with a delta of 0.25 to 0.30 as you don't want to lose your shares early. The $35 call passes this criterium.

(Source: Author's work)

Besides keeping an eye on delta as it relates to the strike price, one should obviously pay attention to the returns you can generate. But there's way more than that: time value erosion. It's very nice to lock in a high premium, but it's way more interesting to take a look at the time value erosion.

For instance, the $35 call generates a 0.97% return based on the Black & Scholes formula. All else being equal, 18 days before expiration Friday, the time value component left in the premium will have decreased to just 20% of its original sale value. In other words, there's little return you can earn by holding onto the option. What you can do to generate more income is buy back the option and sell a lower strike with a higher delta (and generate more time value) or roll out to the next month's (45 days is the optimum) cycle. In other words, much more time decay at the end of the contract period when you move your out of the money calls a bit more at the money.

(Source: Author's work)

Setting Up A Covered Strangle

Having selected our covered-call strike price, we can now explore the possibilities of incorporating a second leg in our trade: selling a cash-secured put with the same expiration date. Here's the options chain with the puts for AT&T.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

When we have a low volatile but high-yield dividend stock in our portfolio trading at fair value and we wouldn't mind owning more shares at a lower price, we are always free to sell a cash-secured put to boost our income.

Since AT&T shares are worth adding to your portfolio at around $32, we may want to sell calls on the position we already own and sell puts with a strike price at which we are willing to add even more to our portfolio (and then sell covered calls on those new shares). Combining the two strategies and playing the spread between the call and put strike prices lead to the covered strangle.

(Source: Fidelity)

Selling the $32.50 put results in a juicy return of 1.26% with an actual cost basis of $32.09 if the shares are put to you over the next 45 days. And after adding the covered calls to the equation, we have an opportunity to earn an annualized return of 8.47% if shares stay at current market value. If AT&T shares soar to $35 or more, the whole setup puts an annualized return of 25.90% into your pocket. The covered strangle's breakeven point is $32.70.

(Source: Author's work)

As depicted in the graphs below, the returns at any point can be deducted via the Black & Scholes formula. Just like with covered-call writing, we as long-term investors willing to purchase more shares at discount target a delta of -0.25 to -0.20.

(Source: Author's work)

The $32.50 put will have lost 80% of its original value by approximately 15 days before expiration Friday. You can then buyback the option and roll out to the next month's strike.

(Source: Author's work)

Conclusion

In this article, I elaborated on AT&T and how conservative long-term investors who want to generate more income on a decent less volatile high-yield stock that is trading at or near fair value should consider selling covered calls to further lower their cost basis. In case you want to pull the trigger on the shares at a lower price than current market value, you may want to take a look at the puts instead of just setting a limit order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.