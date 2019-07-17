Reven Housing REIT Has A Compelling Focus On Workforce Housing, But Risks Remain

Thesis

Reven Housing REIT targets a working- and middle-class demographic where renting has strong appeal. Combined with low supply growth in lower-cost housing and strong performance among Reven’s invested markets, their portfolio has the potential for solid increases in rental rates and occupancy growth. While these positive attributes have the potential to make Reven a desirable investment opportunity, the company's inability to control costs as a result of a lack of concentration in its core markets has hampered profitability, posing a major barrier to earnings growth. Consequently, I will not be buying Reven currently and will wait and observe how the company performs over the next several quarters.

Niche Investment Strategy

The publicly-traded single-family rental REIT market is currently dominated by Invitation Homes and American Homes for Rent, which currently own a combined total of more than 130,000 homes and have market caps of just under $15 billion and $8 billion, respectively. By contrast, Reven Housing REIT currently owns 989 homes and has a market cap of approximately $44 million. However, Reven insulates itself from competition from the larger single-family REITs by focusing on a different investment strategy. While major institutional companies, like INVH and AMH, focus on investing in larger and higher-priced homes that attract interest from upper income renters, Reven invests in workforce housing. While Reven still faces significant competition in the acquisition of single-family home portfolios, they avoid directly competing against the largest institutions, which have greater access to capital and enhanced operating efficiencies.

Attractiveness of Workforce Housing

Reven purchases single-family homes in the range of $60,000-$150,000, and their tenants typically have household incomes in the range of $35,000-$75,000 per year. Reven rents primarily to working and middle class America. This target demographic represents a much larger renter bloc than the upper middle class, which is much more likely to own their homes.

While just over 20% of households in the $75k-$150k income range are renting, 36% of households in the $35-$70k income range are renting their homes. Forces currently exist to maintain this dynamic and prevent a rebound in the long-term decline in homeownership rate. Two main factors will prevent a meaningful rise in the homeownership rate to stunt the residential renting boom. For one, while home price appreciation has slowed in recent years, it is still rising at a much faster rate than household income. Consequently, home price to income ratios remain at elevated levels, signaling home buying is not an affordable option for many households.

Home price to income ratio currently stands at 4.1, greater than the 1990-2018 average of 3.7. The ratio continues to trend toward the peak levels reached prior to the housing bubble in the late 2000s.

Second, if the nation’s homeownership rate were to experience a rebound, it would have to be driven by the millennial generation. Compared to past generations of 20-40-year old’s, millennials are much more likely to not own homes compared to past generations. In addition to higher home prices, rising student loan levels also poses a barrier to homeownership for millennials.

Rising household debt levels inevitably translates to higher expenses, reducing the affordability of buying a home, and keeping the retention rate of tenants at a high level. For the millennials who are moving out of multifamily housing and starting families, but cannot afford to purchase a home, renting a single-family home remains an attractive and affordable option.

Low Supply Growth for Low-Cost Housing

While rising home prices and household debt levels point to continued strength in demand for renting versus buying homes, lack of supply growth in the housing stock has the potential to drive increased rental rate growth and occupancy. Growth in the housing stock has barely surpassed household growth since the Great Recession. Excluding years 2008-2018, household construction is at the lowest annual production since 1982. Low home prices following the Great Recession, strict lending standards, labor shortages, and restricted zoning policies have contributed to significantly reduced supply growth. Supply growth has been most curtailed for lower- and middle-income housing, the type of homes that Reven invests in.

As the graphs above indicate, the share of units built with rents below $1,100 per month has significantly declined since 2001. The focus of construction has clearly shifted to higher-cost units. Given that Reven’s average monthly rent for their most recent fiscal year was $993, they are much more insulated from the increases in single-family homes than their larger institutional peers.

Concentration in High Performing Markets

In addition to the overall positive projections for workforce housing on the macro level, Reven has concentrated its investments in markets that are outperforming national averages when looking at multiple benchmarks. In total, Reven’s portfolio is invested in markets that are more affordable, seeing greater household growth, and have younger populations than the national average.

Market 5-year annual projected household growth % Population aged 0-44 % Completions from cycle peak Rent/cost ownership Rent as % of household income United States 1.00% 57% 74.1% 0.8 29.10% Atlanta 1.70% 62% 61.1% 0.8 22.10% Birmingham 0.70% 58% 47.6% 0.6 19.30% Houston 2.00% 65% 88.5% 0.6 20.20% Jacksonville 1.70% 58% 77% 0.6 19.90% Oklahoma City 1.20% 63% 98.50% 0.6 13.80% Memphis 0.90% 61% 27% 0.6 18.70%

Younger households will drive greater household growth to fuel demand for single-family rental homes. Not only are younger households more likely to rent than own, but Reven’s markets are particularly attractive from a renting perspective when looking at the low cost of renting compared to buying a home. Given the positive fundamentals of these six markets, Reven has the potential to achieve returns that exceed the national single-family rental market.

Risks Posed by Lack of Scale and Age of Properties

Lack of Scale

As previously mentioned, Reven is significantly smaller than the other publicly-traded single-family rental home REITs. That Reven owns less than 1,000 homes across six markets is evident that it has yet to achieve meaningful scale in any of its markets. Achieving greater concentration in markets is essential to controlling costs by achieving efficiencies in leasing, acquisition, and maintenance. In a recent overview of the single-family rental industry, Hoya Capital stated that “2,000 units or more are needed to reach a “critical mass” whereby the REIT can localize operations within that market and achieve cost efficiencies on par with apartment REITs.” Here is a look at Reven’s concentration across their six markets.

Market Number of homes Atlanta 47 Birmingham 144 Houston 263 Jacksonville 252 Memphis 155 Oklahoma City 128

Currently, the market in which Reven is most heavily invested is Houston, where it owns 263 properties, followed by Jacksonville, Memphis, Birmingham, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta. That Reven lacks adequate scale to achieve cost efficiencies is evident in its lower margins compared to its larger single-family rental peers. While both AMH and INVH are diversified across many markets, they have built much greater concentration across each of them, increasing margins.

Company AMH INVH RVEN Revenue 911,150 1,722,962 8,914 NOI 580,555 1,067,551 4,733 NOI Margin 63.7% 62.0% 53.1% G&A expenses 36,575 98,764 2,314 G&A % revenue 4.0% 5.7% 26.0% AFFO, CFFO per share 1.06 0.95 0.07 P/AFFO, CFFO 24.01 29.37 57.14

Reven also suffers from drastically higher General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue compared to their peers. While G&A as a percentage of revenue has been decreasing as Reven has built scale in its core markets, they have not been expanding enough for their growth to translate to meaningfully higher overall earnings. Looking at core funds from operations or adjusted funds from operations, Reven is trading at a much higher earnings multiple than AMH and INVH.

Age of Properties

Not only do Reven’s peers invest in larger and more expensive homes that appeal to upper income households, but also in much newer homes. While the average age of Reven’s homes is 50 years old, the average age of homes owned by AMH and INVH is 15 and 22 years, respectively. Reven avoids making renovations to their homes after purchasing them. In contrast, AMH and INVH will purchase homes and renovate them before leasing, potentially lowering future necessary spending on capital improvements to their homes.

The impact that Reven’s older homes has had on their capital expenditure spending is evident in the amount they most recently have had to invest in capital improvements. Over the past three years, Reven’s net operating income has totaled $12,084,103, and the total amount invested in capital improvements has totaled $2,594,146, after deducting insurance proceeds from hurricane damages. Thus, Reven has invested a total of just over 21% of net operating income on capital improvements, which is a level much higher than their peers. Given the old age of their portfolio and that they make no initial renovations, Reven will potentially have to invest a significant amount in capital improvements in the future to maintain quality homes.

Conclusion

With its investment in workforce housing, low supply growth, and focus on solid markets, Reven Housing REIT has a lot of positive attributes that could potentially make it a good buy. However, the company’s poor margins compared to its peers and high general and administrative expenses result in under performance compared to its peers. Additionally, the positive macroeconomic forces that have propelled the growth in the single-family rental industry could be threatened by public policy proposals that include lower interest rates, programs to promote home ownership, and student debt relief.

As the company continues to expand and build scale in its core markets, margins and earnings should improve. The financial model illustrates that should the company be able to better control costs and increase margins, then accretion of core funds from operations will gradually start to occur. If this scenario occurs, then I would argue that there is fairly limited downside for an investment in Reven. However, the single-family rental business still has a very limited track record at the institutional level. It is certainly realistic that cost control will be poor, resulting in lower margins and underwhelming returns. Consequently, I will be following results over the next several quarters, focusing on NOI margins and expense control, earnings trends, and the overall strength of the single-family rental industry.

One important thing to note is a press release that Reven put out on March 22, in which they mentioned that they would be pursuing strategic alternatives. These alternatives could include “a sale of the Company, business combination, merger with another company, strategic investment/financing, or a funded collaboration or partnership.” There is no guarantee that any transaction will be made following the review for strategic alternatives. However, this is something to be aware of, given that any change in the direction of the company could have a major impact on the stock price.

