Negative Rates May Not Be So Negative After All

Investors may complain about the measly 2% yields being paid on most U.S. Treasury maturities but the sovereign debt from many countries currently carry negative interest rates.

It's not the situation, but whether we react negative or respond positive to the situation that is important. - Zig Ziglar

As the S&P 500 (SPY) continues to make all-time highs and the Fed stands ready to slash the target Fed Funds rate multiple times over the next 12 months, it’s important to remember that what's happening in the United States is NOT happening around the world. In fact, it’s happening almost nowhere else around the world. Investors may complain about the measly 2% yields being paid on most U.S. Treasury maturities but the sovereign debt from many countries currently carry negative interest rates.

There's now more than $11 trillion in negative-yielding government debt around the world accounting for roughly 30% of total debt issued. The implications for the overwhelming presence of negative-yielding debt are pretty clear. The global economy is getting weaker. Investors are flocking to safe assets to protect their capital and are thereby driving rates lower and lower. Central banks are slashing their benchmark rates in order to make cash equivalents less attractive and motivate consumers to purchase and lend. Pushing interest rates all the way down to zero in these scenarios at least makes sense, but negative-yielding debt seems like a paradox. Why would investors put their money in a bank account or a bond that promises to use their cash for their own business purposes AND charge them for the privilege in the process?

The answer is complicated but there are circumstances in which taking on negative-yielding debt makes sense. In rare circumstances, it can even be a good thing and we may be seeing those very circumstances playing out in the European Union right now.

The most common scenario in which negative rates might be warranted is when an economy slips into deflation, where the inflation rate actually goes negative. In a deflationary economy, the prices of goods and services are declining and are indicative of low consumer demand. This can lead to companies cutting production and laying off employees. As more workers become unemployed and cut back on their personal spending, companies may be forced to cut prices even further to stoke demand and this vicious circle results in a deflationary spiral that can be difficult to pull out of.

But interest rates also must be viewed in the context of the inflation rate (TIP). While negative interest rates are less than ideal from an economic growth standpoint, real purchasing power can still rise as long as interest rates remain ahead of inflation. For example, if a government bond yield is -0.5% but the country’s inflation rate is -1%, real purchasing power is still increasing. In a situation like this, investors could feel that the safety of government debt despite its negative yield is worth more than the cost of losing money.

The other situation where accepting negative rates might be OK is more dire - banks (XLF) are threatening to become insolvent. In many countries, deposit insurance works similarly to how it does in the United States - balances are protected up to a certain point. For high net worth and institutional investors, however, this can become a problem if that insurance amount doesn’t fully cover their total asset balance. If they’re unable to sufficiently spread their exposure around, shifting their assets out of an at-risk bank and into negative-yielding government debt may be the preferable option. After all, a -1% yield is a lot better than a 100% loss of principal!

Bank insolvency risk is particularly high right now over in the Eurozone. European banks are especially reliant on interest income for profitability and negative rates are making these institutions exceptionally vulnerable. The stock prices of banks, such as Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), are down 40% from just a year and a half ago while Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and its $49 trillion in derivatives exposure is down 63%, looking more and more like a house of cards waiting to topple.

For buyers of these bonds believing that the negative yield means that they will lose money on the investment, recent history shows that this is not necessarily true. As has been the case with U.S. Treasuries (TLT), low-yielding bonds have posted decent returns because rates have managed to go even lower.

Negative-yielding government bonds have performed roughly on par with the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index (AGG), a collection of government, corporate and securitized bonds from around the world, since the end of 2016. The 10-year German bund, which is often used as the poster child for the negative-yielding government debt crisis, has seen its price rise from 100 at the beginning of the year to 105.60 as of Thursday’s close. A negative yield can be a burden to the total return of a government bond investment but it’s also the price paid for safety in an uncertain economic environment.

Make no mistake though, negative yields are not a “good” thing. With benchmark interest rates so low to begin with (the ECB’s overnight deposit rate is already at -0.4%), it gives governments few resources with which to combat deflation and stagnant growth. As I discussed in the sector view above, European banks have struggled mightily compared to their better capitalized U.S. bank counterparts for most of the past two years. If European financial institution balance sheets continue to deteriorate as they have been lately, negative sovereign debt interest rates could actually begin looking attractive.

The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.