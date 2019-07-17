Anaplan: Planning On Long-Term Success

Current valuation remains at the high-end of peers, though when looking at FY21, valuation is appealing.

After reporting Q4 earnings in late May, Anaplan (PLAN) has been on a straight shot up, trading nearly 25% higher since. Investors continue to love the name, and Q1 earnings were a testament to why the company has long-term potential and should continue to be valued at a premium multiple.

Revenue for the quarter grew 47% to $75.8 million, which was much higher than consensus expectations for ~37% growth to ~$71 million. The biggest reason for this quarter's outperformance was the company's strength in the subscription revenue, which grew 45% to $65.1 million, beating expectations for 37% growth. In addition, management significantly raised their full-year guidance outlook, raising revenue growth to ~37% at the mid-point for the year, compared to previous guidance of ~30%.

With the company up nearly 120% so far this year, the biggest threat is if investors will start to take some money off the table. The stock remains at all-time highs, and heading into the quarter, we may start to see investors take some profit or shift their funds to other investments prior to earnings.

Data by YCharts

Not too long ago, shares were trading under 16x forward revenue. While this remains an expensive name to own, the company has shown over the past few quarters their ability to deliver results well above their guidance and consensus expectations. With revenue growing over 45% and billings growing over 55%, the company has a lot of room left to continue their growth. Margins have continued to get better over time, leading to EPS beating consensus expectations with ease.

Management's recent guidance raise demonstrates their confidence in the business fundamentals, and given their brief history of beating their own guidance, I wouldn't be shocked to see the company report very strong earnings in a few weeks.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue grew 47% during Q1, reaching $75.8 million, which was well above consensus expectations for 37% growth to $71 million. Even more impressive, the company only demonstrated slight deceleration compared to the 49% revenue growth last quarter. As the company continues to expand this quickly, we will start to see some quarters where revenue growth decelerates more than 2%. However, in the meantime, revenue growth remains superb.

Subscription revenue continues to drive the company's growth an impressive 45% in the quarter, now representing over 85% of total revenue. Services revenue, which comprises the remaining 15% of revenue, tends to fluctuate a little more, although growth in Q1 was very strong at 62%.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins continue to remain very consistent and have remained in the 72-73% range for the past 6 quarters. Subscription gross margin remained even more impressive at nearly 84% during the quarter. Services gross margin, due to the high fixed costs, tend to be lower and was only 7% during the quarter. It is typical for many software companies to experience very high subscription gross margins due to their software nature and lower fixed costs.

Source: Company Presentation

Billings growth for the quarter was 55%, reaching $88 million and was well above consensus expectations for 32% growth to $75 million. With billings only decelerating slightly from 57% in Q4, investors remain very confident in the company's ability to deliver future revenue growth. As long as billings growth remains above revenue growth (55% versus 47%), I believe the company will continue to report growth figures that impress investors and provide upside to management expectations.

As the company continues to focus on their operations and improve their cost structure, we should start to see operating margins and free cash flow improve over time. During Q1, operating margins were -26.5%, which was much better than expectations for nearly -35%. The company continues to grow and gain scale, which comes with the ability to reduce operating expenses such as R&D and S&M, which ultimately leads to greater cash flow conversion.

Source: Company Presentation

Due to the very strong performance in Q1, management raised their full year guidance quite a bit. For the full year, management now expects revenue of $326-331 million (35-38% growth) compared to their previous guidance of $310-314 million (29-31% growth). This compares to FY19 revenue of $240.6 million. In addition, I believe management's guidance remains slightly conservative as the company has a history of guiding to a revenue target they are able to beat and raise. With the company still new to the public arena, they are likely to provide beatable guidance for the next few quarters in order to gain full confidence from the investing community.

For the full year, management now expects operating margin to be (22.5-23.5%), which is better than their previous guidance of (26-27%) and better than FY19 operating margin of (30.9%). The combination of raised revenue and operating margin guidance is a double bonus as the company now expects revenue to decelerate less than previously expected in addition to generating more operating profit.

For Q2, management is expecting revenue of $77.5-78.5 million and operating margins of (25.5-26.5%).

Valuation

After a strong start to the year, including management significantly raising guidance, valuation deserves to be trading at a premium and near all-time highs. With FY20 revenue guidance now expected to be 35-38%, we could see another year or two of 30%+ growth, a very impressive feat for a company approaching a $300+ million run rate.

With the impressive ~25% run in stock price since last reporting earnings, Anaplan's valuation currently puts them near the high-end of a peer group which also has strong revenue growth and long-term potential.

Data by YCharts

Management's recently raised revenue guidance of $326-331 million implies revenue growth of 35-38% and a current valuation of ~27.5x forward revenue. The chart above does a great job depicting the multiple expansion the company has seen over the past month since reporting earnings. Even if there remains some conservatism in management's guidance, the stock will continue to trade at a double-digit forward revenue multiple for quite some time.

With the stock trading at ~$57, this implies a market cap of $7.3 billion, and with $333 million of cash and no debt, this implies an enterprise value of ~$7 billion.

Assuming FY20 revenue comes in above management's guidance and ends up growing 40% for the year, we could see revenue close to $335 million. If we were to grow this revenue by an impressive 35% in FY21, implying only slight deceleration, we could see FY21 revenue of $450 million. This would imply a revenue multiple of 15.5x, which would be a great investment at the level.

Despite a very strong financial performance, there appears to be some upside remaining to guidance. Although it is challenging to believe the multiple will expand much more than the current levels, we could see this happen if the company reports another very strong earnings and raises guidance. For long-term investors, this is definitely a name to hold onto and pick up shares when the stock dips.

Risks to the name include a weaker-than-expected quarter, which could have a big impact on the stock's price due to the high expectations and high valuation. With valuation being elevated, a correction to the market typically impacts these names the greatest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.