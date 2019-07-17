Shares Of Nathan's Famous Appear Fairly Valued, At Best

With two restaurant company buyouts already closed (Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA) and Papa Murphy's (NASDAQ:FRSH)), one pending deal waiting to close (Del Frisco's (NASDAQ:DFRG)), and one bankruptcy (Kona Grill (KONA) (OTCPK:KONAQ)) in 2019, we have been actively considering additional companies to add to our coverage universe. After initiating coverage on Dave and Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the second quarter, today we are announcing the addition of Nathan's Famous (NATH) with a neutral "2" rating (our rating system is 1-3 with 3 being best).

Best known for their Coney Island hot dog stand heritage more than 100 years ago, Nathan's Famous has built a diversified food service business around their core product. In this initial coverage announcement, we will outline NATH's current business and provide a valuation model that we believe warrants a neutral outlook on the stock, which currently sports a market value of roughly $320 million with the shares trading in the mid-$70s.

The Current Business: Three Areas of Focus

While Nathan's Famous is known perhaps most notably as an operator of hot dog-focused fast food restaurants, the company actually only owns 4 locations globally, which together contribute less than 10% of total company operating profits.

Far larger is a franchise business where independent operators and grocery retailers license the brand in exchange for an initial franchise fee and ongoing royalties based on sales. As of the most recent quarter, there were over 250 franchised Nathan's Famous locations globally, with licensing fees collected contributing about two-thirds of NATH's operating profits.

Lastly, NATH has a significant wholesale business that provides product to venues such as athletic arenas to be sold by a third-party retailer using the Nathan's Famous trademark. This business comprises the remaining roughly 30% of operating profits.

This multi-pronged business strategy results in very high margin revenue, as the bulk of the business risk is with independent operators selling NATH products. Company-wide EBITDA margins in recent years have surpassed 25%.

On the flip side, there has been minimal growth of the company's distribution system. Below is a graphic that shows total global restaurants operated by franchisees over the last five fiscal years:

Source: Company SEC filings

As you can see, although NATH generates recurring, high margin revenue from more than 250 franchised locations, the highly competitive nature of the fast food sector, coupled with a relative lack of product offering uniqueness, has made it difficult for small franchisees to compete with larger chains. As a result, units seem to be closing faster than they are being opened. As you can see below, total company revenue has been stagnant accordingly:

Source: Company SEC filings

Without growth, we would surmise investor interest in NATH's stock would be minimal unless the valuation was compelling.

Examining Nathan's Famous Equity Valuation

NATH currently has about 4.2 million common shares outstanding and $145 million of debt (6.625% interest, due in 2025). Fortunately, a high cash balance of $75 million results in a net leverage ratio of 2.3x, which appears manageable. With an equity value just above $300 million and an enterprise value including debt of less than $400 million, NATH fits squarely in the land of small cap stocks and, as a result, can see periods of elevated volatility, as the stock chart shown earlier indicates.

To estimate fair value for NATH, we use a sum-of-the-parts model to account for the three different businesses tucked inside the parent company. After calculating the portion of operating profits that each segment generates, we apply a valuation multiple to each and come up with a target weighted-average EV/EBITDA valuation multiple for the entire company:

Source: Company SEC filings, Dining Stocks Online Internal Analysis

As is common within the investment community, franchised operators garner much higher valuations due to a more predictable and less volatile income stream, relative to owning and operating actual locations. We are using an 8x EV/EBITDA multiple for the 4 owned locations, about average for the sector. We use a 15x multiple for the franchising business, which is on the low end of the range for peers (larger, growing comps can trade for 20x EV/EBITDA). Given minimal growth for the restaurant system, we would not expect investors to pay up too much for that segment. Lastly, we are using a 9x multiple for the food service wholesale business, which is in line with peers such as Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN).

On a blended basis, we arrive at a fair value multiple of 12.8x EV/EBITDA for the entire company. Using NATH's reported trailing 12-month EBITDA ($29 million), we arrive at a fair value of roughly $72 per share, slightly below the current price.

We also wanted to see how Wall Street has valued NATH's stock generally over the last five years, to see if our methodology appears way off base due to perhaps missing something in our analysis. In somewhat of a rarity in small cap investing, NATH's valuation has been fairly steady in recent years. Using trailing 12-month financials, in each of the past five years, NATH's stock has closed out its fiscal year trading at multiples of EBITDA of 15.6x, 10.6x, 12.5x, 14.2x, and 12.3x from 2014 through 2018. The average of those last five years is just over 13.0x EV/EBITDA, nearly identical to our internal valuation.

Conclusion

As a result, we largely agree with how the market has been valuing NATH's stock. Given recent business trends, we believe the stock is fairly valued, at best, at current prices. We therefore are initiating coverage with a neutral "2" rating today and will update our view as business developments and stock price movements dictate the future outlook.

