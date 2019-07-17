Capricor Therapeutics: Caution Is Advised

Capricor Therapeutics currently does not have enough cash to last it for the next 12 months, and will very likely have to raise capital by selling newly issued shares.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) is a small biotechnology company focused on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) which saw major action on Monday 15 July as it more than doubled from under $4 to over $8 as it announced positive results from its interim analysis of its so-called HOPE-2 trial (a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial of CAP-1002, CAPR's lead investigational therapy). While there is some value in this news, it is my view that those investing in CAPR at roughly double its prior price are taking on significant risk given CAPR's current financial situation and the high possibility of an offering in the near future. In this article I will explain some of these concerns.

First: What Is The Value Of CAPR's Recent News?

In CAPR's above-linked announcement regarding positive results, they give the following table where they list three metrics that - should CAP-1002 be effective in treating DMD - should be significantly improved by taking CAP-1002, compared to a placebo:

In statistics, a p-value of less than 0.05 is considered statistically significant, indicating in this case that one could conclude CAP-1002 had a positive effect over a placebo. By the 3 month stage, with all p-values above 0.05, we therefore cannot conclude CAP-1002 had any benefit over a placebo in any metric. However, we can see a p-value of less than 0.05 was achieved by the 6 month mark in two of the three metrics ("mid-level performance of the upper limb PUL 2.0" and "grip strength"), and this meaningful. One may be rather dismissive of these results given there was such a low sample size (a mere 17 patients at the 3 month time point and 12 patients at the 6 month time point), but calculations for p-values are influenced by the sample size, and therefore even at this low sample size it can be concluded that CAP-1002's results are statistically significant.

Note that while these results carry some weight, they were also not really unexpected: on January 24 2019 CAPR had released very similar news where CAP-1002 was found to improve cardiac muscle function and a reduction in cardiac scarring with statistical significance in its HOPE-Duchenne clinical trial, and even then "also showed improvement in upper limb strength" (quoting directly from the press release). It is therefore highly doubtful that this news should double the value of CAPR.

The Risks: Difficult Financial Situation And The Possibility Of An Offering

My main concern with CAPR is not necessarily the effectiveness of CAP-1002, but rather its ability to continue operating at the rate it is burning cash, and the high possibility of an offering being announced in the near future (thus creating major selling pressure and a likely crash in its stock price). In CAPR's latest 10Q they list current cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million at the end of March 31 2019, with a net loss for the quarter of around $2.5 million (bringing the total accumulated deficit to $69.3 million), and it is estimated that they will require additional funding to continue operations for the next twelve months:

Based on the Company's available cash resources, the Company does not have sufficient cash on hand to support current operations for at least the next twelve months from the date of filing this Report on Form 10-Q. Therefore, there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Given that CAP-1002 is very far from hitting the market and generating any revenue (completing Phase II and Phase III may easily take years) and the lack of any real assets outside of CAPR's current cash balance, I believe an at the market offering (ATM) where newly issued shares are sold to raise capital is by far the most likely solution to CAPR's liquidity issues (the only other possibilities CAPR's 10Q lists, "licensing or sale of technology" or "government grants", seem totally insufficient for providing CAPR with the millions of dollars of additional capital it will require). CAPR has in fact already conducted one ATM, beginning in 19 October 2017 and ending on 23 April 2019:

On October 19, 2017, the Company entered into the Sales Agreement with Wainwright, establishing the ATM Program … The Sales Agreement provided that Wainwright would be entitled to compensation for its services at a commission rate of 3.0% of the gross sales price per share of common stock sold plus reimbursement of certain expense. From inception through expiration of the ATM Program on April 23, 2019, the Company sold an aggregate of 8,992,331 shares at an average price of approximately $1.30 per common share for net proceeds of approximately $11.4 million.

Speaking of Wainwright, it's worth noting that their increased price target for CAPR from $3.50 to $12.40 announced on the day of CAPR's latest news is completely misleading, not just because of their obvious conflict of interest in having conducted CAPR's ATM before, but because CAPR had undergone a 1-10 reverse split on 4 June 2019 (so Wainwright's original $3.50 price target was really $35.00 after that split took place, and their $12.40 price target now would actually be a huge downgrade) - credit to this tweet for originally highlighting this.

Outlook

Given the very high possibility of an ATM coming in the near future that will cause huge selling pressure on CAPR, plus the fact that CAPR's most recent news was not really unexpected and largely a repeat of earlier results, I am advising against investing in CAPR at its current price.

