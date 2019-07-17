Cleveland-Cliffs: A Bullish Setup Is In Place

Cleveland-Cliffs shares recovered sharply in 2016, and fundamentals have continued to improve, yet the common share price is still below the highs marked in early 2017.

I have covered Cleveland-Cliffs publicly on Seeking Alpha ever since my May 12, 2016, entry in my Too Cheap To Ignore Series.

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria"

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

On May 12th, 2016, with Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) shares trading just above the $3 level (CLF shares are near $11 today), I published an entry in my Too Cheap To Ignore series on Seeking Alpha with the title, "Cliffs Natural Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore".

Additionally, I have authored two follow-up public articles, in addition to several member private articles, on Cleveland-Cliffs, and these articles are listed below:

Cleveland-Cliffs: Too Cheap To Ignore Valuation Update - May 31st, 2018

Cleveland-Cliffs: A Clear Runway To A Higher Share Price - February 11th, 2019

Personally, I recommend reading all three previous authored public articles, the first for background, and the latter two for valuation analysis, as they will help with an understanding of Cleveland-Cliffs through my valuation lens, as well as with the understanding of how an out-of-favor equity goes to being in-favor, which is relevant today, particularly in the energy sector, in my opinion.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares went on to rebound sharply in 2016, continuing their advance into early 2017; however, CLF shares have run in place for over two years now, generally remaining below their early 2017 highs, with probes to the upside, met by selling pressure.

While the common stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs has consolidated in a trading range, fundamentals have continued to improve, and on this front, 2019 is shaping up to be a banner year, potentially followed by an even better 2020.

Once investors get over their remaining hurdles, CLF shares are poised to move substantially higher.

Investment Thesis

After rebounding and reversing in 2016, Cleveland-Cliffs shares have consolidated for over two years, digesting their initial gains while fundamentals have continued to improve, presaging a further move higher as Cleveland-Cliffs remains far below its intrinsic fair value per share.

A Look Back For Perspective

With the benefit of hindsight, it is easy to appreciate the transformation in the balance sheet and income statement of Cleveland-Cliffs that has occurred since the stock reached its depths in late 2015 and early 2016.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

However, at the time of my initial publication (May 2016), things looked bleak, with forced institutional selling pressure, including from the death of Donald Drapkin, founder of Casablanca Capital LP, who was the third-largest shareholder of Cleveland-Cliffs, before forced selling of the entire position in early May of 2016, which constituted roughly 7.2 million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs is a vastly different company today, than from May of 2016, with a much improved balance sheet, including a material reduction in long-term debt and a much more palatable debt maturity schedule, better earnings and cash flows, an improved growth profile, a newly instated (and recently boosted) dividend, and a stock buyback currently in place.

To provide perspective on how much things have changed, look at earnings estimates for CLF in May of 2016, which I lifted from my first article.

(Source: Author, Cliffs Natural Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore)

Looking at the above earnings estimates, a turnaround was in place, however, look how far it has progressed, as current earnings estimates illustrate on a comparative basis.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

With a stock price near $11 per share, Cleveland-Cliffs is trading for roughly 6 times 2019's earnings estimates and roughly 7 times 2020's earnings estimates, which I believe are too low, which I will explain below.

A Look Forward At Catalyst

It is no secret that iron ore prices are surging in 2019, up roughly 70% year-to-date.

(Source: S&P Global Platts, The Steel Index, WSJ)

Cleveland-Cliffs, as the market-leading provider of iron ore and premium iron ore products, including pellets, in North America, is naturally benefiting. This is clearly a positive.

However, the fly in the ointment, and the primary hurdle for CLF shareholders to overcome in the near term to intermediate term, has been declining steel prices, which factors into the calculation that determines Cleveland-Cliffs received pricing.

(Source: SteelBenchmarker)

Looking at the chart above, steel prices have been in a downward spiral since the middle of 2018, sparking recession fears, which also has weighed the equity prices, and equity valuations, of downtrodden, out-of-favor commodity equities.

On this note, steel price declines have pressured shares of North American steel makers, which I wrote about recently with an updated outlook on U.S. Steel (X).

Importantly, leading domestic steel producer Nucor (NUE) has implemented two steel price hikes over the past three weeks.

These steel price increases are validating a prediction that Lourenco Goncalves, the outspoken, charismatic CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, and a top-ten shareholder of CLF common shares, made earlier in June of this year.

Specifically, here is the quote:

The second half of 2019 will be "fantastic" for steel pricing in the US, Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said in an interview Friday. The current situation, as he sees it: service centers have no inventory.

If Goncalves proves prophetic, then Cleveland-Cliffs shares will benefit from improved iron ore pricing, and the flow through of improved steel pricing to CLF's iron ore prices, which has the potential to push EBITDA above $1 billion.

With an enterprise value of roughly $4.7 billion right now, trailing twelve months EBITDA of roughly $750 million (again, I think this is poised to move higher to potentially exceed $1 billion) and a much improved balance sheet, there is a valid case that CLF shares should trade at a premium to their historic EV/EBITDA multiple, which is roughly 10, not a substantial discount to it, and to the broader markets EV/EBITDA multiples, which sport substantially higher EV/EBITDA multiples.

A Bigger Picture Look At The Opportunity

Earlier, we showed how strong iron ore prices have been, up roughly 70% year-to-date in 2019, as steel production in China, which is up roughly 10% year-over-year, and in the United States, which is up roughly 6% year-over-year, remains robust, and port stocks of iron ore, particularly in China, remaining historically low.

This increase in iron ore prices, which was sparked initially by the Vale (VALE) tragedy in Brazil, which forced supply off the market from closed mines, has boosted shares of BHP Group (BHP), the world's largest publicly-traded diversified commodity producer by market capitalization, and Rio Tinto (RIO), another very large commodity producer, both with significant iron ore businesses, to new multi-year highs, as the following charts show.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

BHP's share price is at levels not seen since 2011, and RIO shares have actually exceeded their 2011 highs.

Comparatively, look how far CLF shares are from their 2011 highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

To be fair, CLF is a different company today than it was in 2011, including the divestiture of the metallurgical coal mines in North America, the shuttering of CLF's Canadian operations, and the sale of the Australian iron ore business.

While the sale prices for these exited businesses could have been better, with the benefit of hindsight, most analysts widely praise Cleveland-Cliffs for its turnaround, under the stewardship of Goncalves, and focus on its market-leading North American iron ore business.

All that is needed to unlock this building intrinsic value, and to close the gap that CLF trades at versus RIO and BHP, is a change in sentiment, in my opinion, and rising North American steel prices could be the catalyst, as described above.

Closing Thoughts - Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Are Poised To Move Higher, Moving Out Of Their 2-Year Plus Trading Range

After running in place for almost two-and-a-half years, with shares trading in a defined range, the fundamental catalysts for Cleveland-Cliffs are in place, poised to propel CLF shares higher, and there is a lot of room to run, in my opinion, between today's share price for CLF and longer-term intrinsic fair value estimates.

With much higher than expected iron ore prices already in place, the remaining hurdle for Cleveland-Cliffs in the near term to intermediate term is higher steel prices, in my opinion, which will change the sentiment on realized iron ore pricing for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Thus, it is going to be important to monitor steel prices, to see if recent steel price hikes are sticking. On this note, with Nucor reporting results on Thursday of this week, followed by Cleveland-Cliffs on Friday, and then Steel Dynamics (STLD), U.S. Steel, and AK Steel (AKS) reporting earnings results over the next three weeks, we should get some real-time indicators as to the current status of steel prices.

Bigger picture, Cleveland-Cliffs is moving up the value chain, with the first of their HBI facilities on its way to completion.

Ultimately, the 2019 rally in iron ore prices will have provided a bridge to a superior cash generating position, and right now, this is underappreciated by investors, leading to a disconnect between the per share price of CLF common stock today, and what its fair intrinsic value price is, which is much higher by my calculations.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant outperformance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work and who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

The Contrarian There is historical opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, X, BHP, AND RIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.