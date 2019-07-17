IPO Update: Livongo Health Proposes Terms For IPO

LVGO has grown impressively but has equally impressive losses and cash burn; the IPO appears priced for perfection.

Livongo Health has filed to raise $230 million in a U.S. IPO.

Livongo Health (LVGO) has filed to raise $230 million in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a chronic illness management system for healthcare providers, payers, and patients.

LVGO management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of almost 21x. Although the firm has an enviable growth rate, it looks to me as though the IPO is priced for perfection, so I'll watch this IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Mountain View, California-based Livongo Health was founded in 2008 as EosHealth and provides an AI technology platform that empowers patients with chronic conditions to healthier outcomes through real-time personalized monitoring and coaching as well as medication access, with an initial focus on diabetes.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Zane Burke, who has been with the firm since 2019 and has previously served in various executive roles at Cerner Corporation, including President and Executive Vice President, Client Relations.

The firm has developed Livongo for Diabetes that provides patients with a smart, cellular-connected blood sugar meter, automatically-delivered testing resources, real-time personalized guidance, access to medication, and non-stop monitoring.

Management believes the firm will transform chronic illness healthcare management through 'Applied Health Signals', a term the company uses for real-time personalized health advice that could range from a doctor's visit to a recommendation for outdoor sports.

Applied Health Signals are crafted based on current and historical data, collected from various sources, such as blood pressure measurements, doctor's visits, and healthcare exams, as well as weather and location data, among others.

Below is a brief overview video of the benefits of Applied Health Signals:

Source: Livongo

When a diabetes patient checks their blood sugar levels, the Livongo for Diabetes platform provides them with real-time personalized coaching on what to do at that exact situation - something the company refers to as a 'Health Nudge.'

Management claims that, as of March 31st, 2019, the company had 679 clients as well as a growing number of enrolled members for the company's recently-introduced Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength.

Investors in Livongo included Zaffre Investments, M12, Merck (MRK), Kinnevik AB, Kleiner Perkins, General Catalyst, 7wire Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, DFJ, and Echo Health Ventures among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

Company customers include employers, health plans, government entities, and labor unions.

Livongo markets its products through its own direct sales organization and through partner relationships, the prior of which is comprised of sales personnel organized into three categories - namely commercial sales, health services sales, or partnerships.

The firm's commercial sales team is tasked with the identification of opportunities within employers, health systems, and government and labor organizations, while the health services sales team targets and supports administrative service-only employers, fully-insured employers, Medicare, and Medicaid plans.

The company's partnerships team supports the commercial sales and health services teams by forming relationships with important industry members, such as benefit consultants, pharmacy benefits managers, and health plans.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 46.6% FYE June 30, 2018 52.5% FYE June 30, 2017 53.5%

Sources: Company registration statement

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, had increased to 1.3x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 1.3 FYE June 30, 2018 1.1

Sources: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global patient care management market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $25.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing emphasis on patient-centric and more efficient care management, the growing burden of healthcare expenditure as well as rapid adoption of technological advancements among others.

Other factors fueling market growth include growing geriatric population and a growing incidence of chronic illnesses.

The North American region held the largest market share in 2017 due to advancements in the IT solutions sector as well as an increase in demand for affordable and salable products to reduce healthcare costs.

The European region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing adoption of advanced health informatics due to a growing emphasis on patient-centric care.

Major competitors that provide or are developing chronic condition healthcare management solutions include:

Virta Health

Omada Health

Glooko

Hello Heart

Lyra Health

Onduo

Ginger.io

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Epic Systems

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Livongo's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong and accelerating growth in topline revenue

Increased gross profit but decreased gross margin

Growing operating losses and net losses

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 32,061,000 157.3% 2018 $ 69,431,000 125.1% 2017 $ 30,850,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 21,921,000 134.2% 2018 $ 48,162,000 113.7% 2017 $ 22,538,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 68.37% 2018 69.37% 2017 73.06% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (16,810,000) -52.4% 2018 $ (34,995,000) -50.4% 2017 $ (17,042,000) -55.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (14,960,000) 2018 $ (33,382,000) 2017 $ (16,858,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (25,187,000) 2018 $ (33,040,000) 2017 $ (15,916,000)

Sources: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $55 million in cash and $45.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($51.4 million).

IPO Details

LVGO intends to sell 10.7 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $230 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain affiliates of existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $20.0 million in the aggregate. This is a positive signal of support for the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.86 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.03%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds for 'general corporate purposes,' so hasn't provided any meaningful detail about its plans.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Piper Jaffray, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink, and Needham & Company.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Livongo's IPO in my analysis, First Look | Livongo Health Files For U.S. IPO.

In that piece, I highlighted the firm's impressive revenue and gross profit growth trajectory. Management is also producing reduced sales and marketing costs as a percentage of total revenue and increased capital efficiency for generating marginal revenue growth as a result.

However, LVGO's financials also show sharply increased operating losses, net losses, and cash used in operations.

The market opportunity for chronic disease management is quite promising as developed nation populations age, and the demand for ongoing management increases significantly in the decades ahead.

On valuation, management wants investors to pay an EV/Revenue of almost 21x.

For a company that is losing ever-increasing amounts of money, that's a tall order. In short, LVGO's IPO appears priced for perfection. While I wish management well, the IPO is too pricey for me to get behind.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 24, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.