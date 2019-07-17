Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 182 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed income ETFs with a market capitalization of over $20.6B in general, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 68% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupy around 72% of the market capitalization of the fund, and also 68% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 73%. Still, with more than $3.7B in baby bonds, in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed income securities.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for fixed income investors for the past month is the slight bounce of the TNX the psychological 2% yield mark to a rate of 2.10%. Supported by an increasing traders' expectation of a rate cut by the end of the year and the Fed dot-plot reduced expected rates during its June meeting and the following dovish-than-expected Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech this month, the Treasury yields have remained close to their two-year low. The fixed income securities have remained slightly bullish after their New Year's rally, and as we can see in the second and the third charts, PFF and PGX have risen more than 10% from their December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has crossed $300 to its new all-time high, driven mostly by the dovish Fed and the weakened tension between the US and China.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, Yield Curve:

Source: Author's database

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

There are not many investment-grade bonds left to be below par.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

Source: Author's database

Keep in mind that they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch. Maiden Holdings (MHLD) is facing a serious risk of bankruptcy after the suspension of its common and preferred stock dividends and after a partial termination of the Maiden Quote Share Agreement, which forces the company to return about $700M to AmTrust (old ticker symbol: AFSI).

The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, take part in this group due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of Medley Capital (MCC), MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

As for AFHBL, it has lost 65% of its market capitalization since Atlas Financial's (AFH) earnings report on 03/04/2019 that noted the need to boost its reserve estimates for unpaid losses, which resulted in a 93%(!) fall of AFH. At the moment, AFHBL is trading at 64%(!) Yield-to-Maturity with less than 3 years remaining until maturity.

The problem of the last security in this group, CNFRL, is mainly the low liquidity of the baby bond.

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, Yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Only the rated ones:

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, I've excluded the callable ones, so for us to have a clearer look over the Yield curve.

The investment-grade baby bond with the highest Yield-to-Worst currently is PBC. It has a 5.84% Yield-to-Call, and the best return it can give (if not redeemed until maturity) is 6.68%. Another baby bond of Prospect Capital (PSEC), PBY, also has close Yield-to-Worst of 5.60% but also has a significantly lower nominal yield and the best it can give is 6.17%. CTAA had a Yield-to-Worst of 7.20% last month and, with the recent rally, is now at a not-so-attractive rate of 5.40%. Another baby bond that makes an impression here is AQNB. Its Yield-to-Worst is at a rate of 5.67%, but unlike to those already mentioned, it is rated below investment grade.

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Since after the call date they all change their nominal yield, this chart may be misleading. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

INBKZ and AQNB are located at the top of the chart, meaning it has the best Yield-to-Worst from the group. However, together INBKZ and INBKL are the only that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment-grade rating.

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll leave only that securities that are not callable yet, trade above par, and have a positive YTC. Let's examine the Yield curve of all BDCs' baby bonds.

Source: Author's database

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There are 2 securities called for the past month:

Scorpio Bulkers 7.50% Senior Notes due 9/15/2019 (SLTB)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

...and

Apollo Investment Corp 6.875% Senior Notes due 7/15/2043 (AIY)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPOs:

The baby bond family has increased with 4 baby bonds for the last month:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is how our small world of baby bonds looks in the middle of July just after the two-day Fed meeting on 18th and 19th last month and Fed Chair Powell testimony last Wednesday, July 10. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem a sky-high. In fact, yields fall with each month, and there is no correction since December last year. This may be justified as more and more chances for a rate cut have increased. It is now hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. The pursuit of decent returns is becoming more and more severe. At this point, one of the best issues without any call risk and with relatively low credit risk are the PSEC's babies, PBC and PBY. With 5.84% and 5.60% YTW, they can easily be hedged with PBB if needed. Another baby bond I like is QVCD. It trades at its par value, is investment grade, and gives a quite good return at a rate of 6.50%. From the securities, issued by a BDC, GECCM gives the highest yield of 6.24%.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 07/15/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

