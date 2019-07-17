Live Nation Entertainment: The Price Is Much Too Exaggerated

With the recent rally, however, the company has run far away from a price premium which can be consider as reasonable.

A certain premium is already justified by the fact that the company operates in a rather conservative business area with limited risks to the business.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is the world's largest producer of live entertainment. Consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group, the company is the market leader in promoting concerts, ticketing and sponsorship. The company has acquired many of the largest promoters in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It promotes or stages about 30,000 events a year attracting around 60 million attendees. Through its subsidiaries Live Nation Entertainment also manages sports celebrities, promotes monster truck shows, and puts together touring theatrical productions.

On average, every 16 minutes, there is a live nation event starting in the world:

In fact, Live Nation Entertainment's stock has done pretty well. In 2019, the share price gained almost 45 percent. Since June, the share price has risen by almost 20 percent:

Live events like the Olympic Games, the Football World Cup, festivals or operas are as old as modern man. One of the first music festivals was held in the Ancient Greece during the Pythian Games. As before, everyone likes a certain music artist, singer or sport athlete. Maybe styles and fashions changed but not the importance of the live interaction with the artists itself. So people will always pay to see their favorite artists live, regardless if it is a rock band, a singer in the opera or an athlete in the arena. Therefore, I would call the business model quite established and secure. Of course, it is to be expected that in times of crisis or recession, the willingness to pay high entrance fees could decline. But overall, listening to live music or visiting cultural events is still a basic need in human interaction.

In contrast, there are only two real risks. But these are also very small.

Amazon (AMZN) could also be considered a potential competitor. In the meantime, the speculation about a large entry of the online giant. And indeed, Amazon wanted to shake up the event ticketing market worldwide. In 2016, Amazon selected Great Britain as the test market for an entry into the online ticketing market. But after trying to gain some success for two years, Amazon decided to retreat. Last year, Amazon also postponed the planned market entry in the USA. All this indicates that at the current status, the US American and the European market have high entry barriers and even Amazon could not gain any noteworthy presence. These entry barriers are due to a bottleneck and indirect networks effects created by the dominant business positions of the promoter. As more promoters use the system of a promoter, more booking offices and customers will depend on the system and vice versa (for more explanation, feel free to study my former analysis). This could also explain and maybe justify this huge premium on the share price.

Another (at least) potential risk is the terror threat. Live events like concerts or festivals could be a target of potential attacks. Therefore, it is important for promoters to invest in the safety of the guests. Hence, the promoter has to put in place all essential measures to protect the visitors, (e.g. through more trained staff, more technology for monitoring, use of drones, etc.). These costs, could hurt Live Nation Entertainment's margin. More importantly, fewer people may attend the events as a result of this threat. That would hit the company twice, as it not only organizes events but also sells tickets.

But I also rate the risk as low. So far there have been very few incidents. They didn't have a major impact on people's willingness to attend live events. Of course, there is never one hundred percent security. Nevertheless, the measures taken by promoters to protect customers therefore seem to be sufficient and provide adequate protection.

But this exaggeration is unjustified

Apart from these reasons, which justify a price premium, the current share price is formally crying out for exaggeration. To justify this, let us first look at the current numbers. 2019 is off to a strong start, with revenue up 17 percent to USD 1.7 billion, an operating loss of USD 24 million. The company has now booked enough concerts, sold enough tickets, and secured enough sponsorship commitments to expect that the company will deliver double-digit operating income and growth for the full year.

Given that revenue growth was 17 percent, the last one and a half months alone have priced the full year growth into the share price. Furthermore, as you can see, despite strong growth in sales, Live Nation Entertainment still makes no profit.

Additionally, the company does not intend to pay a dividend to its shareholders for the foreseeable future. Live Nation Entertainment retains any future earnings to finance the growth, development and expansion of the business and / or to repay existing indebtedness. This is also necessary because the company is heavily indebted. It has long-term debt of over USD 2.7 billion. This leads to the highest debt / equity ratio of the company in its history.

This leads to the highest debt ratio of the company in its history.

On the other hand, there is also the highest price/book ratio for almost 10 years.

According to these fundamental figures, I do not consider an investment to be justified. The price is far too high for the value of the company, the profitability is falling and the company is heavily indebted.

Investors Takeaway

The investor's key takeaway is that Live Nation Entertainment is basically on a good growth path. However, the current price in no way justifies the value investors receive in return. The company does not even make a profit or pay a dividend. Investors should therefore invest the money in alternatives or wait for prices to fall.

I look forward to discussing Live Nation Entertainment's price with you in more depth in the commentary section.

