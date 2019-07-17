American Express Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Is Surprisingly Bearish

Credit card issuer American Express (AXP) is scheduled to release second quarter earnings results on Friday morning. Analysts expect the company to earn $2.04 per share for the quarter and that is up 10.9% from the $1.84 the company earned in the second quarter of 2018. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter and that is an increase of 8.2% from the second quarter of 2018.

American Express has been able to grow its earnings at a rate of 16% per year over the last three years and earnings were up 8% in the first quarter. The average annual revenue growth has been 10% for the last three years and revenue was up 9% in the first quarter.

The company boasts solid management efficiency measurements with a return on equity of 32.7%, a profit margin of 18.8%, and an operating margin of 21.3%.

While many financial institutions are concerned about the Fed meeting at the end of the month and how that might impact their margins, American Express doesn't have that same concern with its lending products. If there is a concern for American Express at this time, it would be that the economy does slow and defaults from cardholders increase as a result.

During the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009, American Express saw its stock drop from over $50 a share to a low of $8.18. The stock isn't immune to things of this nature and investors need to be aware of that. The stock has gained almost 1,200% since the low in March 2009, and that is a far superior return to the overall market.

The Stock has Outperformed the Market for the last 10 years and in 2019

American Express saw its stock drop sharply in the fourth quarter of 2018, but it has since rallied sharply. From November 28 through the low in December, the stock fell over 20%, and from the Christmas Eve low, the stock has rallied over 44% while the S&P has rallied approximately 27.8%.

We see on the weekly chart for American Express that the stock moved higher from early 2016 through the first 11 months of 2018 and a trend channel formed that defined the different cycles within the overall upward trend. The stock fell below the lower rail in December with the sharp decline, and it took the stock several months to move back above that lower rail. Now the stock is near the upper rail of that channel.

As the stock approaches the old upper rail, it is worth noting that the stock is also overbought based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings. If we look back to the second half of 2017, the fact that the stock was overbought didn't seem to mean very much. The stock continued to climb and the indicators remained in overbought territory for most of the second of that year.

American Express is also overbought on its monthly chart with the 10-month RSI currently at 74.01 and the weekly stochastic readings are just under 90. Again, looking back at other periods of time, the overbought status didn't seem to mean much to investors as the stock was in overbought territory on the monthly chart for almost all of 2013 and the stock gained over 50% during the year.

The overbought readings on the weekly and monthly charts are less of a concern for American Express than they might be for other companies just based on history.

The Sentiment is Surprisingly Less Bullish than Expected

When I first decided to write about American Express, I saw the solid fundamentals and the tremendous rally before I looked at the sentiment indicators. After looking at those two analysis styles, I expected to see extreme bullish sentiment toward the stock, but that wasn't the case at all. According to the Wall Street Journal, there are 30 analysts following the stock and 13 have it rated as a "buy". There are 16 "hold" ratings and one "sell" rating. This gives us an overall buy percentage of 43.3% and that is well below the average range.

The short interest ratio for American Express is at 2.21. There are 6.18 million shares sold short and that figure dropped from 7.11 million shares during the month of June. While this short interest ratio is a little below the average stock, the rally since the December low and the fundamental strength are likely scaring away short sellers.

Looking at a third sentiment indicator, the put/call ratio for American Express is currently at 1.02 and that is slightly higher than average. There are 68,481 puts open at this time and 67,271 calls open. Looking back at April when the company last reported earnings, the put/call ratio was at 1.32 just ahead of the report.

The overall sentiment picture shows analysts are more bearish than I expected, the short interest ratio is a little low, and the put/call ratio is higher than I would have guessed.

My Overall Take on American Express

It's hard to argue for a bearish case for American Express. The company has performed well in terms of earnings and revenue growth and the management efficiency measurements are above average. The stock has performed incredibly well since bottoming in December and it has performed well over the last three years and 10 years. There was a rough patch in 2015 that saw the stock drop over 40% and it took the stock over a year and a half to recover.

The company does have a history of beating estimates and it has done so in five of the last six quarters. The company did miss estimates when it reported in January, but it had little impact on the stock. In fact, when you look at the chart of American Express, most earnings reports show very little gapping in the stock. In April '18, the stock did gap higher after earnings, but that is the exception rather than the norm.

I am bullish on American Express, but I would like to see it pull back a little just to provide a better entry point. A small 5% drop would move the oscillators out of overbought territory and it would move the stock of the upper rail of the channel.

A 10% drop would move the oscillators and it would put the stock down around the lower rail of the channel and that would be the perfect scenario in my opinion. I just don't think the earnings report is going to be the catalyst that gets the stock down to the lower rail of the channel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.