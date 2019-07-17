UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company

In my last article about 18 months ago, I called United Parcel Service (UPS) a stock for the watchlist as it traded at $116.85 at the time of publication. Since then it declined almost 10% and has not only underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), but also moved closer to the intrinsic value we calculated in the article. As one can buy UPS not only cheaper, but also with a higher dividend yield, we check once again if UPS is still only a stock for the watchlist or if we can already buy the stock.

Mixed Numbers

When analyzing a business, we often start by looking at different numbers. Although numbers and metrics are certainly not enough to reach a full understanding of the business and are also not enough to determine if a stock is a great investment, it is a good starting point and sometimes looking at a few numbers is enough to know that a company doesn’t deserve any further research.

The top and bottom line of the income statement are probably getting the most attention from investors and while we can debate about the informative power of the bottom line, revenue is certainly an important number we should pay close attention to. UPS could grow its revenue very steadily during the last decade: revenue increased not only every single year, it could also increase about 5.3% on average, which is a very solid growth rate. When looking at earnings per share instead, we see huge fluctuations and in four out of the last ten years, earnings per share declined year over year. But on average, UPS could report 11% annual growth over the last decade.

Instead of earnings per share, we should rather focus on the free cash flow, but the picture is very similar. UPS could grow FCF over the last decade, but we don’t see any consistency with the annual numbers. In one year (2017), free cash flow was even negative and in five out of ten years, free cash flow declined year over year.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

When looking at the company’s margins, we also don’t see much consistency. Especially concerning is the declining gross margin: In 2009, the gross margin was as high as 80.5% and then declined over the years to 69.2% in 2018. Operating margin didn’t decline over the last decade – it was 8.4% in 2009 and is 9.8% right now – but the number is fluctuating pretty heavily from year to year.

When looking at these numbers, I am missing the stability a bit I like to see in a great company. Stability and consistency are an important characteristic a wide-moat company should have. I am not saying that UPS is not a good business that can deliver solid returns as an investment. The return on invested capital for example is very impressive and also hinting towards a wide moat. Not only could UPS report a RoIC above 20% in most years during the last decade, it could also report an average RoIC of 21.32%. But to deserve the label of a really wonderful business, I would like to see more consistency with the different metrics like margins or free cash flow.

Disputable Balance Sheet

A second aspect that should make us a little uneasy is the company’s balance sheet. On the asset side, the balance sheet shows $5.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and about $3.8 billion in goodwill, but the biggest parts of assets are property, plant and equipment (about $27.2 billion in total). On the liabilities side however, UPS currently has $20.4 billion in long-term debt and $2.8 billion in short-term debt and the company constantly increased its long-term debt over the last few years.

Shareholders' equity is only $3.5 billion and this leads to a D/E ratio of 6.63, which is an extremely high number and should make investors very cautious. When looking at the D/E ratio alone, nobody should invest in UPS. But when comparing the company’s debt to the operating income, the picture gets a little different. Over the last five years, the operating income was $6.531 million on average and therefore it would take UPS about 3.5 years to repay the outstanding debt. When also considering the $5.1 billion in cash, it would take less than three years to repay the debt and that is acceptable.

Growing Dividend

But why did I call UPS a stock for the watchlist in my last article? One aspect that makes UPS interesting is the high and well-covered dividend. Currently, the stock is paying a dividend yield of almost 4% and has a payout ratio of 73%. According to an investor presentation, UPS had a stable or growing dividend for almost 50 years and could increase its dividend about 10% annually during those 50 years. That should make UPS interesting for dividend investors as well as dividend growth investors although the payout ratio is quite high and should make us question how much UPS can raise the dividend in the near future.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

Wide Economic Moat

Aside from the dividend, UPS has a wide economic moat that should ensure a higher level of stability and an above-average performance (compared to GDP growth) over the next years and decades. When thinking about competitive advantage, there are two valuable assets of UPS worth mentioning – the well-recognized brand name of UPS and the distribution network.

According to Interbrand, UPS takes the 29th spot on the list of the most valuable brands in the world. And even more important than the overall rank on the list is the positioning compared to its closest rivals – FedEx (FDX) takes the 72nd spot, DHL is 79th on the list. A valuable brand name by itself does not create an economic moat. The brand name either has to increase the willingness to pay a higher price (I doubt this is the case for UPS) or it has to reduce the search process for the customers (and it seems to be plausible that customers might rather choose UPS instead of some other company nobody has ever heard of).

Instead of the brand name, the wide economic moat is rather based on the dense and complex distribution network UPS has created over the last few decades and which is difficult to match for any new competitor. And even existing distributors are having problems to compete when entering a new market: DHL tried to compete with UPS in the United States and failed although Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) – the mother company of DHL – is a huge distribution company in Europe (especially Germany).

UPS seems to be more successful competing with DHL here in Germany, but DHL is still dominant as it is not so easy to attack a company with a dense distribution network already in place. Distribution networks are an immense competitive advantage as it takes a long time and incredible amounts of money to build them. And even with an already existing distribution network, new competitors won’t be able to match the prices of long-established companies like UPS as every additional item these companies deliver will add further revenue but almost no costs (because the dense distribution network is already in place and the delivery route as well as the costs are similar if UPS has to deliver one item more or less).

Growing Market, Increasing Competitors

Growth will most likely stem from the growing online retail market, which has currently a market share of 10% of the total retail market and is still growing in the double digits. When more and more customers are buying different items online, the freight volume might also increase as someone needs to deliver the ordered goods and this will lead to growth for companies like UPS, FedEx or DHL. But a growing market is also attracting new competitors. The wide economic moat will protect UPS from new competitors entering the market and being successful, but Amazon (AMZN) might be a serious competitor in this case.

About two years ago, Amazon announced it will start its own delivery service. Usually, I don’t share the enthusiasm we see whenever Amazon announced to enter yet another industry. Don’t get me wrong – Amazon is a great company and definitely deserves to be called a disruptor, but sometimes investors get too excited and seem to expect that Amazon can disrupt every business and every industry, which is just nonsense. But in case of delivery services it makes sense for Amazon to enter that business and it could be a real threat to existing companies like UPS or FedEx.

Building a distribution network is a challenge – even for Amazon – but Amazon can use the already existing distribution centers and customers of Amazon probably don’t care who delivers the ordered items and Amazon also doesn’t have to give the customers any choice. And when the entire process from ordering until delivery is handled by one company, it might also safe time which makes Amazon an even more dangerous competitor.

In the recent quarters, growth has slowed down and in the first quarter of 2019, revenue grew only 0.27% YoY. UPS can be described as a rather cyclical business and assuming that the US economy could enter a recession within the next few quarters, growth might slow down further or we could see even a decline in revenue. Margins might also contract further which will hurt the profitability of UPS. In the first quarter, UPS also missed revenue and EPS expectations and especially revenue was about 4% lower than expected by analysts. But UPS has increased its capital expenditures in the last quarters, which is a good sign as it demonstrates that UPS is investing in the future and ensures future growth.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $105, which still seems to be an accurate assumption and makes UPS fairly valued right now. On average, revenue grew 5% annually during the past decade and in the calculation, I used an annual growth rate of 4.5%, which seems to be realistic. We also have to consider that UPS could grow its earnings per share – and especially free cash flow per share – at a higher rate than revenue as it could improve its margins or might continue to buy back shares. And as capital expenditures were especially high in the recent past, we also can assume that lower capital expenditures in the next few years will increase free cash flow more than just 5% annually.

Why Invest In UPS?

I wouldn’t include UPS in the list of really great businesses, but UPS is a stable company that has been around for several decades and its business is protected by a wide economic moat that is based on a dense distribution network which is hard to match for any new competitor. Additionally, UPS seems to be at least fairly valued in a market that can only be described as very pricey. And with a dividend yield of almost 4% and a run of 50 years with increasing or at least stable dividend payments, the stock is also interesting for dividend investors and dividend growth investors. And if you are trying to get the stock a little cheaper, there is a good chance it will drop again to $90.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.